Jimbo Fisher is coming off a top 10 win over Arkansas on Saturday, and Texas A&M has improved to 3-1, but Paul Finebaum hasn’t changed his view about the Aggies. “I haven’t really changed the view, I still have some concerns,” Finebaum said on WJOX with on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic. “A lot of concerns about where this team is this year. We can’t say this too much longer, but the next 2 weeks are really going to tell a lot.”

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO