International evangelist makes a stop in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – His father, Billy Graham, traveled the world for 60 years but never stopped in Youngstown. Tuesday night, his son, Franklin Graham, brought the word of God downtown. The Reverend Franklin Graham took the stage at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, one of just six stops on...
Disney on Ice sets dates for Youngstown show
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown is welcoming a special mouse with icy conditions for an expedition later this year. “Disney On Ice” will come to the Covelli Centre at the beginning of December. This performance, hosted by Mickey Mouse, is called “Into the Magic” and will feature characters and adventures from Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco,” “Tangled,” “Cinderella,” “Beauty and the Beast” and more.
Fundraiser benefits Columbiana coach’s daughter with cancer
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of Columbiana’s athletic department are coming together for one of their coaches whose daughter has been diagnosed with leukemia. Winning for Winnie is a two-day fundraiser for 2-year-old Winnie Vollnogle who was told she had the disease last month. Funds raised from raffle baskets and T-shirt sales will go toward her treatment expenses.
United Way has new home in Trumbull County
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Trumbull County now has a new home. The organization held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. It’s now in the heart of downtown Warren on Harmon Avenue. The old offices were off US-422 for years. This new building is smaller but...
Leetonia’s Fall Festival raises funds for village revitalization
LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Village of Leetonia had its second annual Fall Festival this weekend. The downtown event included crafts, vendors, food, a bounce house, local wines and ciders and more. All the proceeds from this event will go back to the community and assist in the various...
Artist creates monster mural from local kids’ artwork
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not the monster mash, it’s the monster mural along the side of the Quality Stamp Office Supplies and Equipment building in East Liverpool. “I had the idea of having a contest where children could submit monster drawings and I would paint...
Monster Trucks tour returns to Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will be back in Youngstown this winter. According to a press release, the 2023 tour will be at the Covelli Centre on February 3-4. Presale tickets are available online only from Tuesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. – Thursday, September 29 at...
YSU students protest possible department cuts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A protest took place on Monday on YSU’s campus. Around 15 students gathered at the campus fountain to protest the possible department cuts. Students involved in the protest tried to get other students to sign a petition to stop the cuts. According to Provost...
Daughter at family farm raises funds for animal shelter
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Gibson’s Produce and Pumpkin Patch is ready to make a difference this fall. The 150-acre farm has been a part of the Gibson family for over 150 years. It’s now run by Kristy Gibson, her husband and their two children. She said the community is like family.
New life planned for historical building in East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool is moving forward with plans to renovate one of its most historical buildings. The J.C. Thompson Building is one of many landmarks in East Liverpool. It’s been around since the 1800s. The city council passed a resolution last week to restore...
3 in Valley named ‘Blue Ribbon’ school
WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list. Canfield Village Middle School and South Range Elementary School, both in Canfield, made the list along with Seaborn Elementary in Mineral Ridge.
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A local teacher has been named this year’s “Ohio Teacher of the Year.”. Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor. Kmetz is in her 17th year as an...
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman in Mercer County is celebrating her 112th birthday on Sunday. Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead. Whitehead was born in Georgia in 1910 and is one of the oldest women living...
12 on list to fill empty Youngstown School Board seat
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a list of 12 people who have applied to fill an empty Youngstown School board seat recently made vacant by the resignation of Dawn Turnage. They are:. Kimberly Benson. Desate’ Burkley. Barbara Flinn. Sonya Gordon. Bertia Jennings. Joseph Meranto. Carolyn Overton. Ameerah...
Vaccination clinic in Columbiana County
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Health District is holding a drive thru vaccination clinic. It’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vaccination Complex at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds. Flu vaccines and COVID boosters will be available. Registration is required. Call 330-424-0272. Ext. 118.
Vienna Twp. celebrates addition of new sidewalks
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Trumbull County are celebrating nearly 2,000 feet of new sidewalks in Vienna Township. Township trustees were joined by representatives from Mathews High School, the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to cut the ribbon on the new sidewalks.
Akron duo charged with safecracking in Jackson Twp.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KWBN) – Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township. April Conner and Robert Vanpelt are accused of safe cracking. Police say the pair broke into slot machines at the Truck World Mall on State Route...
School leader responds to gun brought on bus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after an 11-year-old girl was found to have a loaded gun on a school bus in Youngstown heading home from St. Joseph the Provider school, Father Michael Swierz, the president of the school, is speaking out about the incident. Swierz said he’s waiting...
Garage fire spreads to neighboring Mercer County home
SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a garage fire in Springfield Township Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road. Shortly after crews were called, the flames spread to a neighboring home. With the help of...
New levy on ballot gives needed money back to parks
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County voters will be asked to decide on 0.6 mills levy for the MetroParks. A similar levy in November 2020 failed by less than 2%, but the district is returning to the voters asking them to approve a levy that would generate money to help maintain and improve the parks.
