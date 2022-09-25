Read full article on original website
NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy skies but seasonable temperatures
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore as high pressure will gradually influence the weather for the New York and New Jersey area over the next several days. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 72 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy with a chance of a stray shower
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic as an weak disturbance will pass to the north of the New York and New Jersey area on Monday. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm mainly north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.
NYC forecast: mostly dry week ahead
Uesday through at least Thursday looks to remain dry with temperatures just at or below seasonable temperatures. PIX11 meteorologist Stacy-Ann Gooden has the details in the seven-day forecast.
Pleasant weather in NYC as the sixth borough prepares for Ian
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite crossing through Western Cuba on Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is a monster storm. The storm quickly intensified as it moved into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico into a major category three storm with winds of 120. Moving into the warm waters of the Gulf, it has room to strengthen further into a category four hurricane with speeds of 130 mph before it makes landfall on Wednesday.
Keep Rising To The Top Dance Company preps for ‘History of Dance’ event
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The next generation of elite dancers is getting ready to take over some of the world’s most famous stages. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole headed to El Barrio Artspace in East Harlem for more on this story with Keep Rising To The Top Dance Company. Watch the video player.
How to keep your kid’s smile healthy ahead of Halloween, holiday season
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Between back-to-school, Halloween, and the holidays right around the corner, now is an important time to focus on the health of your child’s teeth. Dr. Kourosh Maddahi joined New York Living on Monday to offer tips and advice. Watch the video player for the full interview.
Would $52B federal plan protect NY Harbor from coastal flooding?
A new comprehensive plan to protect New York Harbor from the effects of storms has been introduced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The detailed proposal has a $52 billion price tag and would combine a variety of coastline protection systems.
Tunnel to Towers event honors 9/11 victims
The 21st Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk kicks off in Brooklyn Sunday. Thousands are expected to participate in the event that that honors 9/11 victims.
Julissa Calderon dishes on how to ‘Manifest Like A Jefa’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just manifesting is not enough, you have to manifest like a jefa!. Actress, producer and writer Julissa Calderon has mastered the art of journaling over the last 14 years. Now, she’s launched her “Manifest Like A Jefa” tour, a series of workshops about manifestations, journaling, entrepreneurship and community. Her next stop is at The Lit. Bar in the Bronx on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Concern over Orchard Beach migrant housing situation
State officials briefed on the situation said that up to five of these massive semi-permanent tent-like structures would be constructed. There has been considerable concern about the use of this flood-prone parking lot near Orchard Beach.
Manhattan smoke shop worker shot during robbery
A Lower East Side smoke shop worker was shot during a robbery of his store late Sunday, according to authorities. Three robbers walked in and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise, police said.
Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening. Police believe the teen was targeted.
