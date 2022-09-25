Read full article on original website
Patricia W. “Pat” Berry
MORGANTOWN — Patricia W. “Pat” Berry, 78, of Morgantown, WV, and formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. Pat was born on March 16, 1944, daughter of the late William S. Weaver and Genevieve C. Weaver of Weston, WV.
Concert honors longtime volunteer
POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — Elvis tribute artist Dwight Icenhower and fans were “Rollin’ on the River” Saturday evening as sternwheels provided the backdrop for the stage. The amphitheater was filled with concert-goers who spilled onto the parking lot behind the venue and lined the wall overlooking...
Former Tri-State Airport (West Virginia) official sentenced to prison, home detention
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced today to five months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, with the first five months to be on home detention with electronic monitoring, for the theft of federal funds.
Merchants restore Gallipolis sign
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Karen Smith, president of Gallipolis in Bloom, commended the Gallipolis Retail Merchants for the recent restorative work on the Gallipolis sign located on the riverfront. The sign was designed by local artist Brad Painter and erected in 2017 by recommendation of the Gallipolis in Bloom committee. The Gallipolis Retail Merchants funded the original project, and Frank Tirpak provided his masonry expertise.
OVB announces compliance promotions
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Ohio Valley Bank recently announced promotions within the bank’s compliance department. Andrew Hudson was promoted to OVB vice president, senior compliance officer, CRA, privacy and fair lending officer. In this role, Hudson will oversee the bank’s compliance team. Ryan Jones, OVB chief operating and risk officer, described Hudson as being ready to tackle his new responsibilities.
Pomeroy Village Council holds September meeting
POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — The Pomeroy Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 in council chambers. Present were Mayor Don Anderson and council members Nick Michael, Maureen Hennessy, Aaron Oliphant, Maureen Burns, Phil Ohlinger and Vic Young. Police Chief Chris Pitchford, Code Enforcement Chuck Blake, Fire Chief Derek Miller and Fiscal Officer Ben See were also present.
