LSU football ranked seventh after drubbing of New Mexico
LSU football has gotten off to a 3-1 start to the season. Many didn’t know what to expect of the Tigers coming into the year, but recent victories have reassured the faithful in Baton Rouge that their team is in safe hands with Brian Kelly. The Notre Dame legend...
rockytopinsider.com
Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee-LSU
Tennessee’s week six matchup against LSU will kick off at noon ET with ESPN broadcasting the game. While the game kicks off at noon ET, it will be an 11 a.m. local time kick off. That makes for a less intimidating environment for the eighth-ranked Volunteers to walk into.
LSU baseball star pledges a portion of his NIL funds to charity
LSU baseball is destined for greatness next season. Jay Johnson’s team is looking to build on a performance that saw the Tigers make a regional final during their coach’s debut campaign. The Bayou Bengals finished Johnson’s first year 40-22 overall, despite some adversity throughout the entire 62-game season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly says he's excited about Joe Foucha's return, adds the next month will 'tell us a lot' about LSU
Brian Kelly is excited to get Joe Foucha back after the Arkansas transfer, who sat out because of academic credit issues, played on the scout team for the last month. It helped Foucha stay ready. As a scout team member, Kelly said, “He was a pain to deal with because he was so good, playing so hard as a scout team member, that he made us better.” LSU can move him into the lineup to replace Major Burns.
Where does LSU football sit in the SEC Week 4 power rankings?
LSU football is on a three-game winning streak after dropping the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff to Florida State, 24-23. The Tigers have racked up wins over Southern, Mississippi State and now, New Mexico. They thrashed the visiting Lobos at the weekend, 38-0, behind a complete team performance in all three phases. Brian Kelly’s team is far from where it needs to be, but it’s also come a long way since the crushing Week 1 defeat.
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
4 takeaways: The Saints' offense is a disorganized mess
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Losing to the Buccaneers was one thing., they're easy to hate., but they're good. One of the reasons the loss to the Panthers hurts so much is that even though the Panthers were clearly the better team Sunday, it's also clear Carolina is not gonna win a lot of games this season.
Panthers defeat Saints 22-14 to snap 9-game losing streak
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Laviska Shenault caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, Marquis Haynes returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 22-14 on Sunday to snap a nine-game losing streak. Mayfield threw for 170 yards and Christian McCaffrey...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs
I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
theadvocate.com
McKinley-Northside game ruled double forfeit as LHSAA investigation of fight continues
The LHSAA website now lists last Friday’s Northside at McKinley football game as a double forfeit as its investigation of a large scale fight between the teams continues. LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders acknowledged the double-forfeit and said via text, “We continue to communicate with both schools about this incident.”
The Saints offense didn't show up in 22-14 loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Saints' biggest problem this season has been the offense. Specifically, the offense not showing up until the 4th quarter of games. That was on display in their 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. In three games this season, the Saints have scored...
What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Saints' offense couldn't muster any points until the fourth quarter in their ugly 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The team is now 1-2 heading into their London game versus the Vikings next weekend. Here's what NFL media is saying about the Saints' loss.
theadvocate.com
LSU student asks for Allen Hall murals to be removed, saying they are racist. Here's their history.
Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
CBS Sports
WATCH: New Orleans marching bands engage in captivating, lengthy battle after high school football game
New Orleans is a city known for its music and football, and on Friday they converged in captivating fashion. After Karr throttled St. Augustine 49-7 in District 9-5A action, the high schools' marching bands continued battling for over an hour. According to PelicanPreps' Quentin Bienemy, St. Augustine's band director and...
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
Mondo Duplantis' World Record Pole Vault Ratified
Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis’ leap of 6.21 meters in July has been ratified and is now recognized as the official world record in the event.
brproud.com
LSU ID’s man arrested for allegedly trying to break into Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has reportedly been arrested on LSU campus Monday, September 26. According to LSU’s on-campus media station, Tiger TV, the man allegedly tried to break in to Tiger Stadium. LSU later identified the man as Raphael Green and added that he has...
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
