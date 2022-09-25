ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Moncada (16), Arraez (30), Miranda (24), Sánchez (23). HR_Wallner (2). Lynn pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller. T_2:38. A_23,647 (38,544).
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

E_McKinstry (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Chicago 3. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B_Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR_Morel (15). Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th. Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos. T_2:15. A_32,069 (41,649).
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals 4-3 in 10

DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third...
DETROIT, MI
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

A-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. E_India (10), Romine (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs_Andújar 3 (4). SB_Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS_Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Martin, MI
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

E_Ward (5). DP_Oakland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford (4). 3B_Soto (1). SB_Ward (5). SF_Soto (1). S_Stefanic (1). IPHRERBBSO. Oakland. Kaprielian6103305. Cyr2-310002. Puk L,3-3111101. Pruitt1-300000. Los Angeles. Sandoval51-363324. Wantz12-320002. Tepera W,5-3110000. Herget S,7-10100000. Puk pitched to 4 batters in the...
MLB
Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Judge, New York, .314; Arraez, Minnesota, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .310; Giménez, Cleveland, .305; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; J.Abreu, Chicago, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Altuve, Houston, .298. RUNS_Judge, New York, 128; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 97; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette,...
MLB
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4

1-ran for Cooper in the 5th. E_Escobar (12). LOB_Miami 9, New York 3. 2B_De La Cruz 2 (17), Anderson (15), Lindor (24). HR_Bleday (5), off Carrasco; Alonso (40), off López. RBIs_De La Cruz (36), Bleday 2 (13), Stallings 2 (33), Alonso 3 (131). SF_De La Cruz. Runners left in...
QUEENS, NY
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

1-ran for Kirk in the 9th. E_Bichette (22). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92). Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 5 for...
MLB
Person
Manny Gonzalez
Porterville Recorder

Stroman, Gomes power Cubs past struggling Phillies 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies' magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh110—2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 1 (Pettersson), 1:42. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 1 (Hronek, Rasmussen), 15:42 (pp). Penalties_Maatta, DET (Slashing), 4:41; Viro, DET (Holding), 9:13; Berggren, DET (Holding), 13:14; Crosby, PIT (Cross Checking), 14:11. Second Period_3, Detroit, Zadina 1 (Rasmussen), 0:23. 4, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Czarnik, Berggren), 5:01. 5, Detroit,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Houston 10, Arizona 2

Houston 10, Arizona 2

E_Peña (18). DP_Arizona 0, Houston 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), Varsho (27), Altuve 2 (28), Hensley (1), Bregman (22), Peña (20). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini (2). IPHRERBBSO. Arizona. Davies L,2-541-364423. Widener2-310000. Kennedy2-344401. C.Smith11-300010. Frias132221. Houston. Garcia W,14-8641106. Brown110022. Maton211102. HBP_Widener (Tucker). Umpires_Home, Nick...
HOUSTON, TX
NHL Preseason Expanded Glance

NHL Preseason Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday's Games. Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd. Montreal...
NHL
Porterville Recorder

Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston0111—3 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 1 (Trocheck, Vesey), 7:03. Second Period_2, Boston, Greer 1 (Studnicka, McLaughlin), 5:01. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 1 (Vesey, Lindgren), 7:17. Third Period_4, Boston, Steen 1 (Lindholm, Koppanen), 6:40 (sh). Overtime_5, Boston, Greer 2 (Studnicka, Reilly), 1:12. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 12-7-7-0_26. Boston 8-12-14-2_36.
BOSTON, MA
Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo110—2 First Period_1, Buffalo, Biro 1 (Lyubushkin, Rousek), 8:24. 2, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Frost, van Riemsdyk), 14:42. Second Period_3, Buffalo, Biro 2 (Jokiharju, Tuch), 8:57. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 6-8-7_21. Buffalo 6-8-7_21. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Grosenick 0-1-0 (14 shots-12 saves), Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Jose 5, Anaheim 4

San Jose 5, Anaheim 4

San Jose311—5 First Period_1, San Jose, Gregor 1 (Bonino, Kunin), 0:17. 2, San Jose, Reedy 1 (Gadjovich, Robins), 1:56. 3, Anaheim, Drew 1 (Gaucher, Kirkland), 12:16. 4, San Jose, Gushchin 1 (Veronneau), 17:46. Penalties_Guryev, SJ (Holding), 8:24; Lopina, ANA (High Sticking), 19:09. Second Period_5, San Jose, Gadjovich 1 (Robins,...
SAN JOSE, CA
MLB
MLB
Minnesota 5, Colorado 2

Minnesota 5, Colorado 2

Colorado110—2 First Period_1, Colorado, Newhook 1 (Kaut, Hudon), 0:19. 2, Minnesota, Jost 1 (Steel, Boldy), 6:08 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Jost 2 (Boldy, Steel), 15:48 (pp). Second Period_4, Colorado, Kaut 1 (Hudon), 0:20. 5, Minnesota, Petan 1, 14:49 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Firstov 1 (Petan, Goligoski), 17:21. 7, Minnesota, Duhaime 1 (Sustr, Dewar), 19:50.
NHL

