WOWK
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
WOWK
Armed man who barricaded himself in Huntington home arrested
UPDATE (4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27): Authorities on the scene have apprehended the suspect. The suspect, Dwayne Howard, cut off his ankle bracelet last week. Howard was on home confinement for fraudulent use of a credit card device and burglary, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. Zerkle says...
WOWK
Ex-airport finance director sentenced for stealing federal funds
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A former finance director of Huntington Tri-State Airport was sentenced to prison for stealing federal funds. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, will spend five months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. During the first five months of that supervised release, the DOJ says she will be on home detention with electronic monitoring.
