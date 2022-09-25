Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Lexington boys win UNK Cross Country Invitational
KEARNEY — The Lexington boys cross country team took home the crown Monday at its biggest meet yet, winning the UNK High School Invitational at Kearney Country Club, the same site that hosts state this year. The Minutemen finished with 31 points with rival Omaha Skutt Catholic second with...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High girls 11th place at UNK High School Cross Country Invitational
KEARNEY — Kearney High placed 11th Monday at the UNK High School Invitational Cross Country Meet. The meet, which drew more than 2,000 runners in eight classes, was run at the Kearney Country Club, site of the state cross country meet for the past 50 years. “We worked hard...
Kearney Hub
Volleyball Highlights
» Kearney Catholic, despite being the top seed, finished seventh Saturday at the Aurora Invitational. The Stars lost to Aurora in the first game, 25-19, 11-25, 28-26, then lost to Waverly 25-11, 25-21 before beating Lincoln Christian 25-20, 20-25, 26-24. Statistics from the matches were not available. » Kearney...
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
Kearney Hub
Club sports on the rise at UNK, giving students opportunities to compete
KEARNEY — UNK students have shown their dedication to being active and involved in campus recreation and intramural sports, but some have wanted to take their experience to the next level. Students have begun to lay the groundwork for club sports, with men’s soccer and volleyball clubs already created....
Kearney Hub
Kearney High splits doubleheader against Columbus
KEARNEY — Kearney High took the opening half of a high-scoring doubleheader Monday at Patriot Park, walking off the first match 9-8 in eight innings and falling 7-5 in the second. It was Kami Kaskie who was the Bearcat hero in the first game, singling on the first pitch...
Kearney Hub
Stars 1-2, Bearcats 0-3 at weekend softball tournaments
HASTINGS — After a seven-run rally, Kearney Catholic held off a five-run rally by Holdrege Adams Central for a 12-11 victory — the Stars’ only win at the Adams Central invitational on Saturday. The Stars (11-14) fell behind 6-5 in the top of the fourth before striking...
Kearney Hub
More than 2,000 runners expected to run in UNK Invitational Monday
KEARNEY — The annual UNK High School Cross Country Invitational will be held on Monday at the Kearney Country Club. The meet allows teams from around Nebraska a chance to run the state championship course. This year's state meet is set for Oct. 21. More than 2,000 runners are...
Kearney Hub
Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour
COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
Kearney Hub
Kearney teen receives commendation from National Merit Scholarship Program
KEARNEY — Kearney High School Principal Jeff Ganz announced recently that Tristan Christopherson has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two pursuits on opposite ends of the state ended with two people arrested. Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were in pursuits over the weekend in both Lincoln and Douglas Counies. The first pursuit happened Saturday in Lincoln County. Troopers received a report that a Dodge Challenger...
KCTV 5
Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
KSNB Local4
Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
Kearney Hub
Ravenna man, 5 Lexington residents injured in Saturday crash
KEARNEY — Victims of a two-vehicle head-on crash north of Shelton have been identified. According to an accident report from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, a 1999 Dodge Ram driven by Joseph Psota, 20, of Ravenna was northbound on Shelton Road. The second vehicle was a 2010 Toyota Highlander, driven south on Shelton Road by Francisco J. Granados-Beltran, 46, of Lexington. The two vehicles struck each other head on, on the driver’s side.
Kearney Hub
First State Bank acquiring Farmers and Merchants Bank of Axtell
LOOMIS — First State Bank has announced that it will expand into Axtell through the acquisition of Farmers and Merchants Bank, pending regulatory approval. First State Bank, with locations in Loomis, Alma and Bertrand, has long been interested in establishing a location in the Axtell area. With more than 130 years of service to the local area, the bank is excited to provide additional convenience for its customers and support for the broader community.
kansascitymag.com
Here’s what meteorologist Gary Lezak has planned after retiring from KSHB 41
Rain or shine, something Kansas Citians have been able to count on for the last thirty years is turning to KSHB 41 News and watching chief meteorologist Gary Lezak tell them what to expect. But with Lezak’s retirement quickly approaching, we’re left wondering what’s next for Kansas City’s favorite weatherman.
Dana & Parks: Getting sued over leaving a bad review
The next time you want to leave a bad review for a business, you might want to think twice – it could land you in a world of legal troubles.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man facing felony charge following doll incident
Slightly higher budget on the way for Grand Island Public Schools. Grand Island Public Schools have a budget incoming. Property taxes should increase around 25%. Officer-involved shooting near Hastings Police Station. Updated: 7 hours ago. An investigation is underway by multiple agencies following a shooting Tuesday in Hastings.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Regional offering mammograms in October
KEARNEY — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kearney Regional Medical Center is offering Saturday mammography appointments during October. Appointments for mammograms during the week or on Saturdays can be made by calling 308-455-3620. KRMC is located at 804 22nd Ave. According to the American Cancer Society:. Women...
