NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating

Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News

Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
Colts’ Matt Ryan will disagree with Chris Jones’ characterization of crucial penalty in win over Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a major upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday as Matt Ryan and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 20-17. It did not come without controversy , though, with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a key third-down sack on Ryan. It led to a crucial Chiefs penalty, and the Colts successfully scored a touchdown on what turned out to be a game-deciding drive.
LeBron James drops 100% truth bomb on Saquon Barkley during Cowboys vs. Giants showdown

It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
Video: Quinnen Williams, Jets coach get into heated altercation

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams got into a heated altercation with one of his own coaches during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Williams and Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton were shown on the CBS broadcast screaming at one another during the second quarter. Williams was seated on the bench when it appeared Whitecotton said something Williams did not appreciate. The former No. 3 overall pick sprung to his feet and came face-to-face with Whitecotton. Players stepped in to separate the two.
Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class

It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
