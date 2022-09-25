Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Related
Harvest festival in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — It's the first official weekend of fall, and folks in Lackawanna County welcomed the new season. The Eynon Archbald Lions Club held their annual harvest festival at AC Field in Archbald. The free festival included activities for everyone; food and pumpkin painting, plus community resources such...
Road renamed for state lawmaker in Luzerne County
SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Dozens gathered on Main Street in Shickshinny on Tuesday to memorialize the honorable George C. Hasay. Hasay served the 117th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 34 years. "At that time he was first elected to the House in 1972, and he was only...
Work progressing on Monroe County Courthouse expansion
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a makeover Monroe County officials have been dreaming about for over a decade, and now construction to expand the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg is finally taking shape. "We purchased the PNC Bank building that was here on this site, and we had to demolish...
Fall festival in Duryea
DURYEA, Pa. — The Duryea Betterment Committee hosted their annual fall fest at the Germania Hose Company in Duryea. There was something for everyone, with over 20 food and craft vendors across the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton area and special activities for kids. Making the most of the first fall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
New state park planned for Wyoming County, two other sites in Pennsylvania
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The sites for three new parks being added to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania were announced on Tuesday. The $45 million investment will create new recreational opportunities to meet the commonwealth's high demand and conserve nearly 3,500 acres of vital natural and cultural resources.
WNEP-TV 16
Good Morning PA - Scranton Fringe Festival
The Scranton Fringe Festival is back from September 29th through October 8th, in downtown Scranton. Enjoy theatre, music, dance, comedy, and so much more. Visit ScrantonFringe.org for more information.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire
RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
Fire damages home in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A double-block home in Schuylkill County was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. along Arlington Street in Tamaqua. Officials say the fire started on one side of the home, and the other side of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
Highway dedicated to fallen firefighter in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It was an afternoon of remembrance in Wyoming County on Monday, as dozens of firefighters and family members honored the life of Edward Nulton. "We remember his smile, his character, and he was quite a character," said Reverend Val Rommel. In 2018, the firefighter was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fate uncertain for two elementary schools in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The future of Nescopeck Elementary Center doesn't look good after school board officials and parents gathered in the Berwick High School auditorium Monday night. The issue at hand is the long-term future of both Nescopeck and Salem Elementary Centers. Two out of the three options...
Bird flu detected in geese in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There aren't many signs of geese at the Griffin Reservoir near Clarks Summit. This, after the Pennsylvania Game Commission, reported more than 30 Canada geese were found sick or dead recently at the reservoir in Lackawanna County, infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI.
$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
Woman killed in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a woman is dead after a crash near Tannersville. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Hallet Road just off Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. A vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. Officials say 73-year-old Nancy Bocchini...
Some parents concerned about the use of former school
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Ramsey School on Thomas Street in Stroudsburg has sat vacant for over seven years, but according to Monroe County Commissioners, that won't be for long. The county is temporarily moving its Domestic Relations and Probation offices inside the school while the courthouse is under renovation.
Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
'Deja New' - Life skills class opens store in Susquehanna County
KINGSLEY, Pa. — "Deja New at the View" is the newest way to shop at the Mountain View School District in Susquehanna County. "Deja vu, it's like they have the shirt that is not new to them, but it is new to us," explained seventh grader Genevieve Heil. The...
Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0