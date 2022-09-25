Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arkansas Loses Defensive Back Ahead of Alabama Matchup
The Alabama Crimson Tide heads to Fayetteville Arkansas for its first SEC road game of the 2022 season this week. The Razorbacks are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M last week and are putting on a "Red Out" in hopes of pulling off a big upset over the Crimson Tide.
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Top SEC Team Could Be On Upset Alert This Weekend
A few weeks ago, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide almost fell to the Longhorns of Texas. Was it an anomaly or is the No. 2 team in the country beatable? We could find out this weekend. Paul Finebaum thinks Alabama football could be on upset alert this weekend....
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum could see Alabama losing to Arkansas
Alabama is a program that has been known for being the most dominant in college football over recent history, but it seems that could be shifting over to Georgia. The Crimson Tide looked beatable in their narrow 20-19 win over Texas — a team they were favored to defeat by a larger margin — and it’s easy to get the sense they might not finish out as top dog. College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently said he could see Arkansas being a team that defeats Alabama.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas announces first-ever 'red out' for Saturday's home game against Alabama
Arkansas wants Razorback Stadium completely red for Saturday’s top-25 Week 5 showdown. With No. 2 Alabama coming to Fayetteville to face No. 20 Arkansas, the Razorbacks are having their first-ever red out. Sam Pittman’s squad is the only SEC West team to have already played 2 conference games in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike Leach Monday press conference: Texas A&M
Texas A&M likely thought they’d seen the last of Mike Leach when he went to the Left Coast. Now Aggies really wish that were true because the now-Mississippi State coach is not only 1-1 against the former Big XII foe with the Bulldogs. Leach brings a 8-4 record at A&M expense into this weekend’s SEC West rematch.
Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game
Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mother knows best: Sam Pittman explains why he turned down a job at Alabama
Sam Pittman, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, has been known to have a quote-worthy moment or 2. Well, the coach added another one this week. While speaking to reporters about his team’s upcoming game with the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was mentioned that Pittman turned down a job offer from the Tide back in 2013.
hitthatline.com
There’s more than enough blame to go around on this one
ARLINGTON, Texas — There will be talking heads wailing to the heavens about “what-if” for a week. It’s a waste of time. To quote the cowboy John Dutton from Yellowstone, “it don’t matter.”. In usual Arkansas fashion, the 23-21 loss to Texas A&M on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Don't Miss Saturday's Pregame Flyover!
Arkansas will welcome four Beechcraft T-6 Texan II from the 459th Flying Training Squadron for a pregame flyover this Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium before the Hogs’ top-25 showdown with Alabama. The flyover is scheduled to take place immediately following the national anthem just prior to the...
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with two income-producing garage apartments. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
talkbusiness.net
New Bentonville company seeks to reimagine hospitality concepts
A little more than two years after exiting the restaurant business, longtime operator Scott Bowman is writing the next chapter of his hospitality career. Bowman is CEO and one of three managing partners of HighGround Hospitality in Bentonville. The company has been operating quietly for the past several months while forming its investment strategy but appears ready to move quickly after its initial acquisition in August.
Springdale Public School video nominated for Emmy
The Communications Office at Springdale Public School teamed up with Springdale high school students on producing "My Springdale | Why We Drive." The video encourages bus driver applicants and highlights the impact of the Springdale bus drivers.
Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
beckersasc.com
Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M
John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
Comments / 14