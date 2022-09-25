Read full article on original website
Oktoberfest brewing up Saturday in Ellwood
ELLWOOD CITY – The 12th annual Oktoberfest, the last big bash of the year, is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Ewing Park. Ellwood City's version of the German folk festival in Munich, Bavaria, is their unique fusion of German food and local favorites, as well as German music and popular songs, and it all melds together into an afternoon of food, fun, games and a whole lot more.
WYTV.com
United Way has new home in Trumbull County
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Trumbull County now has a new home. The organization held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. It’s now in the heart of downtown Warren on Harmon Avenue. The old offices were off US-422 for years. This new building is smaller but...
WFMJ.com
Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time
It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
wksu.org
Trailblazers show what's possible when it comes to restoring the Mahoning River
It’s never been easier to get on the Mahoning River. That’s because people like Chuck Miller and Vickie Davanzo got there first. When it comes to having fun on the Mahoning River, I’m late to the party. Despite the river’s reputation for having been one of the...
WYTV.com
Vienna Twp. celebrates addition of new sidewalks
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Trumbull County are celebrating nearly 2,000 feet of new sidewalks in Vienna Township. Township trustees were joined by representatives from Mathews High School, the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to cut the ribbon on the new sidewalks.
JobsNOW: Citywide hiring event scheduled
There's a big hiring event next week in Youngstown hosted by the city. It's put together by Youngstown Works, which wants to help job seekers find an opportunity.
WFMJ.com
6th annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest returns Saturday
Fall temperatures are back in the Mahoning Valley, and so is the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest!. The 6th annual Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and businesses will be set up between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue on Youngstown's West...
WYTV.com
Garage fire spreads to neighboring Mercer County home
SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a garage fire in Springfield Township Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road. Shortly after crews were called, the flames spread to a neighboring home. With the help of...
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
WFMJ.com
Hermitage EMS looking to help a Trick-or-Treater
Elite EMS is looking to make Halloween special for one Trick-or-Treater. The emergency rescue service is looking to take a child that is bed confined and would not normally be able to enjoy the fun of Trick-or-Treating. Fully trained Elite EMS team members will show up in an Elite ambulance...
Fundraiser benefits Columbiana coach’s daughter with cancer
Winning for Winnie is a two-day fundraiser for 2-year-old Winnie Vollnogle who was told she had leukemia last month.
Leetonia’s Fall Festival raises funds for village revitalization
The Village of Leetonia had its second annual Fall Festival this weekend.
beavercountyradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
WYTV.com
Akron duo charged with safecracking in Jackson Twp.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KWBN) – Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township. April Conner and Robert Vanpelt are accused of safe cracking. Police say the pair broke into slot machines at the Truck World Mall on State Route...
WYTV.com
Monster Trucks tour returns to Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will be back in Youngstown this winter. According to a press release, the 2023 tour will be at the Covelli Centre on February 3-4. Presale tickets are available online only from Tuesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. – Thursday, September 29 at...
WYTV.com
3 in Valley named ‘Blue Ribbon’ school
WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list. Canfield Village Middle School and South Range Elementary School, both in Canfield, made the list along with Seaborn Elementary in Mineral Ridge.
WYTV.com
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman in Mercer County is celebrating her 112th birthday on Sunday. Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead. Whitehead was born in Georgia in 1910 and is one of the oldest women living...
WYTV.com
Disney on Ice sets dates for Youngstown show
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown is welcoming a special mouse with icy conditions for an expedition later this year. “Disney On Ice” will come to the Covelli Centre at the beginning of December. This performance, hosted by Mickey Mouse, is called “Into the Magic” and will feature characters and adventures from Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco,” “Tangled,” “Cinderella,” “Beauty and the Beast” and more.
WYTV.com
International evangelist makes a stop in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – His father, Billy Graham, traveled the world for 60 years but never stopped in Youngstown. Tuesday night, his son, Franklin Graham, brought the word of God downtown. The Reverend Franklin Graham took the stage at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, one of just six stops on...
WYTV.com
New levy on ballot gives needed money back to parks
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County voters will be asked to decide on 0.6 mills levy for the MetroParks. A similar levy in November 2020 failed by less than 2%, but the district is returning to the voters asking them to approve a levy that would generate money to help maintain and improve the parks.
