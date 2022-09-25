ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury update on Jayden Daniels and other players

LSU coach Brian Kelly said that Jayden Daniels is experiencing "no residual effects" from his fall during the game against New Mexico on Saturday. Daniels took a hard hit on 4th and 4 when he scrambled for a first down midway through the third quarter. He missed the remainder of the game with a lower back strain as backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier commanded the offense.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jaxon Wiggins igniting Delcambre's encouraging early-season run

Emotions are running high at Delcambre, which is on the cusp of its best start since the 1992 team went undefeated. The Panthers (3-1) hammered Lake Arthur 42-12 last week behind the running of Jaxon Wiggins (19-317, four TDs) and quarterback Parker LeBlanc (15-85, TD), who also threw for a score.
DELCAMBRE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: On the gauntlet LSU now faces and a big TV snub for LSU-Tennessee

Now the season truly begins. The first month of LSU's football schedule has really been the shakedown cruise under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers did start off shaky with that 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans. But they rebounded with three straight home wins over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico, each impressive in its own right.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Las Cruces, NM
Football
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville Tigers cruise to homecoming victory

The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often on homecoming night, cruising to a 66-8 victory over Thrive Academy. Donaldsonville homecoming brings a large gathering and alumni back to support the Tigers and they were treated to fireworks early and late. The DHS defense forced a turnover on two of the...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Brian Scott
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School crowns homecoming queen for 2022

Chastity Sample was named 2022 Zachary High homecoming queen on Sept. 16. Sample, the daughter of Carlos and Tunesia Sample, was crowned Friday during ceremonies at the football game. The Zachary High School Homecoming 2022 Maids include:. Freshmen. Khaliyah Claiborne, parents Khalif and Kenyetta Claiborne. Carly Johnson, parents Carlton Johnson...
ZACHARY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Tigers
theadvocate.com

Dale Brown: Are we brave and committed enough to take on evil?

Trash and crime seem to be growing by the day. Those calling for defunding the police do not have any concept of the facts. Baton Rouge citizens must show initiative and courage to attack these issues. I love Baton Rouge but hate most citizens’ inaction. Courage is the first of human qualities because it guarantees all the others. If you have courage, you are not afraid to stand alone and speak up.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
theadvocate.com

See the new crane that will make it easier to unload grain at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge

The Port of Greater Baton Rouge has received a barge-mounted crane that will make it easier to unload grain despite the level of the Mississippi River. The $7 million pedestal crane will unload grain directly from barges into Louis Dreyfus Company's elevator. Because the crane has the flexibility to unload barges at times of high or low river levels, this will benefit local farmers, said Jay Hardman, the port's executive director.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

11 Acadiana leaders selected for 2022 Women Who Mean Business Awards; meet the honorees

United Way of Acadiana announced its selection of 11 honorees for the 2022 Women Who Mean Business Awards presented by Home Bank. The honorees were selected as finalists out of more than 100 nominations submitted from UWA’s service areas of Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. The women will be recognized during a ceremony at La Pavillon, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy