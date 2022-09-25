CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police pursued suspects in a car chase in Joliet on Sunday after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm.Officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired around 5:38 p.m. and found the boy who appeared to have suffered a graze wound to his right arm, according to a police news release. The boy was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment.Officers also found several spent shell casings in the street and determined that two unoccupied parked vehicles and three nearby apartments were struck by...

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO