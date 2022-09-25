LOOMIS — First State Bank has announced that it will expand into Axtell through the acquisition of Farmers and Merchants Bank, pending regulatory approval. First State Bank, with locations in Loomis, Alma and Bertrand, has long been interested in establishing a location in the Axtell area. With more than 130 years of service to the local area, the bank is excited to provide additional convenience for its customers and support for the broader community.

AXTELL, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO