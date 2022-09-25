ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Oscar Gonzalez Has Second Multi-Home Run Game Of His Career In Guardians Win Over Rangers

By Tommy Wild
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUwQ6_0i9EvqVg00

Cleveland rookie, Oscar Gonzalez, hit two home runs against the Rangers which is the second multi-home run game of his career.

Oscar Gonzalez put on a show in Arlington Saturday night!

The Guardians only scored four runs in the win, but two of those came from separate solo home runs from the rookie.

The first home run came in the fifth inning which tied the game. Gonzalez pulled it to left field and went right to a group of fans rocking jerseys from the legendary movie Major League .

This homer had an exit velocity of 99.1 miles per hour.

But Gonzalez didn't stop there.

He gave the Guardians massive insurance run with another home run in the top of the ninth. This one was a shot to straightaway center that gave them a two-run lead.

The second had an even harder EV coming in at 110.4 mph.

This is Gonzalez's second multi-home run game of his young career. His first one came back at Petco Park on August 23 as the Guardians got a win over the Padres.

Gonzalez has been a fantastic hitter for the Guardians ever since being called up. He can hit for power when needed but he's also not afraid to slap it to the opposite field for a double when needed.

It's wild to think the organization could have lost him if not for the lockout.

After the game when asked about Oscar, Tito said, "I'm glad they didn't have the Rule 5 Draft," as he let a smirk out.

I agree, Tito.

-----

-----

