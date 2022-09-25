Read full article on original website
Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tellez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Rosario for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.6...
numberfire.com
Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup
The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
numberfire.com
Brewers' Kolten Wong batting fifth on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will start at second base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Luis Urias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 11.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nate Eaton batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Ryan O'Hearn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
numberfire.com
Jerar Encarnacion sitting for Miami Tuesday
The Miami Marlins did not include Jerar Encarnacion in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Encarnacion will sit out Tuesday's game as Brian Anderson takes over for him in right field, and Garrett Cooper starts at designated hitter and hits fourth. Encarnacion has made 81 plate...
numberfire.com
Mets' Dan Vogelbach batting fifth on Tuesday
New York Mets infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. Darin Ruf returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 10.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Chicago on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Gomes will start at catcher after P.J. Higgins was benched versus right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Giants leave David Villar off Tuesday lineup
The San Francisco Giants did not list David Villar in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Villar will sit out Tuesday's game while J.D. Davis takes a turn at designated hitter, and Wilmer Flores starts at first base. Flores is listed third in the hitting order. Villar...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Alex Call batting fifth on Tuesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Kyle Muller and Atlanta. Luis Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Call for 8.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Josh Naylor batting fourth for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Josh Naylor is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Naylor will start at first base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Owen Miller returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Naylor for 9.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf sitting for Mets on Tuesday
New York Mets infielder Darin Ruf is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ruf will move to the bench on Tuesday with Dan Vogelbach starting at designated hitter. Vogelbach will bat fifth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Spencer Torkelson taking over first base on Tuesday evening
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Torkelson will man first base after Harold Castro was shifted to third and Ryan Kreidler was benched. numberFire's models project Torkelson to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
