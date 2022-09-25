ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Southern Miss gets first win of season, edges Tulane 27-24

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zach Wilcke threw a pair of touchdown passes, Eric Scott returned an interception for a score and Southern Mississippi collected its first win of the season, beating previously unbeaten Tulane 27-24 on Saturday night.

Wilcke’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Jakarius Caston tied it at 17 late in the third quarter. Scott’s pick-6 stretched the Southern Miss lead to 27-17 with 7:07 remaining. Wilcke was 17-of-25 passing for 194 yards. Caston had eight receptions for 91 yards.

Michael Pratt’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Jha’Quan Jackson for Tulane capped the scoring with 19 seconds left.

Tyjae Spears ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns for Tulane (3-1). Spears also made five catches for 74 yards. Spears’ 8-yard TD run and his 34-yard scoring run gave Tulane a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Southern Miss (1-3) ended a two-game skid in the series, a 30-13 loss in the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl and a 66-24 defeat at home during the 2020 regular season.

It was the 33rd meeting in the series dating to 1979, but the first in New Orleans since 2010, a 46-10 Southern Miss win at the Louisiana Superdome. It was also the first time the teams met in Yulman Stadium.

Community Policy