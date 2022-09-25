Read full article on original website
No. 4 Duke Finishes With 1-1 Draw Against Yale
DURHAM – The fourth-ranked Duke men's soccer team battled through 19 fouls on Tuesday evening, playing to a 1-1 draw against Yale. Felix Barajas scored his first goal of the season, and the Blue Devils (6-0-2) finished the contest with eight shots on goal but were met by a strong defensive effort by the Bulldogs (4-0-3) that limited Duke's offense to just the one goal.
Men's Basketball Holds Annual Preseason Media Day
DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon in his first public availability ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season. Scheyer, along with the assistant coaches and all players, were made available to the media as part of Duke's annual Preseason Media Day inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke Edged by Boston College in Five
CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. - The Duke volleyball team dropped a five-set marathon, 3-2 (25-22, 12-25, 19-25, 25-21, 12-15), to Boston College Sunday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass. How it Happened. Three Blue Devils combined for 44 kills and were led by senior Gracie Johnson with 20, followed by sophomore Rylie...
Duke Women's Basketball to Host Open Practice October 22
DURHAM – Duke women's basketball will host an open practice on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with practice slated from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to catch the Blue Devils in action as the team prepares for...
Blue Devils Explode for Six Goals in Win at No. 22 NCSU
RALEIGH, N.C. – The fifth-ranked Duke women's soccer team had its offense come alive on the road Sunday evening at 22nd-ranked NC State as the Blue Devils registered a 6-0 victory at Dail Soccer Field/Track Complex in Raleigh, N.C. Sophomore Michelle Cooper collected two goals and two assists for...
Cooper Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following her four-goal weekend for the Blue Devils. Cooper turned in an impressive week with four goals and two assists for 10 points as fifth-ranked Duke defeated Boston College (3-0)...
James Madison Hands Duke 4-2 Setback
DURHAM – James Madison scored three second-half goals to come away with a 4-2 victory over 20th-ranked Duke in non-conference field hockey action Sunday afternoon at Jack Katz Stadium. The 21st-ranked Dukes got tallies from four different players in the victory. The Blue Devils drop to 4-6 overall, while...
Blue Devils Close Weekend Action in Cary
CARY, N.C. – The Duke women's tennis team closed action at the Fall Ranked Spotlight on Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. In singles play, freshman Katie Codd dropped a tight, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-10, match to Tennessee's Lauren Anzalotta. Duke's doubles duo of Brianna Shvets and Codd fell, 6-2, to Laylo Bakhodirova and Fernanda Carvajal of East Tennessee State as well.
Softball Slugs Past App State, 8-1, in Fall Exhibition
DURHAM – The Duke softball team won its second fall exhibition game in as many tries, beating Appalachian State, 8-1, Sunday at Duke Softball Stadium. Duke pitching fanned 14 Mountaineers in the 10-inning game and the Blue Devils racked up 16 hits. GAME NOTES. Of Duke's 16 hits, senior...
Women’s Golf Ranked No. 10 in Latest WGCA Poll
DURHAM – Following a tied for fourth-place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate to open the regular season, the Duke women's golf team has been tabbed No. 10 in the latest Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Mizuno Coaches Poll. Duke has been ranked in the top 10 in each of...
Johns Makes Round of 16 at Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns won his third consecutive match at the ATP Charleston Challenger on Tuesday and advances to Wednesday's round of 16. Johns bested Gianni Ross in his opening set on Tuesday 6-3 but fell in a heartbreaker in the second 7-5. With the match coming down to the outcome of set three, Johns made quick work of Ross and claimed a 6-1 victory to advance to the next round. He is scheduled to battle Giovanni Oradini of Italy on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Court One at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Johns Claims Win in Opening Match of Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns, who's competing unattached, earned a win in his opening match of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Sunday. Johns defeated Martin Damm in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to Monday's qualifying second round. The Atlanta, Ga., native will next face off against Tennys Sandgren on Court One at 10 a.m. at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
