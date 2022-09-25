Read full article on original website
Woman severely injured in two-car crash on Glide St. in Rochester
Officers were led to the intersection of Glide Street and Bergen Street around 11:15 a.m. for the report of a motor vehicle accident.
Several houses burglarized, 6 cars stolen in Irondequoit neighborhood
Those with suspicious footage are encouraged to call 911 and ask to speak with an Irondequoit police officer.
Vehicle crashed into pole on Bay Street and N. Goodman
A tow truck appears to be towing a vehicle out of the area.
Rochester trio face robbery charges after stealing $1K from Victor store
All three were released on their own recognizance by an Ontario County judge.
Rochester Police identify man shot and killed in Weaver Street homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD has identified the man who was shot and killed on Weaver Street on Wednesday, September 21. BACKGROUND | Three shootings within an hour leave one dead, four wounded in Rochester. Officers say the victim was 40-year-old Carlos Roman-Morales, a well-known and well-liked homeless man in...
Retired RPD officer murdered after crashing his car Sunday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 62nd murder victim in the city is a retired Rochester police officer. William Keith Booker was shot and killed in his car after a crash early Sunday morning. Booker was the father to a five-year-old girl. In a statement, Booker’s family called him “a beloved...
Rochester firefighters battle house fire on Dewey Ave.
Fire crews at the scene used ladders leaning against three of the structure's windows as smoke billowed from the building.
Man arrested for shooting in Greece Tuesday morning
Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday morning on Stone Road. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower body. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Through investigation police arrested Jose Acevedo, 21, with assault,...
Woman in her 20s shot Saturday morning on 3rd Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street that left a woman in her 20s injured. Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from at least one gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Vigil held to remember retired Rochester Police officer
Rochester, N.Y. — The search is underway for suspects in the slaying of a retired Rochester police officer. The circumstances around Keith booker's death are also under investigation. Booker was shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park early Sunday morning. Monday night at the same spot Rochester...
Police arrest group of people accused of stealing license plates from car dealership
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Police have arrested a group of people accused of taking license plates off vehicles at a car dealership. It happened two weeks ago, on Sept. 13. Police say the group entered the car lot in a red F150. Two license plates were taken off...
Woman dead after overnight homicide on Pearce Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police have confirmed an overnight homicide in the city. The Major Crimes Unit says it is investigating a homicide in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. That is on the city’s west side. Police say that at around 11 p.m. Saturday they were called...
Police make arrest in Brighton burglary
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a burglary two weeks ago on Highland Avenue. Anthony Thompson is charged with burglary, grand larceny, and criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Brighton Town Court on Monday. The judge decided to hold him at the Monroe County Jail on $20,000 cash bail. Thompson is due back in Brighton Town Court on Thursday.
Syracuse man brings loaded gun into Rochester airport, charged with felonies
The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man's arm.
Car crashes into Premier Pastry bakery on South Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An SUV slammed into the bakery Premier Pastry on South Avenue in Rochester on Friday afternoon. You can see the vehicle hit the front of the bakery, damaging some of the brick wall. Wedding cakes are inside. Premier Pastry is a classic bakeshop specializing in custom special-occasion cakes, plus cookies, cupcakes, and tarts.
Rochester police searching for family of ‘well-liked’ homeless murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for family members of a man who was homeless when he was killed in the city Wednesday. Carlos Roman-Morales, 40, was fatally shot on Weaver Street September 21. Investigators said he was shot while walking down the street around 10:30 p.m. According to a police statement released […]
21-year-old suspect arrested for shooting 24-year-old in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police responded to the 1700 block of Stone Road on Tuesday morning for a person shot. Officers found a 24-year-old woman, of Greece, with a gunshot wound to her lower body. The woman is in serious condition, but is expected to recover. Detectives charged the...
Rochester man arrested for stealing more than 3,000 in electronics from Walmart
WARSAW, N.Y. — A Rochester man has been arrested for theft in Wyoming County. Deputies say Adrian Taylorw attempted to steal more than $3,000 worth of electronics from a Walmart in Warsaw. Police say that store employees intervened and stopped him. That’s when deputies say Taylor ran from the...
25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
Wayne County deputies: Woman arrested after child found walking down road at 1 a.m.
LYONS, N.Y. — A Lyons woman has been arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Ashley Smith was arrested following reports of a small child walking down the road at around 1 a.m. on Monday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the child was wearing only shorts.
