Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WETM
Freeman earns Empire 8 football honor
Corning’s Max Freeman continues to shine at the next level. Hispanic Heritage Month: Elmira College student discusses …. Four officers hospitalized in Elmira Correctional …. Steuben County Legislature passes Safe Schools Initiative. Fake NYSEG person arrested. Painted Post man arrested for assaulting student …. EastSide Farmers’ Market wraps up...
WETM
Haverling girls soccer moves to 10-0
The Rams stayed undefeated this season with a win at home on Monday. Hispanic Heritage Month: Elmira College student discusses …. Four officers hospitalized in Elmira Correctional …. Steuben County Legislature passes Safe Schools Initiative. Fake NYSEG person arrested. Painted Post man arrested for assaulting student …. EastSide Farmers’ Market...
WETM
Golf Tips: getting distance
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- It’s something any avid golfer has seen on TV. The touring pro has a hundred and ninety yards to the pin and he’s deciding between the pitching wedge and the nine iron and no iron in your bag, on your best day, is going to carry that distance, ever. Or you are playing with your friends and you notice that you are always having to use a longer club than the others in your group for the same distance. Why is that and how is it possible? Well we asked the Pro and he gave us an explanation.
Montoursville, September 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Warrior Run High School soccer team will have a game with Montoursville Area High School on September 26, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WETM
Grottenthaler receives national title ring
Corning’s Seth Grottenthaler received a truly special award. Hispanic Heritage Month: Elmira College student discusses …. Four officers hospitalized in Elmira Correctional …. Steuben County Legislature passes Safe Schools Initiative. Fake NYSEG person arrested. Painted Post man arrested for assaulting student …. EastSide Farmers’ Market wraps up the 2022...
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville
Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire damages home in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
The City Of Philadelphia Could Decide The Pennsylvania Senate Race
John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz are both acting accordingly.
This Pennsylvania City Is One Of The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Can you guess which city it is?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IBEW Local 163 receives $297,000 to train apprentices
Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program recently awarded a $297,000 grant to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) to train 30 apprentices. IBEW Local 163 JATC will use the funding for a five-year Qualified Electrical Workers apprenticeship program. The […] The post IBEW Local 163 receives $297,000 to train apprentices appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
What is your favorite thing to order at a restaurants? If the answer is a good steak with some nice vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
WETM
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks. The additional parks bring the total number of state parks in the commonwealth to 124. The $45 million investment conserved nearly 3,500 acres of land in York, Wyoming, and Chester counties, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Rocket launch lights up sky around Philadelphia region
Did you see it? A rocket launch lit up the night sky around the Philadelphia region Saturday.
Threatening messages leads to stalking charges for Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A 25-year-old Williamsport man is facing stalking charges after sending a series of threatening text and audio messages to an ex-girlfriend, police said. William Franklin Stills messaged the woman from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, threatening her, her new boyfriend, and her mother, according to an affidavit. "I will kill you ... you will be forgotten," a message said. "I'll f****** lay waste to your and your...
Police asking for help to find Athens bank robber
Police said the man handed the teller a note, demanding money.
Comments / 0