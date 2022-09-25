Read full article on original website
Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute. The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.
Mayor Johnson handing out free diapers Tuesday to Milwaukee families in need
Families in need can get free diapers on Tuesday thanks to a giveaway from Hayat Pharmacy and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.
Proposed new concert complex in Milwaukee draws opponents
A petition drive has garnered more than 6,000 signatures to stop a proposed two-venue concert complex next to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The $50 million project received a recommendation Monday night for a zoning change at the former site of the Bradley Center from the Milwaukee Plan Commission. It would...
WISN 12 proud media sponsor of the Southeast Wisconsin Heart & Stroke Walk
MILWAUKEE — The American Heart Association's Heart and Stroke Walk took place on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Veterans Park in Milwaukee. Anchor Cyreia Sandlin served as the event's emcee. WISN 12 is a proud media sponsor of the event.
Milwaukee establishes Juneteenth as an official city holiday
MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed an ordinance establishing Juneteenth as a city holiday, meaning that all city offices will be closed on Juneteenth –June 19 – and employees will receive a paid day off. “[Slavery] is the root cause issue. In Milwaukee, our belief is that...
Landmark Lanes at 95: The 'Underground City' continues to entertain new generations of Milwaukeeans
A Milwaukee institution is celebrating a big milestone: Landmark Lanes turns 95. When it was first created in 1927, it would’ve been hard to imagine how the east side would evolve in the coming decades. As a longtime East Sider, Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild is a regular visiter to...
Food Fight to open restaurant in Deer District
Food Fight Restaurant Group will open an Italian restaurant atop an elegant hotel being built in Milwaukee by North Central Group, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The hotel and restaurant, the second Food Fight location outside of Dane County, will be located next to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee’s Deer District. Cervo, Italian for “the deer,” will be located on the ninth floor, the rooftop of the hotel. North Central Group, based in Middleton, is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to build the 207-room Trade Milwaukee hotel at 420 W. Juneau Ave. The project should be completed and opened by spring 2023.
Milwaukee Harbor Fest
Milwaukee Harbor Fest is a free family friendly festival celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Join Harbor District, Inc., Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center at Harbor Fest for another year of family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats! Harbor Fest will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the 600 block on E. Greenfield Avenue. Release a baby sturgeon with Riveredge Nature Center, cheer on the artist and their boat floats during the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade, and enjoy the live music, local food, and activities at Harbor Fest!
Giant Miller Brewing Company sign installed in downtown Milwaukee
A giant Miller Brewing Company sign has been installed ontop of a 22-story building near 6th and Wisconsin in downtown Milwaukee.
Local organization distributing free diapers and wipes this Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The number of families in need of basic child care supplies can be shocking to many, as one in three American families don't have enough diapers to keep their baby clean, dry and healthy. One organization is aiming to help improve that number, one diaper at a time.
Milwaukee I-794 ramp removal proposed, 'they're clearly obsolete'
MILWAUKEE - In the next decade, I-794 is due for some upgrades. The full scope of the project has yet to be determined, but a veteran real estate developer is saying the city should remove some ramps to help spur downtown development. There are a lot of ideas when it...
Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building
MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest
The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
235 E. Pittsburgh Avenue
Fiserv Forum to serve as early voting site for November general election
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks’ Fiserv Forum will serve as an early voting site for the 2022 general election. On select dates from Oct. 25 through Nov. 5, eligible voters living in the city of Milwaukee may cast their ballots in person at Fiserv Forum in advance of the Nov. 8 general election.
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week
We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
Shots fired into Milwaukee Chroma apartment building
MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired into the Chroma At The North End apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday, Sept. 24, police said, making for a scary weekend for residents at the lower east side building. The gunfire happened around 1:45 a.m. Several shots struck the occupied building,...
Video: Men fire dozens of shots into house
Milwaukee police are looking for the men who fired dozens of bullets into a house early Wednesday morning near 27th and Ruby Avenue on the city’s north side. Surveillance video shows two cars rolling up just after midnight Wednesday. At least six men appear to shoot from the vehicles,...
