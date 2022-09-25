ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Harvest festival in Archbald

ARCHBALD, Pa. — It's the first official weekend of fall, and folks in Lackawanna County welcomed the new season. The Eynon Archbald Lions Club held their annual harvest festival at AC Field in Archbald. The free festival included activities for everyone; food and pumpkin painting, plus community resources such...
ARCHBALD, PA
Newswatch 16

Road renamed for state lawmaker in Luzerne County

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Dozens gathered on Main Street in Shickshinny on Tuesday to memorialize the honorable George C. Hasay. Hasay served the 117th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 34 years. "At that time he was first elected to the House in 1972, and he was only...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall festival in Duryea

DURYEA, Pa. — The Duryea Betterment Committee hosted their annual fall fest at the Germania Hose Company in Duryea. There was something for everyone, with over 20 food and craft vendors across the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton area and special activities for kids. Making the most of the first fall...
DURYEA, PA
Newswatch 16

New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Good Morning PA - Scranton Fringe Festival

The Scranton Fringe Festival is back from September 29th through October 8th, in downtown Scranton. Enjoy theatre, music, dance, comedy, and so much more. Visit ScrantonFringe.org for more information.
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire

RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
RINGTOWN, PA
WBRE

PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A double-block home in Schuylkill County was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. along Arlington Street in Tamaqua. Officials say the fire started on one side of the home, and the other side of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Bird flu detected in geese in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There aren't many signs of geese at the Griffin Reservoir near Clarks Summit. This, after the Pennsylvania Game Commission, reported more than 30 Canada geese were found sick or dead recently at the reservoir in Lackawanna County, infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman killed in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a woman is dead after a crash near Tannersville. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Hallet Road just off Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. A vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. Officials say 73-year-old Nancy Bocchini...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Some parents concerned about the use of former school

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Ramsey School on Thomas Street in Stroudsburg has sat vacant for over seven years, but according to Monroe County Commissioners, that won't be for long. The county is temporarily moving its Domestic Relations and Probation offices inside the school while the courthouse is under renovation.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
Wilkes-Barre local news

