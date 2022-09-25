ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

NBC Connecticut

Immersive Van Gogh Experience in Hartford Extended Due to Demand

An immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Hartford is being extended into late October. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opened at the Connecticut Convention Center in August and has been extended through Sunday, Oct. 23 due to the high demand, according to a public relations representative for the exhibit.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum will feature new figures, movie props, audio tracks

PLAINVILLE – The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum will feature new figures, movie props and audio tracks for visitors stopping by this Halloween season. The Museum, located at 103 E. Main St., is now in its 56th consecutive year. Originally started in Bristol on Battle Street by owner Cortlandt Hull, it moved to Plainville in 2020 to be open year-round. The museum is dedicated to the preservation of the art and history of classic films.
PLAINVILLE, CT
biteofthebest.com

A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT

We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
MILFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Friendship Center residents, community members treated to free lunch

NEW BRITAIN – Residents of the Friendship Service Center, as well as members of the community, were treated to a free lunch, provided by Todd DeGroff, owner of Beacon Prescriptions on West Main Street. “We are grateful for this opportunity to provide lunch for the Friendship Service Center, and...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Mum Festival celebrates 60 years with food, music and community fellowship

BRISTOL – Recognizing 60 years of history and celebrating Bristol’s mum-cultivating heritage, the Mum Festival dominated Memorial Boulevard and the lands surrounding the Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School over the weekend with music, games, rides, art and more in the name of community spirit. Jack Ferraro, Mum...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Man, 76, dies when SUV plunges into water in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK - A 76-year-old Connecticut man died Saturday when his SUV plunged into the water at Saybrook Point Marina and Resort in Old Saybrook, police said. Wedding guests at the nearby Saybrook Point Inn jumped in, pulled the man to shore and performed CPR, but were unable to save him, police said.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Register Citizen

Developer plans single-family housing on former Chick's site

WEST HAVEN — A developer has submitted plans to the city to add 12 single-family homes at the site of the former Chick's Drive-In restaurant. According to an application submitted to the city, the North Haven-based property owner CDM Holdings, LLC has plans to use part of the former restaurant's parking lot to add 12 detached single-family residences with two-car garages, a small community pavilion and bicycle rack. The plans would include the construction of 12 residences "in groups of three homes" and include parking for 34 vehicles.
WEST HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally

THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
THOMPSON, CT
New Haven Independent

No Bidders Show For Newhall Foreclosure

A Newhallville two-family house that was built a decade ago by a local affordable homeownership nonprofit will soon be owned by the federal government — and then put out for sale again — after no bidders showed up to the property’s foreclosure auction. That bidder-less ​“auction” took...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.

