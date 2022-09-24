Before concluding his North Carolina official visit, three-star defensive back Ty Adams switched his commitment to the Tar Heels. He announced the move on Sunday evening. Originally, Adams, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Swainsboro (Ga.) High, committed to East Carolina in June, while officially visiting Greenville. But, when UNC offered in mid-August, he decided to give the Tar Heels a look. That began with attending UNC's season-opening win over Florida A&M and continued with this weekend's official visit.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO