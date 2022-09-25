WEST HAVEN — A developer has submitted plans to the city to add 12 single-family homes at the site of the former Chick's Drive-In restaurant. According to an application submitted to the city, the North Haven-based property owner CDM Holdings, LLC has plans to use part of the former restaurant's parking lot to add 12 detached single-family residences with two-car garages, a small community pavilion and bicycle rack. The plans would include the construction of 12 residences "in groups of three homes" and include parking for 34 vehicles.

