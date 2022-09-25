ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qtFgK_0i9Eq1ll00
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Florida due to emergency conditions from Tropical Storm Ian.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal emergency aid will be made available to the state.

FEMA is now able to mobilize and provide resources to supplement the state, tribal and local response efforts in the case of an emergency.

For the latest information on Tropical Storm Ian, you can click here.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments on this story.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy