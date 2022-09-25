Read full article on original website
Goo Goo Dolls Rock Hometown Of Buffalo New York
This past weekend was an amazing weekend for the Buffalo music scene. Buffalo's own Goo Good Dolls returned to their hometown to wrap up their 2022 summer tour at Key Bank Center. The Goos Goos Dolls were also honored before the show by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz who declared that Saturday, September 24th was "Goo Goo Day" in Erie County.
Famous Pizza Chain Should Bring a Location to the Southtowns
Buffalo is known for four big things. Chicken wings are the number one food in Western New York and nobody will argue with that. Next would be the beef on weck sandwich. After that, you probably get to Buffalo-Style pizza. Buffalo-style pizza is slightly thicker than thin crust, but not...
Chipotle Replacing This Popular Local Restaurant In Buffalo
For Buffalo-area foodies, we’ve got both good and bad news to share. There’s always buzz around the city when Buffalo finally gets a chain that it’s been wanting for years. Unfortunately, though, that sometimes comes with the price of sacrificing one of our locally owned hot spots for the new restaurant.
A look inside the newly-renovated Aurora Theatre
Operating under new ownership since February, The Aurora Theatre in East Aurora has been in the progress of getting some luxurious upgrades, which movie-goers can expect to see this Friday upon reopen.
Western New Yorkers to help with Hurricane Ian relief in Florida
BUFFALO, N.Y. — They say Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors, and a few Western New Yorkers are taking that to heart. As the West Coast of Florida is expected to get its first direct hit from a hurricane in over 100 years this week as Hurricane Ian approaches, Andrew Loeb is one of many local volunteers hoping to help.
Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
WKBW-TV
Canisius College Athletics to sell 'Choose Love' shirts to benefit Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Fund
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Canisius College athletic department announced Monday it will sell "Choose Love" shirts to benefit the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Fund. According to Canisius, all net proceeds will go to the scholarship fund which was established to be awarded to a graduating high school senior from a Buffalo public or charter school.
Meatball Street Brawl takes center stage in Buffalo
Before the Bills took to the field in Miami, a culinary competition took place in the heart of Buffalo. The 6th annual Meatball Street Brawl drew a big crowd despite some rain in the morning.
Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?
Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
Job Fair At the Buffalo & Erie County Library Wednesday
Join us for an in-person job fair on Wednesday, September 28 from 10 am to 2 pm. This job fair is totally free and open to the public!. Happening at Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. 1 Lafayette Square Buffalo, NY 14203. Contact by phone: (716) 858-8900. Participating Businesses/ Organizations:
More public green space added to Grand Island Radisson project
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The development team behind the $25 million plan to buy and turn the Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island into a residential-anchored project has tweaked its plans, putting an emphasis on Niagara River-fronting pocket park. "It's about opening the land to the public," said architect/developer Michael...
Disaster relief volunteers from WNY charity will head to Tampa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Once the potentially devastating storm system from Hurricane Ian passes through the Tampa area, the very difficult effort to restore and rebuild begins for communities and the people living there. That's the task for dedicated volunteers, some from Western New York, who will respond with the...
New Menu At Chuck E. Cheese’s In Western New York
The fall is here and the kids are back in school! As the weather starts to change and the leaves drop, your kids may have changed their plan for a Halloween costume a dozen times. The good news is that there are so many great things to do around Western New York this spooky season.
Meatball Street Brawl took place over the weekend on West Mohawk Street for Sunday's Bills game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite rainy conditions, many Western New Yorkers made their way downtown for the sixth annual "Meatball Street Brawl" on West Mohawk Street this past weekend. This year's event featured 17 restaurants and about 30 different types of meatballs. There was also local beer, wine, and dessert...
buffalorising.com
Papa John’s joins The Grid
When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
Amherst native shares experience gearing up for Hurricane Ian
AMHERST, N.Y. — The west coast of Florida could get its first direct hit from a hurricane in over a hundred years. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall later this week and is projected to have some devastating effects. The storm could reach Category 4 status, which means...
2 the Garden's Jackie Albarella inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday night, Jackie Albarella was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Her "2 the Garden" segments air every weekend on Daybreak. She was the first female engineers hired in Buffalo, and went on to create Albarella Media, which is a multi-media production...
Chipotle to open its first City of Buffalo site, displacing Tokyo II Seafood & Steak
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Buffalo Japanese restaurant is closing this Friday at Delaware Commons as Benderson Development makes changes to the plaza. Tokyo II Seafood & Steakhouse will serve its last sushi roll Sept. 30, closing at 2236 Delaware Ave. after 11 years in business. A manager at the site says the owners may reopen elsewhere, but no location has yet been identified.
