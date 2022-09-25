ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-five; White Balls: nine, sixteen) (two, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3. (eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000. People are also...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'

Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Inside the 100-year journey of a Nebraska season ticket

College football is a game of tradition. In most places, the rivalries, fight songs and nicknames date back decades and are passed down from generation to generation. The coaches, players and administrators all come and go, but the fans are the one constant. For as long as Memorial Stadium has...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

McCook Gazette. September 23, 2022. Editorial: Nebraska’s a happy state, but there’s more to the story. Despite the current fortunes of Husker football, Nebraskans are pretty happy overall. We’re the second lowest state in the number of people who are unemployed for 15 weeks or longer, third in...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Telegraph

Brewer: Renewing the fight for constitutional carry

Fall weather has started making appearances here and there. This time of year is also when legislative proposals are being changed from hazy concepts into words on the page of a bill draft. The Legislature’s Revisor of Statutes makes that magic happen. Sometimes there is a lot of back and forth.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nebraska Lottery#The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph

Steamed about lobster: House candidates snippy over donation

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congressional candidates in a hotly contested Maine race snipped at each other on Tuesday about a contribution from the leader of a conservation group that has discouraged consumers from buying lobster. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is defending his seat in Maine's 2nd Congressional District against...
MAINE STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NU Regents to vote on innovation hub project that expands UNMC campus

OMAHA — A favorable vote this Friday would trigger full-throated transformation of an old steel mill operation into the Catalyst, a $60 million entrepreneurial tech hub meant to expand the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Various enterprises are to be housed at the retrofitted, enlarged and infilled structure...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Motorcyclist killed in crash in west Lincoln

A 45-year-old Lincoln man riding a motorcycle has died following a crash on West O Street on Saturday. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was westbound when the driver of a Hyundai sedan pulled out in front of it near Southwest 20th Street. The names...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

EPA targets 'cancer alley' discrimination

Federal officials are investigating whether Louisiana regulators are discriminating against Black residents by failing to control air pollution in parishes packed with refineries and petrochemical plants, a region some call "cancer alley." The Denka chemical plant, in the majority-Black town of Reserve, Louisiana, is under scrutiny from the Environmental Protection Agency. Less than a half mile from an elementary school in Reserve, it makes synthetic rubber, emitting chloroprene, listed as a carcinogen in California, and a likely one by the EPA. Mary Hampton, who lives in Reserve, is the president of Concerned Citizens of St. John the Baptist Parish, which raised civil rights concerns about the state's handling of Denka. She worries about the health of her family and friends and is frustrated that the environmental consequences fall on this community. A Denka spokesperson said advocates were describing a crisis that "simply does not exist." The state said it has worked to help the company emit less, denying it was taking too long to do more. The plant's investigation is part of a push by the Biden administration to prioritize environmental enforcement in communities overburdened by pollution. On Saturday, that push ratcheted up a notch when EPA administrator Michael Regan announced the creation of a new office at EPA focused on environmental justice. Regan visited Reserve last year to highlight its sever air pollution. Louisiana environmental regulators said they did not discriminate companies want to locate in the region because key infrastructure already exists here.
RESERVE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy