KCRG.com
Williamsburg 16-year-old to be Kid Captain when Iowa takes on Michigan Saturday
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Williamsburg 16-year-old Adam Arp is this week’s Kid Captain for Saturday’s game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines. For the past 13 college football seasons, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.
KCRG.com
This week’s Kid Captain makes ‘Hawkeye Wave’ song selection
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kid Captain for this week, Adam Arp, has selected the song “One Shining Moment” for the Hawkeye Wave song for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. The University of Iowa made the announcement in a tweet on...
KCRG.com
Jefferson community pays tribute to Nelson Evans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids lost a great football coach, mentor and former all-state player at Jefferson. Nelson Evans, an assistant for the J-Hawks, passed away unexpectedly. Former players, family and friends shared stories of Nelson. “He means a lot. He has impacted a lot of lives off...
KCRG.com
Another nice day, watch for frost tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on dry and quiet weather to continue here this week. The wind won’t be quite as gusty today, though a few gusts over 20mph may still occur from late morning through late afternoon. Plan on clear and calm conditions the next few nights and with lows down in the 30s, areas of frost may occur. Due to tropical conditions in the southeast United States, our weather pattern remains blocked for the next 10 days. Look for sunny days and clear nights.
KCRG.com
Ransomware attack at Linn-Mar School District: What we know now
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI were involved with the computer breach the Linn-Mar School District experienced... and we’re learning more from a records request. This was the second district that experienced network interruptions that have now been revealed to be ransomware attacks. In a records request to the...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Free tuition & $20k signing bonus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Student loan debt is a major problem facing many Americans. Mercy Medical Center is currently hiring, and they have numerous positions where they will help with tuition, give you hands-on learning as well as up to $20,000 in signing bonuses for certain positions when hired.
KCRG.com
Goulash Day marks 100 years at Cedar Rapids church
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids continued a century-long tradition with the 100th Czech Goulash Day on Sunday. Some Iowa candidates running for the U.S. House will face off in a debate Monday night. Cedar Rapids Community School District families to learn about new high school. Updated: 44 minutes...
KCRG.com
Sunny and windy on Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to sunshine and temperatures in the 50s across Eastern Iowa this morning. Sunshine will stick around for the entire day, allowing high temperatures to rise into the 70s. However, the biggest story today will be the wind with winds greater than 30 mph possible today. You’ll need to hold onto your hat! Temperatures tonight will be seasonal, cooling into the mid to upper 40s.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids School District accepts superintendent’s resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids school board members officially accepted superintendent Noreen Bush’s resignation on an emotional Monday evening. Noreen Bush handed in her resignation last week, shortly after stepping away from her role for medical leave. Bush has been battling cancer for the last 2 and a half years while serving as superintendent. She first took on the role in February 2020 when the board unanimously approved a three-year contract with her. Bush was named Superintendent of the year last year.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Catholic church hosts 100th Czech Goulash Day
Learning RX talks working with your child's teachers for student's success. Courtney Axline from Learning RX joins us to talk about working with your child's teachers for student success. Pfizer requests emergency use authorization for COVID-19 booster shots for kids. Updated: 2 hours ago. Pfizer and Biontech have now finished...
KCRG.com
Demolition crews bring down remains of Iowa City Church destroyed in June fire
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A church building in Iowa City has been demolished months after a fire destroyed it. Demolition crews brought down what was left of the Iowa City Church of Christ building Tuesday morning. No one was injured in the June 25 fire, but the building was...
KCRG.com
Police take fake school threats seriously as swatting trends across the country
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Several school threat hoaxes have happened across the country this month sending families, students and teachers into unnecessary panic. Thankfully threats haven’t been as prevalent in Iowa. There was one incident last week in New Hampton where police received reports of a possible shooting. In that case there was no credible evidence, and a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with threat of terrorism. It’s an example of how seriously hoaxes of this nature are taken.
KCRG.com
Camp Courageous is in need of more workers to welcome even more campers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A year-round camp that helps people with disabilities says it is in desperate need of more workers. Camp Courageous in Monticello is a tradition for many people, celebrating its 50th year this year. ”We have nice long waiting lists, yep. There’s plenty of supplies as far...
KCRG.com
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
KCRG.com
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two companies received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court last Wednesday. At the plea hearing, it was found that Darrell Smith was a broker and adviser for several investment firms and a corporate officer of companies Energae, LP and I-Lenders LLC.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police Officers awarded ‘Life Saving Commendation’; see their heroic act
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officers Daniel Boesen and Ivan Rossi have been awarded the Iowa City Police Department’s ‘Life Saving Commendation’ for their work in helping save a man’s life. On August 14th, 2022, the two officers responded to a stabbing call in Iowa City....
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa Public Safety officials provide bike protection information after recent surge in thefts
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After an uptick in electric bike thefts near the University of Iowa campus, public safety officials are sending out information in order for individuals to take the proper precautions. Safety tips include:. Always lock your e-bike/motor vehicle. Use a high-quality lock, and be sure to...
KCRG.com
Jonesy’s owners cite family needs as reason to close, or sell, Center Point staple
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jonesy’s Restaurant has been drawing people to Center Point for 30 years with good service, good food, and some of the biggest tenderloins around. Owner Deborah Klouda started working there just a few years after it opened. And three years ago, she and her...
KCRG.com
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy and distribution of meth resulting in death
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 50-year-old man from Iowa City pled guilty to charges of Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Distribution of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine Resulting in Death. First responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to...
KCRG.com
Man hits platelet donation milestone but donation center says they need more donations ahead of Hurricane Ian
MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Every two weeks Sammi Scott of Mechanicsville sits in a chair for nearly 1.5hr to donate platelets. “The first of the year in January, I call them and set up my appointments for the whole year,” he said. Tuesday, Scott made his 500th donation to...
