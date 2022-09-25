Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
Road stint continues with WVU men's soccer facing No. 24 Dayton on Tuesday
The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team will come closer to home after a trip to the west coast, with its road slate continuing as they head to Dayton, Ohio to face the No. 24 Dayton Flyers at Baujan Field on Tuesday. The preseason No. 6 ranked team has...
voiceofmotown.com
With A Tough Schedule And A New Roster, How Will The 2022-23 Basketball Team Look
With a completely new roster for the 2022-23 Basketball Season, the Mountaineers look to improve from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Last year, WVU went 16-17 (4-14) ending its season to 6th ranked Kansas (the eventual National Champions) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. This year, things SHOULD be much different.
Daily Athenaeum
What’s changed for WVU’s defense after two straight wins?
Despite opening the season allowing more than 30 points to Pittsburgh and Kansas, West Virginia football has flipped the script defensively. So, what has changed for the Mountaineers?. Now ranked 23rd in the NCAA, West Virginia’s defense has made great strides in its past two victories, restricting both Towson and...
Metro News
Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's soccer defeats Iowa State 2-0 in second straight Big 12 road match
On a beautiful day for soccer, the West Virginia women's soccer team played its second straight Big 12 road match coming away with a 2-0 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones on the road in Ames, Iowa. Kicking off the match on a negative note, the Mountaineers (4-3-4, 1-0-1 Big...
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
voiceofmotown.com
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
WTRF
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
Week 6 high school football rankings
It's week six of the West Virginia high school football season, and below is a list of the top ten rankings for every class.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Talks What He Likes About New Team
On Monday afternoon, WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about his new look team for the first time. Huggins and his coaching staff bring in nine new players all from the transfer portal, junior college and high school. Huggins is optimistic about the offensive abilities...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
voiceofmotown.com
Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode
Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
Metro News
First responders confirm boy drowned in Ohio River near Huntington Saturday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — First responders say a boy drowned in the Ohio River near Huntington Saturday. A call came into first responders around 3:15 p.m. about a possible drowning on the Ohio River near the East Huntington Bridge. According to WSAZ-TV, Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller confirmed the boy...
lootpress.com
Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
Metro News
Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive
Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
WDTV
LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s located, family says; search underway
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Reed’s family tells 5 News his vehicle has been located. His sister says a search is underway for him at Valley Falls State Park. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The family of a Bridgeport man is asking for help finding him. Richard “Trey” Franklin Reed III, 24, was...
1 dead after Greenup County shooting
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
