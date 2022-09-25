Read full article on original website
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
Closures on I-494 near Mendota Heights
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Eastbound Interstate 494 near Mendota Heights will be closed as crews paint the Highway 55 bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Beginning at 9 p.m. on Sept. 30, the roadway between Highway 5 and Interstate 35E will come to a full closure as...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
(FOX 9) - Fantastic food, bold brews, and local art can be found at events in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Rails and Ales: Light Rail Brewery Crawl. Day Block Brewing Company, Minneapolis. Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. This self-guided...
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Myth Live nightclub may be demolished in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Myth Live nightclub may not stand much longer in Maplewood. After the city approved $6.4 million in Tax Increment Financing Monday evening, the council will soon consider allowing a developer to demolish Myth in favor of a 241-unit apartment building on the site. That decision is expected to happen by the end of the calendar year.
New vendor to open at Rosedale Center food hall
Black Coffee and Waffle Bar will open Monday, Oct. 3 within the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center. Courtesy of Strategy Factory. Black Coffee and Waffle Bar is bringing its speciality waffles and locally-roasted coffee concoctions to the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center. The new location, which will be...
minnesotamonthly.com
Mayor Frey Vows to Save Animales Barbecue and Boomin Barbecue in Minneapolis
This is ridiculous. Two of the best barbecue operations in the state of Minnesota are run out of food trucks in Minneapolis: Jon Wipfli’s Animales Barbeque Co. and Dylan Boerboom’s Boomin Barbecue. On Saturday morning, both posted on Instagram about a fight they’ve been in with the city of Minneapolis over their smokers.
Check Out This Nauseating Find At Popular Minneapolis Uptown Restaurant!
Walking along storefronts can be fun. You get to look inside at the store/restaurant, you can judge maybe how busy it is, or isn't, and sometimes there is something on display in the window that might make you stop in, or as in the case of this video, it has the opposite affect. A Minneapolis woman recently shared a video of a RAT inside an Uptown restaurant, walking in and through food that appears to be covered for use later! ISH!
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Open Streets gets rave reviews but insufficient funding
On a warm and sunny day earlier this September, thousands of people took to West Broadway Avenue in North Minneapolis to scoot, bike, blow bubbles, perform and see performances, and buy and sell clothing, books and food. The series of events, part of Open Streets Minneapolis, is now in its...
herecomestheguide.com
11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul
Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
KARE
Mother, daughter bring new affordable housing to north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Mother and daughter Jeniffer and Joanne Kuria are the proud owners of Amani Construction & Development. Amani means "peace" in Swahili. They chose the word as a nod to Kenya, where they emigrated from about 20 years ago. "My mom and I have a really wonderful relationship,"...
fox9.com
Minneapolis tree commission to recommend city helps homeowners replace ash trees
When you view Minneapolis from the air, a green canopy of hundreds of thousands of trees, it’s hard to imagine there are gaps. But there are. And the Emerald Ash Borer is soon to be creating even more holes.
ccxmedia.org
Walgreens Plans Brooklyn Park Facility to Speed Up Prescription Delivery
Walgreens, the second largest pharmacy chain in the country, is planning a 52,000-square-foot facility in Brooklyn Park that officials say would significantly speed up delivery of customer prescriptions. The facility, which would use state-of-the-art robotics technology, would be located at 10695 Winnetka Avenue, just east of Highway 169. The project...
Minneapolis health inspection reports
To look up health inspection reports for Minneapolis food businesses, click here.
KARE
Man found dead on sidewalk in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a suspected homicide on the city's southside. Officers responded to a report of dead man on a sidewalk Tuesday morning on the 4100 block of 4th Ave. S. in the Bryant neighborhood. When officers arrived shortly after 6 a.m. they found the man had been shot, according to a news release from police.
Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man charged in Arden Hills carjacking and kidnapping
In connection with an incident that happened on September 13 in Arden Hills, a St. Paul man was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to authorities. Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, allegedly approached a 61-year-old woman who had just parked in an underground parking garage at 3900 Northwood Drive...
abc17news.com
Café temporarily closes after viral rodent video
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular Minneapolis restaurant closed this weekend after a stomach-churning discovery went viral. A video appeared to show a rodent in a bin of rice inside Stella’s Fish Café in Uptown. RaLasia Wright captured the video at about 2 a.m. Saturday when she and...
Surgery clinic proposed to replace 111-year-old farmhouse in Eagan
Architectural rendering of a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed to be constructed at the northeast intersection of Highway 55 and Lone Oak Road in Eagan, Minn. Courtesy of Synergy Architecture Studio / City of Eagan. Developers in Eagan are hoping to begin construction next month on a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed...
