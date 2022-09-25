ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chubbuck, ID

Idaho State Journal

Four weekend wrecks in East Idaho claim one life, injure eight people

One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor died at...
BLACKFOOT, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

A Portion of 17th Street in Idaho Falls will be Closed on Sunday

Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street, between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The work is being done on a Sunday to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area. Electronic message boards have...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Future Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Tuesday was a celebration of a program kick off that has been in the works for over a year now. The Future Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Syringa Elementary School to celebrate the beginning of the Boys and Girls Club in the Portneuf valley.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate market is still attractive — and attracting new business to town

Amazon is building a 110,000-square-foot distribution warehouse on the south side of Idaho Falls. That news is the top highlight from a positive commercial real estate report for the Idaho Falls area. While the Amazon warehouse will be about one-sixth the size of the massive 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center the company opened in Nampa in 2020, it's still a significant addition to the Idaho Falls market. Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past

Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Representatives from 19 counties converged on Idaho Falls this week in 1922 for the regional conference of the Red Cross. “Meetings are being conducted at the health center in the county courthouse, and are attended by delegates from all chapters of the Red Cross in this section of the state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “The work of the Red Cross in connection with the ex-servicemen was presented by the American Legion and the United States veterans’ bureau, and was demonstrated by members of the junior Red Cross. Discussions were led by E.A. Swift of the veterans’ bureau; R.H. Snyder, city superintendent of schools of Idaho Falls. R.C. Brandon, assistant manager of the Pacific division; Mrs. Donald Roles of Custer County and Captain Milo Godfrey, who has been conducting classes in life-saving at the swimming pool in the Idaho Falls High School. … Miss Grace Harrington, assistant director of public health nursing, and Miss Ola Davis, Red Cross nurse, also took a prominent part in the conference.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dump truck accident causes disruptions to Idaho Falls Fiber customers

IDAHO FALLS — Multiple Idaho Falls Fiber customers are without service after a dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead communication lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Collect gems or rocks? Idaho Falls rock club is holding its annual sale

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Rexburg’s town-and-gown housing zoning

The most unique zoning in Idaho may be that of Rexburg. While the city’s new comprehensive plan may make its zoning closer to land use practices in the rest of the state, Rexburg will retain its most atypical zoning classification for student housing for those enrolled at Brigham Young University–Idaho (BYU–Idaho). Not all is happy in ...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Adult, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — An adult and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Fort Hall Reservation Saturday night. The 8 p.m. crash involved two compact SUVs on Highway 91 just north of Sheepskin Road, Idaho State Police said. The injured adult was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello while the two injured juveniles were transported via ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, state...
FORT HALL, ID

