LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury update on Jayden Daniels and other players
LSU coach Brian Kelly said that Jayden Daniels is experiencing "no residual effects" from his fall during the game against New Mexico on Saturday. Daniels took a hard hit on 4th and 4 when he scrambled for a first down midway through the third quarter. He missed the remainder of the game with a lower back strain as backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier commanded the offense.
Jaxon Wiggins igniting Delcambre's encouraging early-season run
Emotions are running high at Delcambre, which is on the cusp of its best start since the 1992 team went undefeated. The Panthers (3-1) hammered Lake Arthur 42-12 last week behind the running of Jaxon Wiggins (19-317, four TDs) and quarterback Parker LeBlanc (15-85, TD), who also threw for a score.
Scott Rabalais: On the gauntlet LSU now faces and a big TV snub for LSU-Tennessee
Now the season truly begins. The first month of LSU's football schedule has really been the shakedown cruise under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers did start off shaky with that 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans. But they rebounded with three straight home wins over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico, each impressive in its own right.
LSU student asks for Allen Hall murals to be removed, saying they are racist. Here's their history.
Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs
I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
McKinley-Northside game ruled double forfeit as LHSAA investigation of fight continues
The LHSAA website now lists last Friday’s Northside at McKinley football game as a double forfeit as its investigation of a large scale fight between the teams continues. LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders acknowledged the double-forfeit and said via text, “We continue to communicate with both schools about this incident.”
Donaldsonville Tigers cruise to homecoming victory
The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often on homecoming night, cruising to a 66-8 victory over Thrive Academy. Donaldsonville homecoming brings a large gathering and alumni back to support the Tigers and they were treated to fireworks early and late. The DHS defense forced a turnover on two of the...
Set-up man? wide receiver Trey'Dez Green only part of story in East Feliciana win; Slaughter seeks 5-0 start
When you have a high-profile player like Trey’Dez Green, people are watching. That fact played an unusual role in East Feliciana’s 44-42 come-from-behind win over Jewel Sumner. Chandler Wilson scored on a 12-yard run with 1:13 remaining and John Dawson ran for the game-winning 2-point conversion to close...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
Zachary High School crowns homecoming queen for 2022
Chastity Sample was named 2022 Zachary High homecoming queen on Sept. 16. Sample, the daughter of Carlos and Tunesia Sample, was crowned Friday during ceremonies at the football game. The Zachary High School Homecoming 2022 Maids include:. Freshmen. Khaliyah Claiborne, parents Khalif and Kenyetta Claiborne. Carly Johnson, parents Carlton Johnson...
St. Francisville's Fry places third in national art competition; two from Ascension receive awards
Winner of the national juried River Road Show, sponsored by the Art Guild of Louisiana, and shown at the Louisiana Archives, 3851 Essen Road, Baton Rouge, have been announced. Cheri Fry, of St. Francisville, placed third and received $600 for her watercolor “New Orleans Sidewalk.”. Cheryl Caro, of Geismer,...
After helicopter crash he had to learn a new career; now SLCC's new VP will shape workforce training
Steven Mathews’ entrée to the world of workforce training came via a bumpy landing in an Army helicopter. Mathews, a Franklinton area native, served 12 years in the military and was on deployment when the helicopter on which he was traveling crashed. “They tried to put us on...
Baton Rouge's bridge problem isn't big trucks and travelers; it's local drivers, study says
A new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge would mostly benefit local motorists because they make up more than 80% of traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge today, consultants told a state panel Monday. Officials said it means the new structure, which will cost up to $3 billion,...
Dale Brown: Are we brave and committed enough to take on evil?
Trash and crime seem to be growing by the day. Those calling for defunding the police do not have any concept of the facts. Baton Rouge citizens must show initiative and courage to attack these issues. I love Baton Rouge but hate most citizens’ inaction. Courage is the first of human qualities because it guarantees all the others. If you have courage, you are not afraid to stand alone and speak up.
This UL grad is also a domestic abuse survivor who is fueling others with food and hope
Ten years ago, Kelsey Sanders was struggling with PTSD after an abusive relationship and fighting to pull up nearly failing grades at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Today, she’s an MBA graduate, local business owner and vocal advocate for survivors of domestic violence. The abuse began her sophomore...
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
See the new crane that will make it easier to unload grain at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge
The Port of Greater Baton Rouge has received a barge-mounted crane that will make it easier to unload grain despite the level of the Mississippi River. The $7 million pedestal crane will unload grain directly from barges into Louis Dreyfus Company's elevator. Because the crane has the flexibility to unload barges at times of high or low river levels, this will benefit local farmers, said Jay Hardman, the port's executive director.
11 Acadiana leaders selected for 2022 Women Who Mean Business Awards; meet the honorees
United Way of Acadiana announced its selection of 11 honorees for the 2022 Women Who Mean Business Awards presented by Home Bank. The honorees were selected as finalists out of more than 100 nominations submitted from UWA’s service areas of Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. The women will be recognized during a ceremony at La Pavillon, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.
Students at 'Day of Hope' say they were told to register to vote or they couldn't eat pizza
After standing in a long line on what was already a long, blazing hot, stressful day, “Jisoo” Coleman and a few friends were ready to claim the meal ticket that would entitle them to a couple of slices of Domino’s pizza. But then a man she’d never...
2 juveniles, 1 adult injured in separate overnight shootings in Baton Rouge, police say
Two juveniles and an adult were injured in two separate shootings overnight Sunday in Baton Rouge, police said. The shootings happened within an hour of each other. Authorities said they do not appear to be connected. At around 11:30 p.m., a juvenile was injured in a shooting in the 4800...
