WKYT 27
Cats, Jayhawks to tip at 8 p.m. in Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s much-anticipated matchup with defending national champion Kansas is now set for an 8 p.m. tip time on Jan. 28. The SEC made the announcement on Tuesday. The game is part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ESPN will broadcast the matchup from Rupp Arena.
WKYT 27
EKU announces basketball schedule, including matchup with longtime rival, WKU
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Eastern Kentucky Colonels released their basketball schedule on Tuesday and it includes a matchup in Richmond with in-state rival Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers, who have won 11 of the last 12 meetings with EKU, will visit Alumni Coliseum/McBrayer Arena on Nov. 10. It’s the first of a four-game series, dubbed “the Battle of the Bluegrass,” between the two schools.
WKYT 27
UK to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. – As part of the University of Kentucky’s commitment to the people of the Commonwealth, the UK men’s basketball team will travel to Pikeville, Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 22 for its annual Blue-White Game presented by Big O Tires. The game will be yet another effort by UK to assist those in the state who have been affected by natural disasters as it will provide healing opportunities and raise funds for victims affected by recent floods.
WKYT 27
AAA: Hurricane Ian partly to blame for gas price spike in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If gas hasn’t increased where you live, chances are it will. Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. We talked to Tony Evola, who is...
WKYT 27
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
WKYT 27
Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power. Blue Grass Energy in Lawrenceburg is one of 26 electric cooperatives across Kentucky. They are synergizing with cooperatives...
WKYT 27
Parking restrictions on State St. to remain for entire football season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wildcat fans are celebrating another weekend win and starting the season 4-0. But sometimes the excitement gets out of hand and turns criminal. For that reason, Lexington police have set parking restrictions in the State Street area that will be in place for the rest of the season.
WKYT 27
Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. While the hurricane’s track still has some uncertainties, this isn’t the group’s first hurricane and they know the time to prepare is now. Matthew Daley...
WKYT 27
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Former Lexington police chief weighs in on recent homicides in the city
Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. WATCH | Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent violence. Updated: 18 hours ago. Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Streak of nice weather continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nice conditions have been with us since Sunday’s front made its way through the area. We are now on the other side of a cold front and it looks spectacular for the next several days. I fully expect to see temperatures run below normal for the rest of the week. It should put us in the 60s for daytime highs this week. Compare that to normal levels of the low and mid-70s. The pattern remains dry while we track those cooler daytime highs.
WKYT 27
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life
(AP) - A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board...
WKYT 27
Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington tied last year’s homicide record over the weekend. So far, 37 people have been killed in 2022. The latest was early Sunday morning on Oxford Circle. Lexington’s first homicide of the year was back on January 3. Police say 24-year-old D’Andre Malik Green was...
WKYT 27
Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
WKYT 27
Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea. That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers. Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas. They say the advisory is a precaution. Water service...
WKYT 27
Ribbon-cutting held for new manufacturing facility in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ribbon was cut Tuesday morning for a new manufacturing facility that could bring new jobs to Lexington. Officials with the Lexington Manufacturing Center say that they’re ready to provide opportunities to anyone who wants to work and the new facility will help with that.
WKYT 27
Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years for deadly Lexington kidnapping
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Phoenix man has been sentenced for his role in the deadly kidnappings of two men in Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced Rosario Diaz Barraza, 32, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after previously being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.
WKYT 27
Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s former police chief is commenting on the city’s spike in gun violence. We’re on track to break the homicide record set last year. A shooting death over the weekend tied the count at 37. Now, Urban City Council District 4 candidates agree that crime is their number one concern.
WKYT 27
Lexington hosts showcase for electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks electric vehicle week across the nation, and electric vehicle enthusiasts are partnering up to show their community the benefits of electric vehicles. Additionally, Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more people the idea to switch.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an overnight shooting. Police say a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have not confirmed where in Lexington he was shot. So far, there have not...
