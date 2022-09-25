Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
Oak Forest family murdered on Friday had history with domestic violence: Police chief
The home where Lupe Gomez and her son Emilio and daughter Briana were shot to death had been visited by police for domestic incidents six or eight times in recent years, according to Oak Forest Police Chief Jason Reid.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame
“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
3-year-old boy dies after allegedly being pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier last week
Josiah Brown, 3, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Authorities say Josiah was pushed into Lake Michigan on Sept. 19 by his aunt, Victoria Moreno.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6-year-old boy shot in arm in Joliet, while suspects lead police on chase
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police pursued suspects in a car chase in Joliet on Sunday after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm.Officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired around 5:38 p.m. and found the boy who appeared to have suffered a graze wound to his right arm, according to a police news release. The boy was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment.Officers also found several spent shell casings in the street and determined that two unoccupied parked vehicles and three nearby apartments were struck by...
Elgin Police offers explanation about man making threats with knife
Elgin Police are explaining why only a few residents were warned about a man outdoors threatening people with a knife. Elgin Police shut down a section of Willard Road on Wednesday, in response to the incident.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0