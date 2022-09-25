Read full article on original website
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
ctexaminer.com
Loss of Iconic Post Road Sign in Orange Sparks a Row on Social Media
ORANGE – The recent demolition of an iconic sign at Firelite Plaza has sparked a row on social media and accusations that town leaders and developers of the property could have done more to preserve a piece of local history. The sign stood along the Boston Post Road for...
NBC Connecticut
Immersive Van Gogh Experience in Hartford Extended Due to Demand
An immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Hartford is being extended into late October. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opened at the Connecticut Convention Center in August and has been extended through Sunday, Oct. 23 due to the high demand, according to a public relations representative for the exhibit.
New Britain Herald
Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum will feature new figures, movie props, audio tracks
PLAINVILLE – The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum will feature new figures, movie props and audio tracks for visitors stopping by this Halloween season. The Museum, located at 103 E. Main St., is now in its 56th consecutive year. Originally started in Bristol on Battle Street by owner Cortlandt Hull, it moved to Plainville in 2020 to be open year-round. The museum is dedicated to the preservation of the art and history of classic films.
biteofthebest.com
A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT
We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
New Britain Herald
Friendship Center residents, community members treated to free lunch
NEW BRITAIN – Residents of the Friendship Service Center, as well as members of the community, were treated to a free lunch, provided by Todd DeGroff, owner of Beacon Prescriptions on West Main Street. “We are grateful for this opportunity to provide lunch for the Friendship Service Center, and...
New Britain Herald
Mary Immaculate Academy Class of 1972 to celebrate with 50th class reunion
BERLIN – A special group of ladies is planning to sit down together at Portofino’s Restaurant this Sunday. They are the Mary Immaculate Academy Class of 1972, and this occasion marks their 50th class reunion. “We were one of the smallest graduating classes, with just 29 women,” said...
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Bristol Press
Mum Festival celebrates 60 years with food, music and community fellowship
BRISTOL – Recognizing 60 years of history and celebrating Bristol’s mum-cultivating heritage, the Mum Festival dominated Memorial Boulevard and the lands surrounding the Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School over the weekend with music, games, rides, art and more in the name of community spirit. Jack Ferraro, Mum...
Register Citizen
Nuptials include ride on Ferris wheel after couple ties knot at Guilford Fair
GUILFORD — The Guilford Fair holds special memories for the Hodge family, with the best saved for this past fair. At 2 p.m., two hours before the gates opened on Sept. 16, the family gathered to join in the wedding celebration of Andrew Hodge and Serena Weist-Hodge. The couple...
New Britain Herald
Man, 76, dies when SUV plunges into water in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK - A 76-year-old Connecticut man died Saturday when his SUV plunged into the water at Saybrook Point Marina and Resort in Old Saybrook, police said. Wedding guests at the nearby Saybrook Point Inn jumped in, pulled the man to shore and performed CPR, but were unable to save him, police said.
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project
Middletown’s “Return to the Riverbend” community investment project will be getting a boost from the state’s Community Investment Fund (CIF). The post Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Developer plans single-family housing on former Chick's site
WEST HAVEN — A developer has submitted plans to the city to add 12 single-family homes at the site of the former Chick's Drive-In restaurant. According to an application submitted to the city, the North Haven-based property owner CDM Holdings, LLC has plans to use part of the former restaurant's parking lot to add 12 detached single-family residences with two-car garages, a small community pavilion and bicycle rack. The plans would include the construction of 12 residences "in groups of three homes" and include parking for 34 vehicles.
New Britain Herald
Mayor's Trophy Charitable Fund Golf Tournament raises $45K for youth, community causes in city
NEW BRITAIN – The 18th annual Mayor’s Trophy Charitable Fund Golf Tournament held Friday raised a total of $45,000 that will go directly to supporting youth and community organizations within the city. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart and Patrick Dorsey, MTCF Golf Tournament chairman, welcomed the golfers to...
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally
THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
No Bidders Show For Newhall Foreclosure
A Newhallville two-family house that was built a decade ago by a local affordable homeownership nonprofit will soon be owned by the federal government — and then put out for sale again — after no bidders showed up to the property’s foreclosure auction. That bidder-less “auction” took...
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
Register Citizen
‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
