Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Billionaire Def Jam artist Rihanna named as the Super Bowl LVII headliner in PhoenixJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime showTina HowellGlendale, AZ
numberfire.com
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tellez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup
The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
numberfire.com
Brewers' Kolten Wong batting fifth on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will start at second base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Luis Urias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 11.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Freddie Freeman (illness) starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Freeman for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Charlie Culberson batting eighth for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Kole Calhoun returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Culberson for 6.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Mets' Dan Vogelbach batting fifth on Tuesday
New York Mets infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. Darin Ruf returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 10.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Chicago on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Gomes will start at catcher after P.J. Higgins was benched versus right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Giants leave David Villar off Tuesday lineup
The San Francisco Giants did not list David Villar in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Villar will sit out Tuesday's game while J.D. Davis takes a turn at designated hitter, and Wilmer Flores starts at first base. Flores is listed third in the hitting order. Villar...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo batting ninth on Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Perdomo will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. Sergio Alcantara returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Perdomo for 5.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
numberfire.com
Jerar Encarnacion sitting for Miami Tuesday
The Miami Marlins did not include Jerar Encarnacion in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Encarnacion will sit out Tuesday's game as Brian Anderson takes over for him in right field, and Garrett Cooper starts at designated hitter and hits fourth. Encarnacion has made 81 plate...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Spencer Torkelson taking over first base on Tuesday evening
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Torkelson will man first base after Harold Castro was shifted to third and Ryan Kreidler was benched. numberFire's models project Torkelson to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen sitting for Brewers on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. McCutchen will move to the bench on Tuesday with Rowdy Tellez starting at first base. Tellez will bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Tellez for...
numberfire.com
Josh Naylor batting fourth for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Josh Naylor is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Naylor will start at first base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Owen Miller returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Naylor for 9.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Austin Hays in Orioles' lineup on Monday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is starting Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hays is getting the nod in right field while batting sixth in the order versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. Our models project Hays for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Thompson will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Cody Bellinger moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 8.6 FanDuel...
