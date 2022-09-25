ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Goo Goo Dolls Rock Hometown Of Buffalo New York

This past weekend was an amazing weekend for the Buffalo music scene. Buffalo's own Goo Good Dolls returned to their hometown to wrap up their 2022 summer tour at Key Bank Center. The Goos Goos Dolls were also honored before the show by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz who declared that Saturday, September 24th was "Goo Goo Day" in Erie County.
2 On Your Side

Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
WKBW-TV

Canisius College Athletics to sell 'Choose Love' shirts to benefit Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Canisius College athletic department announced Monday it will sell "Choose Love" shirts to benefit the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Fund. According to Canisius, all net proceeds will go to the scholarship fund which was established to be awarded to a graduating high school senior from a Buffalo public or charter school.
News 4 Buffalo

Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?

Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Menu At Chuck E. Cheese’s In Western New York

The fall is here and the kids are back in school! As the weather starts to change and the leaves drop, your kids may have changed their plan for a Halloween costume a dozen times. The good news is that there are so many great things to do around Western New York this spooky season.
buffalorising.com

Papa John’s joins The Grid

When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
2 On Your Side

Chipotle to open its first City of Buffalo site, displacing Tokyo II Seafood & Steak

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Buffalo Japanese restaurant is closing this Friday at Delaware Commons as Benderson Development makes changes to the plaza. Tokyo II Seafood & Steakhouse will serve its last sushi roll Sept. 30, closing at 2236 Delaware Ave. after 11 years in business. A manager at the site says the owners may reopen elsewhere, but no location has yet been identified.
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

