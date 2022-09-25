LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nice conditions have been with us since Sunday’s front made its way through the area. We are now on the other side of a cold front and it looks spectacular for the next several days. I fully expect to see temperatures run below normal for the rest of the week. It should put us in the 60s for daytime highs this week. Compare that to normal levels of the low and mid-70s. The pattern remains dry while we track those cooler daytime highs.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO