Fayetteville, AR

Paul Finebaum could see Alabama losing to Arkansas

Alabama is a program that has been known for being the most dominant in college football over recent history, but it seems that could be shifting over to Georgia. The Crimson Tide looked beatable in their narrow 20-19 win over Texas — a team they were favored to defeat by a larger margin — and it’s easy to get the sense they might not finish out as top dog. College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently said he could see Arkansas being a team that defeats Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Paul Finebaum still has concerns about Jimbo Fisher: 'A&M is still a very flawed team offensively'

Jimbo Fisher is coming off a top 10 win over Arkansas on Saturday, and Texas A&M has improved to 3-1, but Paul Finebaum hasn’t changed his view about the Aggies. “I haven’t really changed the view, I still have some concerns,” Finebaum said on WJOX with on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic. “A lot of concerns about where this team is this year. We can’t say this too much longer, but the next 2 weeks are really going to tell a lot.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ainias Smith injury update: Texas A&M insider shares severity of injury, status for Aggies standout

Ainias Smith will be miss the rest of the 2022 season, according to a Texas A&M insider. Billy Liucci shared Sunday that Smith will not return this season. Smith is in his fourth season at Texas A&M. While Smith has a redshirt year and the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver available to extend his eligibility, Liucci expects the Aggies star will be playing professionally next season. Per Liucci, the hope is Smith is healthy to work out ahead of the NFL Draft.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Mother knows best: Sam Pittman explains why he turned down a job at Alabama

Sam Pittman, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, has been known to have a quote-worthy moment or 2. Well, the coach added another one this week. While speaking to reporters about his team’s upcoming game with the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was mentioned that Pittman turned down a job offer from the Tide back in 2013.
