YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown is welcoming a special mouse with icy conditions for an expedition later this year. “Disney On Ice” will come to the Covelli Centre at the beginning of December. This performance, hosted by Mickey Mouse, is called “Into the Magic” and will feature characters and adventures from Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco,” “Tangled,” “Cinderella,” “Beauty and the Beast” and more.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO