NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic as an weak disturbance will pass to the north of the New York and New Jersey area on Monday. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm mainly north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO