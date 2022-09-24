Read full article on original website
upstatespartans.com
Upstate Women's Soccer Continues its Big South Slate Hosting Presbyterian at Home on Wednesday Evening
USC Upstate (3-3-3, 1-1-0 Big South) vs. Presbyterian (0-7-3, 0-1-1 Big South) County University Soccer Stadium | Spartanburg, S.C. Live Stats: (upstatespartans.com) Watch: ESPN+ (link coming soon) How They Stack Up. USC Upstate sits 1-1 in the Big South after beating High Point 1-0 on the road on September 21st...
upstatespartans.com
Spartans Stay Undefeated in Big South Play, Ties Campbell 2-2
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Still undefeated in conference play. The USC Upstate Spartans and Campbell Camels walk away with a 2-2 tie to open Big South Conference play. Records: UPST (2-4-2; 0-0-1 Big South) | CAMP (4-2-3; 0-0-1 Big South) Location: County University Soccer Stadium; Spartanburg, S.C. How it Happened.
WLOS.com
Swain's Noland Brown living "nothing short of a dream" as walk-on for UNC football
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WLOS) — A spot on an ACC football team usually comes more than a decade into an athletes playing career. Swain County product Noland Brown did not take the usual journey. "It's honestly been nothing short of a dream for me," the North Carolina walk-on offensive...
247Sports
Missed the game? Watch N.C. A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine's SCSU game halftime show
North Carolina A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine was finally back at home in Greensboro after three straight weeks of travels. The B&GMM began the season in Charlotte, then headed to Detroit the following weekend before playing in Durham, NC last weekend. Finally back home, the Band was revved up...
upstatespartans.com
Spartans Drop First Home Conference Game to Charleston 2-0 on Saturday Afternoon
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Spartans were eager to get another win in conference play as they returned home to take on Charleston Southern. Upstate went down by two in the first half and pushed the remaining 45 minutes, but came out unlucky, taking its first loss of conference play.
WXII 12
What games are postponed by Ian?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HurricaneIan is already impacting Triad activities. Watch more WXII12 headlines in the video above. The list is growing for high school football games that have been moved to Thursday already, because of Ian. WXII 12 will continue to update this. Currently, postponed games include:. Southwest Guilford...
BREAKING: Ga. DB Ty Adams Flips Commitment to UNC
Before concluding his North Carolina official visit, three-star defensive back Ty Adams switched his commitment to the Tar Heels. He announced the move on Sunday evening. Originally, Adams, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Swainsboro (Ga.) High, committed to East Carolina in June, while officially visiting Greenville. But, when UNC offered in mid-August, he decided to give the Tar Heels a look. That began with attending UNC's season-opening win over Florida A&M and continued with this weekend's official visit.
New Tar Heel target now visiting Blue Devils
Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to ...
UNC Football: Kicker leaves program, intends to transfer
During his press conference on Monday morning, UNC football head coach Mack Brown announced that kicker Jonathan Kim will transfer. The UNC football program is down a kicker, as senior Jonathan Kim will no longer be with the team. Through the Tar Heels’ first four games, Kim was limited to...
Triad high school football: Several Week 7 schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ian is now a hurricane and while the Triad isn't expected to see any damaging impacts from the storm, we could have rain events on Friday and Saturday. Because of that, several Triad high schools are upping their football games to Thursday night. GAME CHANGES DUE...
Dabo Swinney has funny take on Clemson-Wake Forest thriller
Saturday’s game between Clemson and Wake Forest was a wild overtime affair that saw the two teams put up a combined 96 points. In a game like that, no wonder it took a few years off Dabo Swinney’s life. Swinney joked after the Tigers’ 51-45 overtime victory that...
2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
Shonda Stone’s Epic “Stone Island Soiree” in High Point, North Carolina
Certified Event Planner, Interior Designer, Realtor, and soon-to-be Pilot, Shonda Stone, is the ultimate boss lady and we are thrilled to present her company’s fabulous rebranding celebration!. For the last 16 years, multi-faceted entrepreneur, LaShonda Stone, has been operating under Mansion House of Designs creating weddings, lux events, and...
Serious injury reported after vehicle hit pole in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A serious injury was reported after a crash in Greensboro. FOX8 is told a vehicle hit a pole. One vehicle with multiple people inside was involved. The location and cause of the crash are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Green Point Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was critically hurt during a shooting overnight, according to Winston-Salem police. At 12:03 a.m. Monday, police say they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Green Point Road. At the scene, officers found a 40-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. There was also damage to the […]
Street racing in Greensboro sparks concerns with cars ‘routinely’ driving over 100 mph, captain says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The sounds of revving engines and squealing tires have become common for some people living in Greensboro. “I feel like I live right in the center of a racetrack,” said LaVonda Leak, who lives off of Spring Garden Street. “It’s like they’ve made a track.” Leak said city streets have become a […]
Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes.
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
