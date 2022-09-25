BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A cold front will approach Western Idaho on Thursday. As usual, temperatures always want to warm ahead of a front as the Low triggers a south flow. Air moving in from the south is warmer that air moving in from the north. The end result will be near record highs tomorrow as we approach the low 90’s! That’s going to be an attention getter. But in this case, the warm temperatures are expected to cool significantly by Thursday.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO