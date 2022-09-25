Read full article on original website
WIFR
First Responders urge people not to drive while distracted
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A fatal accident on a Boone County road Monday raises concerns about safety. Some experts point to distracted driving as a big reason for the climbing accident totals. This includes Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Brian Kunce. Kunce responded to the fatal accident Monday,...
WIFR
Rockford awarded $170K+ for law enforcement support
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) Tuesday announced new federal funding for law enforcement technical support in Rockford. The city of Rockford is one of three recipients in the 17th Congressional District awarded a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
WIFR
Loves Park honors vets with road dedication
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Veterans, local leaders and military personnel celebrated a special dedication Monday. A portion of Alpine Road between East Riverside Boulevard and Route 173 is named Veterans Memorial Highway in honor of the men and women who’ve served in all branches of the armed forces.
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
Attempted armed robbery in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated an attempted armed robbery Tuesday evening. Crews were called to North Town Strip Mall on Riverside Boulevard around 6 p.m. Little is known at this time, but police were seen inside both the Quality Resale store and a pawn shop. There is no word on any injuries, or […]
Woman dies after Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman died on Saturday after a crash in Rockford. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office responded to a local hospital for a female that had been involved in a crash at E. State Street and New Towne Drive, according to the office. An investigation revealed that 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman had been […]
Police: Rockford man arrested for attempted murder at hotel
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested last Tuesday for attempted murder after a shooting at a local hotel, police said. The Cherry Valley Police Department was dispatched to Day’s Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers developed a suspect […]
Elderly driver killed in Boone County crash
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a man in his late 70’s was killed in a car crash on Stone Quarry Road north of Flora Church Road on Monday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Authorities said evidence showed the man’s vehicle was headed […]
93-year-old Rockford business closing for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
SUV Driving Recklessly In Rockford, Illinois With Hood Open, What Could Go Wrong?
Videos that bring a "holy #$%&!" reaction never get old. One can only be so lucky to be the person who gets the insanity on video if that's the right word. If you do capture something crazy on the video you should understand how rare this is. The not-so-lucky side of the story is physically being involved in the action.
Janesville elementary schoolers raise $2K for Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A group of fourth-grade girls at Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville combined two of their favorite things — art and animals — to help furry friends in need. On Monday, the girls — Sofia Nattinger, Izzy Purkapile, Addley Demerath, Emma Gremminger, Brynley Utzig and...
WIFR
Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
Rockford native living in Florida evacuates from Hurricane Ian
(WTVO) — Many people are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, and that includes a former stateline resident. The Stillman Valley graduate and her husband were told they would have to evacuate their home Tuesday morning, and while they are doing everything they can to be prepared, she said that it does […]
WIFR
Broadway Florist closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Broadway Florist announced on Tuesday that it will officially close it’s doors in mid-October. The business has been serving the Rockford community since 1929. Broadway Florist will continue operating as normal with the same flowers until they close, with 50% off of all...
Nearly 200 Basset Hounds Will Be Taking Over Rockford, Illinois Later This Week
The Basset Hound Club of America has chosen to hold its 2022 National Specialty in Rockford, Illinois, and the theme couldn't be more perfect; "The Basset Hound - In a League Of Their Own". I don't know who at the BHCA is responsible for coming up with that particular theme,...
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: Rockford FD Releases Information On The Fire At A Local Business
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
nbc15.com
Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager
Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
WIFR
DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to end violence in DeKalb makes ground, as city leaders try to fine landlords who house criminals in their units. An increase in crime has forced city officials to revisit an old rule that prevents landlords from housing criminals. “We have pride in our...
