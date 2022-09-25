Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News
Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
Giants, Cowboys Players Get Chippy During Postgame Handshakes
The NFC East rivals kept the competition going until the bitter end on Monday Night Football.
Yardbarker
Colts’ Matt Ryan will disagree with Chris Jones’ characterization of crucial penalty in win over Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a major upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday as Matt Ryan and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 20-17. It did not come without controversy , though, with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a key third-down sack on Ryan. It led to a crucial Chiefs penalty, and the Colts successfully scored a touchdown on what turned out to be a game-deciding drive.
RELATED PEOPLE
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews: ‘My playing days are over’
All-time Green Bay Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews confirmed to multiple reporters during a promotional tour Tuesday that he has
WATCH: Melvin Gordon rushes for TD, gives Broncos late-game lead
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon scored on a one-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Broncos now lead the 49ers...
Yardbarker
LeBron James drops 100% truth bomb on Saquon Barkley during Cowboys vs. Giants showdown
It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Quinnen Williams, Jets coach get into heated altercation
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams got into a heated altercation with one of his own coaches during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Williams and Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton were shown on the CBS broadcast screaming at one another during the second quarter. Williams was seated on the bench when it appeared Whitecotton said something Williams did not appreciate. The former No. 3 overall pick sprung to his feet and came face-to-face with Whitecotton. Players stepped in to separate the two.
Denver Broncos win ugly over the San Francisco 49ers: 5 winners and losers from ‘Sunday Night Football’
The San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos took on one another Sunday night in a game that seemingly set NFL
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
‘Take it on the chin’: Josh Allen, Von Miller clear air on Bills’ tough loss vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in disappointing fashion as an underdog Miami Dolphins side took a home victory, 21-19, in Week 3. Despite the loss, however, Josh Allen, Von Miller, and the rest of the Bills squad can only see the silver lining in this early test.
Sean McDermott provides numbers Bills injury updates, post Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills, quite literally, were beaten up against the Miami Dolphins. In Week 3, the injury bug bit the Bills during their 21-19 loss. Entering the game, Buffalo was already shorthanded as they missed several starters such as safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Now the list grows as...
AthlonSports.com
Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class
It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
Comments / 0