Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum could see Alabama losing to Arkansas

Alabama is a program that has been known for being the most dominant in college football over recent history, but it seems that could be shifting over to Georgia. The Crimson Tide looked beatable in their narrow 20-19 win over Texas — a team they were favored to defeat by a larger margin — and it’s easy to get the sense they might not finish out as top dog. College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently said he could see Arkansas being a team that defeats Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Mike Leach Monday press conference: Texas A&M

Texas A&M likely thought they’d seen the last of Mike Leach when he went to the Left Coast. Now Aggies really wish that were true because the now-Mississippi State coach is not only 1-1 against the former Big XII foe with the Bulldogs. Leach brings a 8-4 record at A&M expense into this weekend’s SEC West rematch.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
AL.com

Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mother knows best: Sam Pittman explains why he turned down a job at Alabama

Sam Pittman, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, has been known to have a quote-worthy moment or 2. Well, the coach added another one this week. While speaking to reporters about his team’s upcoming game with the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was mentioned that Pittman turned down a job offer from the Tide back in 2013.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hitthatline.com

There’s more than enough blame to go around on this one

ARLINGTON, Texas — There will be talking heads wailing to the heavens about “what-if” for a week. It’s a waste of time. To quote the cowboy John Dutton from Yellowstone, “it don’t matter.”. In usual Arkansas fashion, the 23-21 loss to Texas A&M on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
