ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police identify man shot and killed in Weaver Street homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — RPD has identified the man who was shot and killed on Weaver Street on Wednesday, September 21. BACKGROUND | Three shootings within an hour leave one dead, four wounded in Rochester. Officers say the victim was 40-year-old Carlos Roman-Morales, a well-known and well-liked homeless man in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Retired RPD officer murdered after crashing his car Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 62nd murder victim in the city is a retired Rochester police officer. William Keith Booker was shot and killed in his car after a crash early Sunday morning. Booker was the father to a five-year-old girl. In a statement, Booker’s family called him “a beloved...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for shooting in Greece Tuesday morning

Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday morning on Stone Road. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower body. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Through investigation police arrested Jose Acevedo, 21, with assault,...
GREECE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Street#Wires#Traffic Accident#Baycliffe Drive#Rochester Police#Strong Hospital#Rg E
WHEC TV-10

Woman in her 20s shot Saturday morning on 3rd Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street that left a woman in her 20s injured. Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from at least one gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Vigil held to remember retired Rochester Police officer

Rochester, N.Y. — The search is underway for suspects in the slaying of a retired Rochester police officer. The circumstances around Keith booker's death are also under investigation. Booker was shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park early Sunday morning. Monday night at the same spot Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman dead after overnight homicide on Pearce Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police have confirmed an overnight homicide in the city. The Major Crimes Unit says it is investigating a homicide in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. That is on the city’s west side. Police say that at around 11 p.m. Saturday they were called...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHEC TV-10

Police make arrest in Brighton burglary

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a burglary two weeks ago on Highland Avenue. Anthony Thompson is charged with burglary, grand larceny, and criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Brighton Town Court on Monday. The judge decided to hold him at the Monroe County Jail on $20,000 cash bail. Thompson is due back in Brighton Town Court on Thursday.
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Car crashes into Premier Pastry bakery on South Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An SUV slammed into the bakery Premier Pastry on South Avenue in Rochester on Friday afternoon. You can see the vehicle hit the front of the bakery, damaging some of the brick wall. Wedding cakes are inside. Premier Pastry is a classic bakeshop specializing in custom special-occasion cakes, plus cookies, cupcakes, and tarts.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

21-year-old suspect arrested for shooting 24-year-old in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police responded to the 1700 block of Stone Road on Tuesday morning for a person shot. Officers found a 24-year-old woman, of Greece, with a gunshot wound to her lower body. The woman is in serious condition, but is expected to recover. Detectives charged the...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy