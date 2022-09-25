Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: eight; Day: twenty-four; Year: seventy-nine) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
McCook Gazette. September 23, 2022. Editorial: Nebraska’s a happy state, but there’s more to the story. Despite the current fortunes of Husker football, Nebraskans are pretty happy overall. We’re the second lowest state in the number of people who are unemployed for 15 weeks or longer, third in...
What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'
Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
Inside the 100-year journey of a Nebraska season ticket
College football is a game of tradition. In most places, the rivalries, fight songs and nicknames date back decades and are passed down from generation to generation. The coaches, players and administrators all come and go, but the fans are the one constant. For as long as Memorial Stadium has...
McKewon: Mickey Joseph faces long odds while tackling interim role his way
LINCOLN – Right guy, right time. Clint Bowen fit the bill to become Kansas’ interim head coach four games into the 2014 season, when KU fired Charlie Weis. A former Jayhawk player under Glen Mason, Bowen had worked 12 years as a Kansas assistant. He had a rapport with the players.
'Sky's the limit' — Omaha YouTuber has ambitious plans for York missile silo
Andrew Flair wanted nothing to do with owning a missile silo at first. The Omaha native and YouTube influencer had seen a Facebook post about the decommissioned complex near York, which hit the market this summer. He figured he would check it out with some friends for a video, but...
Husker notes: Brody Belt enjoys tribute from former teammate Adrian Martinez
On Saturday night against Oklahoma, former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez – playing now for Kansas State - bowed after a touchdown, a nod to his former teammate, NU wide receiver Brody Belt. Belt said he enjoyed watching Martinez play, who he still considers a good friend. “Adrian played super...
EPA targets 'cancer alley' discrimination
Federal officials are investigating whether Louisiana regulators are discriminating against Black residents by failing to control air pollution in parishes packed with refineries and petrochemical plants, a region some call "cancer alley." The Denka chemical plant, in the majority-Black town of Reserve, Louisiana, is under scrutiny from the Environmental Protection Agency. Less than a half mile from an elementary school in Reserve, it makes synthetic rubber, emitting chloroprene, listed as a carcinogen in California, and a likely one by the EPA. Mary Hampton, who lives in Reserve, is the president of Concerned Citizens of St. John the Baptist Parish, which raised civil rights concerns about the state's handling of Denka. She worries about the health of her family and friends and is frustrated that the environmental consequences fall on this community. A Denka spokesperson said advocates were describing a crisis that "simply does not exist." The state said it has worked to help the company emit less, denying it was taking too long to do more. The plant's investigation is part of a push by the Biden administration to prioritize environmental enforcement in communities overburdened by pollution. On Saturday, that push ratcheted up a notch when EPA administrator Michael Regan announced the creation of a new office at EPA focused on environmental justice. Regan visited Reserve last year to highlight its sever air pollution. Louisiana environmental regulators said they did not discriminate companies want to locate in the region because key infrastructure already exists here.
NU Regents to vote on innovation hub project that expands UNMC campus
OMAHA — A favorable vote this Friday would trigger full-throated transformation of an old steel mill operation into the Catalyst, a $60 million entrepreneurial tech hub meant to expand the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Various enterprises are to be housed at the retrofitted, enlarged and infilled structure...
Prison system touts drop in staff turnover, while lack of medical workers remains a concern
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Corrections, long plagued by high turnover among protective services staff, is now projecting that the turnover rate among guards will be cut nearly in half. In a press release Tuesday, Corrections said it expects the turnover rate among custody staff — the officers...
