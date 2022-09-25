Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum could see Alabama losing to Arkansas
Alabama is a program that has been known for being the most dominant in college football over recent history, but it seems that could be shifting over to Georgia. The Crimson Tide looked beatable in their narrow 20-19 win over Texas — a team they were favored to defeat by a larger margin — and it’s easy to get the sense they might not finish out as top dog. College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently said he could see Arkansas being a team that defeats Alabama.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher on Arkansas victory: 'not very happy in the way we played'
Texas A&M picked up a big over Arkansas on Saturday night, 23-21. It was a hard-fought game that could have gone either way. On Monday, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media and admitted that while he was happy to win, his team has a long way to go.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum still has concerns about Jimbo Fisher: 'A&M is still a very flawed team offensively'
Jimbo Fisher is coming off a top 10 win over Arkansas on Saturday, and Texas A&M has improved to 3-1, but Paul Finebaum hasn’t changed his view about the Aggies. “I haven’t really changed the view, I still have some concerns,” Finebaum said on WJOX with on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic. “A lot of concerns about where this team is this year. We can’t say this too much longer, but the next 2 weeks are really going to tell a lot.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas announces first-ever 'red out' for Saturday's home game against Alabama
Arkansas wants Razorback Stadium completely red for Saturday’s top-25 Week 5 showdown. With No. 2 Alabama coming to Fayetteville to face No. 20 Arkansas, the Razorbacks are having their first-ever red out. Sam Pittman’s squad is the only SEC West team to have already played 2 conference games in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ainias Smith injury update: Texas A&M insider shares severity of injury, status for Aggies standout
Ainias Smith will be miss the rest of the 2022 season, according to a Texas A&M insider. Billy Liucci shared Sunday that Smith will not return this season. Smith is in his fourth season at Texas A&M. While Smith has a redshirt year and the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver available to extend his eligibility, Liucci expects the Aggies star will be playing professionally next season. Per Liucci, the hope is Smith is healthy to work out ahead of the NFL Draft.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ainias Smith injury update: Texas A&M playmaker shares latest during Instagram Live session
Ainias Smith left Texas A&M’s victory over Arkansas on Saturday night after getting his leg rolled up on. He appeared to be in a lot of pain as he entered the injury tent and was later spotted talking with his father on the sidelines and getting emotional. However, it...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mother knows best: Sam Pittman explains why he turned down a job at Alabama
Sam Pittman, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, has been known to have a quote-worthy moment or 2. Well, the coach added another one this week. While speaking to reporters about his team’s upcoming game with the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was mentioned that Pittman turned down a job offer from the Tide back in 2013.
