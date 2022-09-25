ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee-LSU

Tennessee’s week six matchup against LSU will kick off at noon ET with ESPN broadcasting the game. While the game kicks off at noon ET, it will be an 11 a.m. local time kick off. That makes for a less intimidating environment for the eighth-ranked Volunteers to walk into.
LSU baseball star pledges a portion of his NIL funds to charity

LSU baseball is destined for greatness next season. Jay Johnson’s team is looking to build on a performance that saw the Tigers make a regional final during their coach’s debut campaign. The Bayou Bengals finished Johnson’s first year 40-22 overall, despite some adversity throughout the entire 62-game season.
Brian Kelly says he's excited about Joe Foucha's return, adds the next month will 'tell us a lot' about LSU

Brian Kelly is excited to get Joe Foucha back after the Arkansas transfer, who sat out because of academic credit issues, played on the scout team for the last month. It helped Foucha stay ready. As a scout team member, Kelly said, “He was a pain to deal with because he was so good, playing so hard as a scout team member, that he made us better.” LSU can move him into the lineup to replace Major Burns.
Where does LSU football sit in the SEC Week 4 power rankings?

LSU football is on a three-game winning streak after dropping the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff to Florida State, 24-23. The Tigers have racked up wins over Southern, Mississippi State and now, New Mexico. They thrashed the visiting Lobos at the weekend, 38-0, behind a complete team performance in all three phases. Brian Kelly’s team is far from where it needs to be, but it’s also come a long way since the crushing Week 1 defeat.
4 takeaways: The Saints' offense is a disorganized mess

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Losing to the Buccaneers was one thing., they're easy to hate., but they're good. One of the reasons the loss to the Panthers hurts so much is that even though the Panthers were clearly the better team Sunday, it's also clear Carolina is not gonna win a lot of games this season.
Panthers defeat Saints 22-14 to snap 9-game losing streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Laviska Shenault caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, Marquis Haynes returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 22-14 on Sunday to snap a nine-game losing streak. Mayfield threw for 170 yards and Christian McCaffrey...
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
The Saints offense didn't show up in 22-14 loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Saints' biggest problem this season has been the offense. Specifically, the offense not showing up until the 4th quarter of games. That was on display in their 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. In three games this season, the Saints have scored...
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
