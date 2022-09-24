ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

Related
upstatespartans.com

Spartans Stay Undefeated in Big South Play, Ties Campbell 2-2

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Still undefeated in conference play. The USC Upstate Spartans and Campbell Camels walk away with a 2-2 tie to open Big South Conference play. Records: UPST (2-4-2; 0-0-1 Big South) | CAMP (4-2-3; 0-0-1 Big South) Location: County University Soccer Stadium; Spartanburg, S.C. How it Happened.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Boiling Springs, NC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
City
Boiling Springs, SC
High Point, NC
Sports
WXII 12

What games are postponed by Ian?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HurricaneIan is already impacting Triad activities. Watch more WXII12 headlines in the video above. The list is growing for high school football games that have been moved to Thursday already, because of Ian. WXII 12 will continue to update this. Currently, postponed games include:. Southwest Guilford...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Ga. DB Ty Adams Flips Commitment to UNC

Before concluding his North Carolina official visit, three-star defensive back Ty Adams switched his commitment to the Tar Heels. He announced the move on Sunday evening. Originally, Adams, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Swainsboro (Ga.) High, committed to East Carolina in June, while officially visiting Greenville. But, when UNC offered in mid-August, he decided to give the Tar Heels a look. That began with attending UNC's season-opening win over Florida A&M and continued with this weekend's official visit.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

New Tar Heel target now visiting Blue Devils

Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Big South Conference#Unc Asheville#Usc Upstate#Spartans
FOX8 News

2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy