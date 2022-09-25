Read full article on original website
SMU visit impresses 2025 4-star PF Parker Jefferson
2025 Waxahachie (Tex.) four-star power forward Parker Jefferson wrapped up an SMU unofficial visit this weekend. Where do the Mustangs stand after the visit?
Porterville Recorder
Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Scores
Countryside Christian vs. Donahue Academy, ppd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Houston 10, Arizona 2
A-singled for Alvarez in the 5th. b-pinch hit for C.Kelly in the 9th. E_Peña (18). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), off Garcia; Varsho (27), off Maton; Altuve (27), off Davies; Altuve (28), off Kennedy; Hensley (1), off Kennedy; Bregman (22), off Kennedy; Peña (20), off Frias. RBIs_Perdomo (39), Varsho (72), Altuve 2 (57), Mancini (22), Hensley 3 (5), Gurriel (51), Bregman (91), Peña 2 (57). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Bend Star
Marshall regains mojo with 35-14 win over Port Neches Groves
After a stagnant few weeks, Marshall’s offense looks to have found its mojo once again. The Buffalos have begun flashing what fans have become accustomed to seeing in recent seasons during a recent two-game winning streak, including last week’s 35-14 win over Port Neches Groves in their District 9-5A opener.
Fayetteville State claims HBCU DII Invitational win
Fayetteville State took home the 2022 Farmers Insurance HBCU DII Invitational. The post Fayetteville State claims HBCU DII Invitational win appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
A-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. E_India (10), Romine (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs_Andújar 3 (4). SB_Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS_Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Bride in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th. c-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Thaiss in the 8th. e-grounded out for Pache in the 9th. E_Ward (5). LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford...
Andalusia Star News
Straughn battles unbeaten Houston Academy in crucial region contest
After falling for the first time this year, Straughn (4-1, 3-0 3A Region 2) hopes for a vital region win in a visit to Houston Academy (5-0, 3-0) Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. The two teams will face one another for the fifth time overall. The Tigers maintain a 3-1 lead since the 2016 season and have won two road wins over the Raiders in the series.
KTLO
J.V. Bombers roll over Houston, Mo.
The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team is now 4-0 on the season after a 41-0 win at Houston, Missouri Monday night. Caleb Foster threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, Corwin Morris was on the receiving end of both T.D. passes, Brenton Setzer ran for one touchdown and threw one to Orion Reuscher.
Daily Memphian high school honor roll: Fang leads the way for Houston soccer
The Houston senior scores two goals in a victory over Bartlett to help keep her squad undefeated.
Look: Austin Westlake rallies for 35-20 win over rival Lake Travis, extends 44-game winning streak
Led by Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek and Notre Dame commit Jaden Greathouse, Westlake rallied for a 25-20 win over Lake Travis in their 6A Texas high school football rivalry game
