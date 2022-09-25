Read full article on original website
A Portion of 17th Street in Idaho Falls will be Closed on Sunday
Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street, between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The work is being done on a Sunday to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area. Electronic message boards have...
Future Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Tuesday was a celebration of a program kick off that has been in the works for over a year now. The Future Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Syringa Elementary School to celebrate the beginning of the Boys and Girls Club in the Portneuf valley.
Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate market is still attractive — and attracting new business to town
Amazon is building a 110,000-square-foot distribution warehouse on the south side of Idaho Falls. That news is the top highlight from a positive commercial real estate report for the Idaho Falls area. While the Amazon warehouse will be about one-sixth the size of the massive 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center the company opened in Nampa in 2020, it's still a significant addition to the Idaho Falls market. Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate...
California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to eastern Idaho
A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to eastern Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot.
Idaho Falls Fire Department opening new station; airport getting new fire service
IDAHO FALLS – There are big changes coming to the fire protection services in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be hiring 12 new firefighters to staff a new station, and the department will be leaving the airport fire station and hiring an out-of-state contractor to run it.
Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past
Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Representatives from 19 counties converged on Idaho Falls this week in 1922 for the regional conference of the Red Cross. “Meetings are being conducted at the health center in the county courthouse, and are attended by delegates from all chapters of the Red Cross in this section of the state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “The work of the Red Cross in connection with the ex-servicemen was presented by the American Legion and the United States veterans’ bureau, and was demonstrated by members of the junior Red Cross. Discussions were led by E.A. Swift of the veterans’ bureau; R.H. Snyder, city superintendent of schools of Idaho Falls. R.C. Brandon, assistant manager of the Pacific division; Mrs. Donald Roles of Custer County and Captain Milo Godfrey, who has been conducting classes in life-saving at the swimming pool in the Idaho Falls High School. … Miss Grace Harrington, assistant director of public health nursing, and Miss Ola Davis, Red Cross nurse, also took a prominent part in the conference.”
Dump truck accident causes disruptions to Idaho Falls Fiber customers
IDAHO FALLS — Multiple Idaho Falls Fiber customers are without service after a dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead communication lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across...
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
Collect gems or rocks? Idaho Falls rock club is holding its annual sale
Idaho Falls man arrested for stabbing at homeless encampment
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly stabbed a man who wandered into his tent in July. Both the victim and Collin Mclemore, 23, were reportedly homeless on the night of the encounter.
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
Rexburg’s town-and-gown housing zoning
The most unique zoning in Idaho may be that of Rexburg. While the city’s new comprehensive plan may make its zoning closer to land use practices in the rest of the state, Rexburg will retain its most atypical zoning classification for student housing for those enrolled at Brigham Young University–Idaho (BYU–Idaho). Not all is happy in ...
Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
Adult, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — An adult and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Fort Hall Reservation Saturday night. The 8 p.m. crash involved two compact SUVs on Highway 91 just north of Sheepskin Road, Idaho State Police said. The injured adult was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello while the two injured juveniles were transported via ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, state...
Officials give update on Mountain America Center. Here are the 5 food vendors you’ll find inside.
IDAHO FALLS — The Mountain America Center is set to open in 63 days and you’re invited to a special grand opening. “This is a community building and I have been here since March but this community has been waiting for a facility like this for 12 years,” said Erik Hudson, general manager of the Mountain America Center.
