ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City. 
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Alert
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Philippines evacuates people from northern region ahead of ‘super typhoon’ Noru

A powerful typhoon on Sunday approaching the northeastern Philippines has prompted evacuations from high-risk villages and the capital Manila, which could be sideswiped by the storm, according to the officials.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115km east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers and gusts of up to 240kph (149mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to hit the coast on Sunday evening.Thousands of villagers were “forcibly” evacuated from the typhoon’s path, as well as from mountainside villages prone to landslides and flash floods and in coastal communities that could be hit by tidal...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Philippines
The Independent

Powerful typhoon headed for north Philippines strengthens

A powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an “explosive intensification” Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials said.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115 kilometers (71 miles) east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to smash into the coast later Sunday.While blowing toward the archipelago, Noru shifted southward as it was pushed down...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Typhoon Noru: Five dead as Philippines hit by strongest storm of the year

Five rescuer workers died after Super Typhoon Noru made landfall in the Philippines, causing floods and power outages across the country. The rescue personnel, from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices, were washed away in flash floods while carrying out operations in the district of San Miguel, according to officials. The rescuers were using a boat to help residents trapped in floodwaters but got hit by a collapsed wall and drowned in the rampaging waters, Daniel Fernando, governor of Bulacan province, north of Manila, said. “They were living heroes who were helping save the lives...
ENVIRONMENT
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Major earthquake strikes Mexico for 3rd time on same date since 1985, this time a magnitude 7.6; 1 dead

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the west coast of Mexico on Monday, coincidentally on the same date that two previous major quakes had rattled the country years before. Originally pegged at 7.5 magnitude, there were no immediate reports of major damage or fatalities from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said. One person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima, when a wall at a mall collapsed, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

'No, not again!' In Mexico, 3 powerful earthquakes struck the same day

MEXICO CITY — As the parents of children killed when a school collapsed during Mexico’s 2017 earthquake celebrated a Mass in their memory, the ground began to shake again. “No, not again! My God, not again!” they shouted when a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled the capital Monday, killing two people in the Pacific coast state of Colima.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra

A powerful and shallow 6.1 magnitude undersea earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to jolt the region since Monday morning.The South Asian country's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) recorded the shallow quake off the coastal town of Mentawai island, off Sumatra's west coast just before 10.30am local time.The earthquake posed no danger of triggering a tsunami, Indonesia's meteorology agency said. So far no casualties or major destruction have been reported, except for some minor damages on Siberut island.The agency had earlier recorded a magnitude of 6.4 but revised that to 6.1, a BMKG...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Flat shakes as Mexico City is hit by earthquake

A luxury high-rise apartment in Mexico City shook as a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Mexico today, 22 September.At least two people died amid damage to buildings and landslides triggered by the tremors.The ‘major’ earthquake hit at 1.16am local time, striking around 20 kilometres below the surface, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.A powerful earthquake hit the same region just two days ago, killing two people and injuring dozens.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks house in MexicoJoe Biden stresses importance of upholding Good Friday Agreement to Liz TrussLiz Truss pledges UK support to Ukraine during UN speech
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Quite intense’ 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.6 and 6.1 struck Papua New Guinea and Indonesia on Sunday.In Papua New Guinea, the quake hit at 6.46am around 67km east of Kainantu, a sparesly populated area, killing at least three, reported the Associated Press.The earthquake depth was registered at around 50-60km. Those killed in the Pacific nation died in a landslide in the gold-mining town of Wau, the agency reported, citing Morobe provincial disaster director Charley Masange.Other people were injured by falling structures or debris and there was damage to some health centres, homes, rural roads and highways, he said, adding it could take...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy