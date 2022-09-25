ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Forest, IL

8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Chicago

6-year-old boy shot in arm in Joliet, while suspects lead police on chase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police pursued suspects in a car chase in Joliet on Sunday after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm.Officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired around 5:38 p.m. and found the boy who appeared to have suffered a graze wound to his right arm, according to a police news release. The boy was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment.Officers also found several spent shell casings in the street and determined that two unoccupied parked vehicles and three nearby apartments were struck by...
JOLIET, IL
