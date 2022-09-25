HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A former finance director of Huntington Tri-State Airport was sentenced to prison for stealing federal funds. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, will spend five months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. During the first five months of that supervised release, the DOJ says she will be on home detention with electronic monitoring.

