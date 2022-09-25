Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Washburn senior named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Ichabod senior goalkeeper Raegan Wells has been named the MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week after her performance in the Ichabods’ win over Rogers State and tie with Northeastern State University. Wells recorded 14 combined saves over the weekend. She made five saves in a...
K-State basketball lands 2023 three-star
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball has landed another commit in the 2023 recruiting class. Three-star prospect Macaleab Rich announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Instagram Monday. Rich is ranked the 129th player in the 2023 class and No. 3 player in Illinois, according to 247 Sports. He picked K-State over Missouri, UIC […]
WIBW
Wildcats add another recruit to 2023 class
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang and his staff keep adding to their 2023 recruiting class. Three-star Forward Macaleab Rich, from East Saint Louis, Illinois, announced on his Twitter his commitment to K-State. Rich had other offers from Mizzou, Ole Miss, Indiana State, Buffalo and more. According to 247 Sports,...
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Kansas QB Jalon Daniels racks up more honors
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalon Daniels’ scorching hot start to the season is keeping is name in the national spotlight. For the third straight week, Daniels was named an Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List. The Manning...
WIBW
K-State’s Martinez named National Quarterback of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcat Quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week. After an impressive performance leading the Kansas State Wildcats to a 41-34 victory against No. 6 Oklahoma, K-State said quarterback Adrian Martinez has earned his third honor this week as he was given the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week.
WIBW
Two brothers from Jackson Heights working together to broadcast football games
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An idea that turned into gold, Kryndon and Kyson Proffitt are providing a service for everyone to enjoy. Kryndon is a junior while Kyson is a freshman at Jackson Heights. The brothers took it up a notch to livestream their football games at home and on...
WIBW
K-State named FWAA National Team of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The awards keep coming in for the Wildcats on Monday, as the team was named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America. This is the sixth time the Wildcats have been honored as the team of the week by...
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
Wildcats QB Adrian Martinez earns Big 12 OPOW
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An honor that came by no surprise for K-State’s Quarterback Adrian Martinez. Martinez led the way Saturday night against previously ranked No. 6 Oklahoma, rushing 21 times for 148 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 234 yards through the air and a score. The latest...
WIBW
KU football on outside looking in for Top 25
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a 4-0 start to the 2022 season, the Jayhawks missed out on a spot in AP Top 25 poll. Kansas just barely missed the Top 25 receiving 125 votes, putting them at 26th in the country. KU topped Duke Saturday afternoon, 35-27 after quarterback Jalon...
kggfradio.com
Air Tour to Stop in Southeast Kansas
An air tour organized by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education will make a stop in southeast Kansas early next month. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth, and Pittsburg, Kansas is one of the nine stops on this year's tour. Aircraft...
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
K-State head coach Chris Klieman named Coach of the Week
ATLANTA, GA. (WIBW) - Chris Klieman has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced the selection Monday afternoon. The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led...
WIBW
K-State ranked, KU receiving votes in latest AP poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following an upset win over a top-10 Oklahoma team, the Kansas State Wildcats made their way into the top 25 of the latest Associated Press poll, released Sunday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks, 4-0 for the first time since 2009, were on the outside looking in.
WIBW
Washburn holds retirement reception for Dr. Jerry Farley
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lasting legacy was at the center of a celebration Monday night at Washburn University. The University held a retirement reception for outgoing president Dr. Jerry Farley. Dr. Farley is stepping down at the end of this month after 25 years, the longest term of any...
WIBW
Area piano students invited to PianoFest at Washburn University
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka area piano students have been invited to PianoFest at Washburn University with registration required. Washburn University says on Saturday, Oct. 22, it will host PianoFest - a day of piano workshops, classes and masterclasses created alongside the Northeast Kansas Music Teachers Association and Topeka Music Teachers Association. The day will begin at 8:45 a.m. in White Concert Hall and the Garvey Fine Arts Complex, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Train, tractor collide just north of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Minor injuries have been reported after a train and a tractor were involved in an accident just north of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to an accident involving a train and tractor in the 1100 block of N 1900 Rd.
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
WIBW
Community member comes to the rescue after Emporia bee-tastrophe
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia community member has come to the rescue after a small bee-tastrophe. The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says an amazing community member is setting up traps on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, in the alley between 600 Commercial and Merchant St. to take care of a bee infestation.
WIBW
Students return to class after gas leak found in Emporia science classroom
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students are back in class after a gas leak was found in an Emporia High School science classroom. The Emporia Fire Department says on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, crews were called to Emporia High School with reports of a gas leak inside the building. When first...
Comments / 0