Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Closures on I-494 near Mendota Heights

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Eastbound Interstate 494 near Mendota Heights will be closed as crews paint the Highway 55 bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Beginning at 9 p.m. on Sept. 30, the roadway between Highway 5 and Interstate 35E will come to a full closure as...
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

Myth Live nightclub may be demolished in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Myth Live nightclub may not stand much longer in Maplewood. After the city approved $6.4 million in Tax Increment Financing Monday evening, the council will soon consider allowing a developer to demolish Myth in favor of a 241-unit apartment building on the site. That decision is expected to happen by the end of the calendar year.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Bring Me The News

New vendor to open at Rosedale Center food hall

Black Coffee and Waffle Bar will open Monday, Oct. 3 within the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center. Courtesy of Strategy Factory. Black Coffee and Waffle Bar is bringing its speciality waffles and locally-roasted coffee concoctions to the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center. The new location, which will be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Mayor Frey Vows to Save Animales Barbecue and Boomin Barbecue in Minneapolis

This is ridiculous. Two of the best barbecue operations in the state of Minnesota are run out of food trucks in Minneapolis: Jon Wipfli’s Animales Barbeque Co. and Dylan Boerboom’s Boomin Barbecue. On Saturday morning, both posted on Instagram about a fight they’ve been in with the city of Minneapolis over their smokers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Check Out This Nauseating Find At Popular Minneapolis Uptown Restaurant!

Walking along storefronts can be fun. You get to look inside at the store/restaurant, you can judge maybe how busy it is, or isn't, and sometimes there is something on display in the window that might make you stop in, or as in the case of this video, it has the opposite affect. A Minneapolis woman recently shared a video of a RAT inside an Uptown restaurant, walking in and through food that appears to be covered for use later! ISH!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Jacob Frey
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Open Streets gets rave reviews but insufficient funding

On a warm and sunny day earlier this September, thousands of people took to West Broadway Avenue in North Minneapolis to scoot, bike, blow bubbles, perform and see performances, and buy and sell clothing, books and food. The series of events, part of Open Streets Minneapolis, is now in its...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
herecomestheguide.com

11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul

Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Walgreens Plans Brooklyn Park Facility to Speed Up Prescription Delivery

Walgreens, the second largest pharmacy chain in the country, is planning a 52,000-square-foot facility in Brooklyn Park that officials say would significantly speed up delivery of customer prescriptions. The facility, which would use state-of-the-art robotics technology, would be located at 10695 Winnetka Avenue, just east of Highway 169. The project...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE

Man found dead on sidewalk in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a suspected homicide on the city's southside. Officers responded to a report of dead man on a sidewalk Tuesday morning on the 4100 block of 4th Ave. S. in the Bryant neighborhood. When officers arrived shortly after 6 a.m. they found the man had been shot, according to a news release from police.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul man charged in Arden Hills carjacking and kidnapping

In connection with an incident that happened on September 13 in Arden Hills, a St. Paul man was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to authorities. Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, allegedly approached a 61-year-old woman who had just parked in an underground parking garage at 3900 Northwood Drive...
ARDEN HILLS, MN
abc17news.com

Café temporarily closes after viral rodent video

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular Minneapolis restaurant closed this weekend after a stomach-churning discovery went viral. A video appeared to show a rodent in a bin of rice inside Stella’s Fish Café in Uptown. RaLasia Wright captured the video at about 2 a.m. Saturday when she and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

