seattlemedium.com
9 Honorees Inducted To National Women’s Hall Of Fame
The National Women’s Hall of Fame is located near the Finger Lakes in Seneca Falls, New York. Over the weekend, nine new women were inducted.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Honorees, representatives celebrate Women's Hall of Fame induction
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — This year, nine women were inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, which aims to honor and showcase great women from the past. For Katherine Moore and Joylette Hylick, daughters of the late Katherine Johnson, the induction allows them to honor and remember their mother.
WHEC TV-10
MAG hosts its 22nd annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Memorial Art Gallery held its 22nd annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sunday. The event was free and open to the public. This year’s theme was “How Great Our Tomorrow Can Be,” it featured Hispanic food, art, and a youth talent show. “We...
WHEC TV-10
Fire houses lit red to honor Firefighter Elvis Reyes
GATES, N.Y. – The Gates Fire Department lit their fire houses red in memory of Firefighter Elvis Reyes. He spent 20 years with the Rochester Fire Department, and died after complications from surgery last Wednesday. GFD said they will keep their fire houses lit red until October 9th for...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $4.5M Investment at Stony Brook State Park
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction will start this fall on a project to improve public facilities adjacent to the swim area at Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. A new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office will be the centerpiece of a $4.5 million investment in a park that is a popular summer destination for New York families.
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: No more haunted hayride in Williamson?
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about a fan favorite that disappeared. We’re hitting our stride with the fall season, changing leaves, apple picking, corn mazes and more. This also means it’s time for haunts. Ask anyone around here about what is the best...
WHEC TV-10
Joseph Avenue theatre receives $190,000 in grants and donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Changes are coming to the Avenue Blackbox Theatre and the Joseph Avenue community. The theatre announced on Monday that it has received a combination of grants and donations totaling $190,000 dollars. The money will go towards improvements to the building, hiring new staff, and the development...
WHEC TV-10
Avenue Blackbox Theatre secures $190,000 to support its operations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avenue Blackbox Theatre has just received $190,000 thanks to a combination of grants and community support. The small, black-owned theatre on Joseph Avenue opened in 2018. A part of Blackbox Theatre’s mission is to uplift the community on and around Joseph Avenue. “Arts and creativity...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants
Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
Baldwinsville model walks in New York Fashion Week
BALDWINSVILLE — It may have taken place downstate, but September’s edition of New York Fashion Week contained a bit of Upstate New York. Baldwinsville resident Morgan Striggles graced the catwalks of three runway shows Sept. 10. Striggles moved to Syracuse as a youth but returned to his hometown...
See the fall foliage on top of New York State mountains
Below are some mountains in the area that let you ride a chairlift to the top, so you can take in it all.
WHEC TV-10
Former East Rochester man staying put in Florida and bracing for Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a former East Rochester man bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida. “Well, we’re concerned because we don’t know what’s going to happen. We keep getting new updates, watching the news right now and we’re getting all kinds of information, but still a lot of uncertainty,” John Scumaci said.
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
WHEC TV-10
Florida resident, and meteorologist’s sister, talks about how she’s preparing for Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The uncertainty, and anxiety continues to build for people living in Central Florida as the strong hurricane heads towards land. News10NBC talked to one person with ties to Rochester about the concerns she has as she prepares for the storm. See more of our coverage:. If...
WHEC TV-10
Mythology Restaurant & Lounge celebrates grand reopening and rebranding
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and member, Mythology Restaurant & Lounge, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the grand re-opening and re-branding of the former Kainos restaurant along the Genesee River. Jeffrey Scott, Owner and Master Chef of Mythology Restaurant & Lounge says...
WHEC TV-10
Oak Hill hosts golf clinic for people with autism
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Golisano Autism Center teamed up with Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday to host a special golf clinic for people with autism. The clinic offered an introduction to new skills from professionals at Oak Hill. It was all started by an intern at the country club, whose brother has autism.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca to review expansion plans for car wash chain
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new spot to wash your car could be coming to Ithaca. Squeaky Clean Car Wash is looking to expand. The chain hopes to build a 35,000 square foot facility on South Meadow Street. City officials will review the plan tomorrow. Squeaky Clean has four...
WHEC TV-10
Mobile welding lab in Rochester will offer free training to underserved communities
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With federal recovery dollars, Monroe County is funding 40 projects it hopes will rebuild our community after the pandemic and help connect people with jobs. One of those projects is a mobile welding lab that will offer training programs to at-risk youth, inmates and offenders on probation in hopes of removing barriers to employment.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of runners participate in the Rochester Half Marathon on Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of runners braved the morning rain during this year’s Rochester Half Marathon and 5K. This was the second year back since the start of the pandemic. More than 1,400 people were expected to participate in the race. Some of our own were even out...
