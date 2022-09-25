ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy skies but seasonable temperatures

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore as high pressure will gradually influence the weather for the New York and New Jersey area over the next several days. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 72 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy with a chance of a stray shower

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic as an weak disturbance will pass to the north of the New York and New Jersey area on Monday. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm mainly north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.
NYC forecast: mostly dry week ahead

Uesday through at least Thursday looks to remain dry with temperatures just at or below seasonable temperatures. PIX11 meteorologist Stacy-Ann Gooden has the details in the seven-day forecast.
Pleasant weather in NYC as the sixth borough prepares for Ian

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite crossing through Western Cuba on Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is a monster storm. The storm quickly intensified as it moved into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico into a major category three storm with winds of 120. Moving into the warm waters of the Gulf, it has room to strengthen further into a category four hurricane with speeds of 130 mph before it makes landfall on Wednesday.
Julissa Calderon dishes on how to ‘Manifest Like A Jefa’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just manifesting is not enough, you have to manifest like a jefa!. Actress, producer and writer Julissa Calderon has mastered the art of journaling over the last 14 years. Now, she’s launched her “Manifest Like A Jefa” tour, a series of workshops about manifestations, journaling, entrepreneurship and community. Her next stop is at The Lit. Bar in the Bronx on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Concern over Orchard Beach migrant housing situation

State officials briefed on the situation said that up to five of these massive semi-permanent tent-like structures would be constructed. There has been considerable concern about the use of this flood-prone parking lot near Orchard Beach.
