Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose

UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m.

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter . Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun.

Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Sun suffers from dementia, according to police. She was last seen near Mueller Avenue Saturday morning.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Mueller Avenue is located blocks away from Capitol Square Mall right off the I-680 highway. No other details were provided about Sun.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.