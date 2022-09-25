Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Moncada (16), Arraez (30), Miranda (24), Sánchez (23). HR_Wallner (2). Lynn pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller. T_2:38. A_23,647 (38,544).
Porterville Recorder
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
E_McKinstry (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Chicago 3. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B_Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR_Morel (15). Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th. Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos. T_2:15. A_32,069 (41,649).
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
E_Ward (5). DP_Oakland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford (4). 3B_Soto (1). SB_Ward (5). SF_Soto (1). S_Stefanic (1). IPHRERBBSO. Oakland. Kaprielian6103305. Cyr2-310002. Puk L,3-3111101. Pruitt1-300000. Los Angeles. Sandoval51-363324. Wantz12-320002. Tepera W,5-3110000. Herget S,7-10100000. Puk pitched to 4 batters in the...
Porterville Recorder
Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals 4-3 in 10
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th. E_Bichette (22). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92). Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 5 for...
Porterville Recorder
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Judge, New York, .314; Arraez, Minnesota, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .310; Giménez, Cleveland, .305; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; J.Abreu, Chicago, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Altuve, Houston, .298. RUNS_Judge, New York, 128; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 97; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette,...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
A-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. E_India (10), Romine (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs_Andújar 3 (4). SB_Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS_Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
E_Abrams (8). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 5. 2B_Rosario (12), Voit 2 (4). 3B_Harris II (3). HR_Arcia (9), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (14), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (15), off Thompson; Robles (6), off Muller. RBIs_Harris II 2 (64), Arcia (29), Acuña Jr. 2 (49), Rosario 2 (22), Voit (17), Robles (32). SB_Abrams (5).
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
Houston 10, Arizona 2
A-singled for Alvarez in the 5th. b-pinch hit for C.Kelly in the 9th. E_Peña (18). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), off Garcia; Varsho (27), off Maton; Altuve (27), off Davies; Altuve (28), off Kennedy; Hensley (1), off Kennedy; Bregman (22), off Kennedy; Peña (20), off Frias. RBIs_Perdomo (39), Varsho (72), Altuve 2 (57), Mancini (22), Hensley 3 (5), Gurriel (51), Bregman (91), Peña 2 (57). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini.
Porterville Recorder
Rays top Guardians 6-5 in 11, move up in AL wild-card race
CLEVELAND (AP) — With Hurricane Ian and the playoffs foremost on their minds, the Tampa Bay Rays started a season-ending trip with a gritty win. A wild-card spot is drawing near. Harold Ramírez's two-run double with two outs in the 11th inning pushed Tampa Bay past Cleveland 6-5 on...
Porterville Recorder
Stroman, Gomes power Cubs past struggling Phillies 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies' magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2
Pittsburgh110—2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 1 (Pettersson), 1:42. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 1 (Hronek, Rasmussen), 15:42 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Zadina 1 (Rasmussen), 0:23. 4, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Czarnik, Berggren), 5:01. 5, Detroit, Kampfer 1 (Zadina), 6:55 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 1 (Zucker), 13:16. Third Period_7, Detroit, Spezia 1 (Maatta,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Andújar's bases-clearing double lifts Pirates over Reds 4-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Andújar’s hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Preseason Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday's Games. Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd. Montreal...
Porterville Recorder
Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 5, Colorado 2
Colorado110—2 First Period_1, Colorado, Newhook 1 (Kaut, Hudon), 0:19. 2, Minnesota, Jost 1 (Steel, Boldy), 6:08 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Jost 2 (Boldy, Steel), 15:48 (pp). Penalties_Englund, COL (Roughing), 5:34; Dewar, MIN (Cross Checking), 8:10; Sedlak, COL (Interference), 14:41; Kaut, COL (Boarding), 16:19; Petan, MIN (Interference), 16:34. Second Period_4, Colorado,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston0111—3 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 1 (Trocheck, Vesey), 7:03. Second Period_2, Boston, Greer 1 (Studnicka, McLaughlin), 5:01. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 1 (Vesey, Lindgren), 7:17. Third Period_4, Boston, Steen 1 (Lindholm, Koppanen), 6:40 (sh). Overtime_5, Boston, Greer 2 (Studnicka, Reilly), 1:12. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 12-7-7-0_26. Boston 8-12-14-2_36.
Porterville Recorder
San Jose 5, Anaheim 4
San Jose311—5 First Period_1, San Jose, Gregor 1 (Bonino, Kunin), 0:17. 2, San Jose, Reedy 1 (Gadjovich, Robins), 1:56. 3, Anaheim, Drew 1 (Gaucher, Kirkland), 12:16. 4, San Jose, Gushchin 1 (Veronneau), 17:46. Penalties_Guryev, SJ (Holding), 8:24; Lopina, ANA (High Sticking), 19:09. Second Period_5, San Jose, Gadjovich 1 (Robins,...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1
Buffalo110—2 First Period_1, Buffalo, Biro 1 (Lyubushkin, Rousek), 8:24. 2, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Frost, van Riemsdyk), 14:42. Second Period_3, Buffalo, Biro 2 (Jokiharju, Tuch), 8:57. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 6-8-7_21. Buffalo 6-8-7_21. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Grosenick 0-1-0 (14 shots-12 saves), Philadelphia,...
Comments / 0