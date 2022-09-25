ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Washburn senior named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Ichabod senior goalkeeper Raegan Wells has been named the MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week after her performance in the Ichabods’ win over Rogers State and tie with Northeastern State University. Wells recorded 14 combined saves over the weekend. She made five saves in a...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State basketball lands 2023 three-star

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball has landed another commit in the 2023 recruiting class. Three-star prospect Macaleab Rich announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Instagram Monday. Rich is ranked the 129th player in the 2023 class and No. 3 player in Illinois, according to 247 Sports. He picked K-State over Missouri, UIC […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Wildcats add another recruit to 2023 class

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang and his staff keep adding to their 2023 recruiting class. Three-star Forward Macaleab Rich, from East Saint Louis, Illinois, announced on his Twitter his commitment to K-State. Rich had other offers from Mizzou, Ole Miss, Indiana State, Buffalo and more. According to 247 Sports,...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe

Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
OLPE, KS
WIBW

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels racks up more honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalon Daniels’ scorching hot start to the season is keeping is name in the national spotlight. For the third straight week, Daniels was named an Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List. The Manning...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

K-State’s Martinez named National Quarterback of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcat Quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week. After an impressive performance leading the Kansas State Wildcats to a 41-34 victory against No. 6 Oklahoma, K-State said quarterback Adrian Martinez has earned his third honor this week as he was given the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

K-State named FWAA National Team of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The awards keep coming in for the Wildcats on Monday, as the team was named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America. This is the sixth time the Wildcats have been honored as the team of the week by...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Wildcats QB Adrian Martinez earns Big 12 OPOW

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An honor that came by no surprise for K-State’s Quarterback Adrian Martinez. Martinez led the way Saturday night against previously ranked No. 6 Oklahoma, rushing 21 times for 148 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 234 yards through the air and a score. The latest...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

KU football on outside looking in for Top 25

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a 4-0 start to the 2022 season, the Jayhawks missed out on a spot in AP Top 25 poll. Kansas just barely missed the Top 25 receiving 125 votes, putting them at 26th in the country. KU topped Duke Saturday afternoon, 35-27 after quarterback Jalon...
LAWRENCE, KS
kggfradio.com

Air Tour to Stop in Southeast Kansas

An air tour organized by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education will make a stop in southeast Kansas early next month. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth, and Pittsburg, Kansas is one of the nine stops on this year's tour. Aircraft...
PITTSBURG, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost

The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

K-State head coach Chris Klieman named Coach of the Week

ATLANTA, GA. (WIBW) - Chris Klieman has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced the selection Monday afternoon. The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led...
ATLANTA, GA
WIBW

K-State ranked, KU receiving votes in latest AP poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following an upset win over a top-10 Oklahoma team, the Kansas State Wildcats made their way into the top 25 of the latest Associated Press poll, released Sunday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks, 4-0 for the first time since 2009, were on the outside looking in.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Washburn holds retirement reception for Dr. Jerry Farley

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lasting legacy was at the center of a celebration Monday night at Washburn University. The University held a retirement reception for outgoing president Dr. Jerry Farley. Dr. Farley is stepping down at the end of this month after 25 years, the longest term of any...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Area piano students invited to PianoFest at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka area piano students have been invited to PianoFest at Washburn University with registration required. Washburn University says on Saturday, Oct. 22, it will host PianoFest - a day of piano workshops, classes and masterclasses created alongside the Northeast Kansas Music Teachers Association and Topeka Music Teachers Association. The day will begin at 8:45 a.m. in White Concert Hall and the Garvey Fine Arts Complex, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Train, tractor collide just north of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Minor injuries have been reported after a train and a tractor were involved in an accident just north of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to an accident involving a train and tractor in the 1100 block of N 1900 Rd.
LAWRENCE, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Community member comes to the rescue after Emporia bee-tastrophe

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia community member has come to the rescue after a small bee-tastrophe. The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says an amazing community member is setting up traps on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, in the alley between 600 Commercial and Merchant St. to take care of a bee infestation.
EMPORIA, KS

