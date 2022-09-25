ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Daily Athenaeum

What’s changed for WVU’s defense after two straight wins?

Despite opening the season allowing more than 30 points to Pittsburgh and Kansas, West Virginia football has flipped the script defensively. So, what has changed for the Mountaineers?. Now ranked 23rd in the NCAA, West Virginia’s defense has made great strides in its past two victories, restricting both Towson and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Huntington, WV
Ohio State
Huntington, WV
Oregon State
Morgantown, WV
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
WBOY

Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Update on WVU Football Recruiting

Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
CHARLESTON, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Talks What He Likes About New Team

On Monday afternoon, WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about his new look team for the first time. Huggins and his coaching staff bring in nine new players all from the transfer portal, junior college and high school. Huggins is optimistic about the offensive abilities...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode

Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
meigsindypress.com

Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
lootpress.com

Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive

Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s located, family says; search underway

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Reed’s family tells 5 News his vehicle has been located. His sister says a search is underway for him at Valley Falls State Park. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The family of a Bridgeport man is asking for help finding him. Richard “Trey” Franklin Reed III, 24, was...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after Greenup County shooting

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY

