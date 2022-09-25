ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

WIFR

First Responders urge people not to drive while distracted

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A fatal accident on a Boone County road Monday raises concerns about safety. Some experts point to distracted driving as a big reason for the climbing accident totals. This includes Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Brian Kunce. Kunce responded to the fatal accident Monday,...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford awarded $170K+ for law enforcement support

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) Tuesday announced new federal funding for law enforcement technical support in Rockford. The city of Rockford is one of three recipients in the 17th Congressional District awarded a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Loves Park honors vets with road dedication

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Veterans, local leaders and military personnel celebrated a special dedication Monday. A portion of Alpine Road between East Riverside Boulevard and Route 173 is named Veterans Memorial Highway in honor of the men and women who’ve served in all branches of the armed forces.
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Attempted armed robbery in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated an attempted armed robbery Tuesday evening. Crews were called to North Town Strip Mall on Riverside Boulevard around 6 p.m. Little is known at this time, but police were seen inside both the Quality Resale store and a pawn shop. There is no word on any injuries, or […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman dies after Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman died on Saturday after a crash in Rockford. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office responded to a local hospital for a female that had been involved in a crash at E. State Street and New Towne Drive, according to the office. An investigation revealed that 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman had been […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elderly driver killed in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a man in his late 70’s was killed in a car crash on Stone Quarry Road north of Flora Church Road on Monday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Authorities said evidence showed the man’s vehicle was headed […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

93-year-old Rockford business closing for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
DIXON, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car

Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Broadway Florist closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Broadway Florist announced on Tuesday that it will officially close it’s doors in mid-October. The business has been serving the Rockford community since 1929. Broadway Florist will continue operating as normal with the same flowers until they close, with 50% off of all...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

UPDATE: Rockford FD Releases Information On The Fire At A Local Business

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager

Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
JANESVILLE, WI
Q985

It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed

From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to end violence in DeKalb makes ground, as city leaders try to fine landlords who house criminals in their units. An increase in crime has forced city officials to revisit an old rule that prevents landlords from housing criminals. “We have pride in our...
DEKALB, IL

