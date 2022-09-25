Read full article on original website
Hickenlooper offers support to Colorado resort communities following migrant relocation to Martha’s Vineyard
Martha’s Vineyard was recently the target of what some are calling a political stunt on immigration, and that has left some Colorado officials worried. On Sept. 14, the popular resort island off the coast of Massachusetts unexpectedly received two planeloads of about 50 migrants. The migrants were sent by the Florida governor’s office from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
Vail man completes bike ride across the U.S. for PKD
After biking for 100 days and covering 5,542 miles across 16 states, Glenn Frommer is happy to be back at home in Vail after completing the RideForPKD, a challenge Frommer dreamed up to help raise awareness, build community and fund a cure for polycystic kidney disease. Frommer set out from...
Rally to make Camp Hale a national monument set for Saturday in Vail
Colorado ski towns could have a national monument right in their backyards, relatively speaking, and supporters hope it happens this fall. On Saturday, Vet Voice Foundation, community leaders, elected officials, and 10th Mountain Division veterans — including a 100-year-old 10th Mountain veteran — will gather with the public at the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail for a rally to support the proposed Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
Vail hosts travel writers, editors for Travel Classics West Conference
Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, the town of Vail played host to the 28th annual Travel Classics West Conference, bringing with it around 55 editors and writers from publications like National Geographic Travel, Condé Nast Traveler and AFAR. “The Vail Local Marketing District is really responsible for promoting the destination...
Vail’s Antlers Lodge celebrates its 50th anniversary
There wasn’t much to Lionshead in 1972, when a new condominium lodge opened. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Antlers Lodge is still independent and thriving. 1968: Vail Associates opens the Lionshead gondola. 1972: The Antlers Lodge opens. 1973: The first Antlers condo sells for $29,000. 1991: The Antlers...
Time machine: 50 years ago, Vail phones receive ‘the speed and convenience of direct dialing’
Vail Resorts stock soared to a 52-week high following an earnings call with investors. Despite a low-snow year that spurred a 12.1% drop in skier visitation, the company’s 2012 fiscal year saw a 1.9% increase in mountain revenue, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz told investors. “For the full fiscal...
Seibert: The spirit of the 10th Mountain Division
My dad, Peter, rarely talked about the war. One winter day in 1989, he called me and asked for a ride to Camp Hale. Once there he slung a heavy pack onto his back, strapped on his skis, and set off for the Jackal Hut, all alone. Maybe he was seeking the solace of the mountains; or reliving memories of the place that seeded his destiny. I often wonder what it was like for the other hut guests when Pete Seibert joined them for the night.
Remote workers’ place in Eagle’s Local Employee Residency Program discussed in recent meeting
In a special Eagle Town Council meeting Tuesday, the fate of the future residents of Game Creek Holding’s development at Hockett Gulch was up for discussion. With the building process underway, distinctions of who would qualify to live in The Reserve at Hockett Gulch remain up to final negotiations between Game Creek Holding development company and the town of Eagle.
Three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” brings best-selling authors to Vail and Denver on Sept. 27-29
The Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living, Vail Symposium and Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of Denver are co-hosting a three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” featuring best-selling authors Richard Leider and Chip Conley. This includes two days of programming in Vail and one day in Denver; all sessions are focused on various aspects of purposeful living.
Leavitt: An elegy for civility
You may have seen them in your travels downvalley over the last few months. They are dotted along Interstate 70 in the middle of both lanes, or randomly on the spur roads leading to and from the on/off ramps. Large, white, or red letters in stylized lowercase. All the same, perhaps indicating a single artist.
Letter: Transportation requires a truly regional solution
I have been representing the destination, through my group sales efforts, since 2007 and had the pleasure of residing in Eagle County for six years. I currently work for the Vail Valley Partnership, where I have been employed for almost 12 years. In this role, my travels bring me back to Eagle County every quarter for at least one to two weeks per visit.
Letter: Yes for Eagle Valley Transit
Please join me in voting “YES for Eagle Valley Transit” at the ballot box this fall. Localized transit options in Vail, Avon and Beaver Creek work well but traveling between communities and from one end of the valley to the other should be easier and more efficient. Safe, reliable and affordable public transportation helps families access jobs and educational opportunities located outside their neighborhoods. This service is also critical for employers who depend on workers traveling from afar for the success of their businesses. Connected communities are resilient and vibrant communities.
Last day of mountain town climate summit is all about urgency
In April, UN Secretary General António Guterres said after the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 report: “This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit agreed on in Paris 2015.”
Vail Symposium series focuses on stress management
When we get stressed, even if it’s as minor as an email, it results in a cascade of 1,400 biochemicals, like cortisol and adrenaline, designed to help us deal with a life-or-death threat. The problem is most stressors aren’t life or death, but the chemicals they release may be; they contribute to all kinds of conditions, from heart disease, cancer and diabetes to obesity and Alzheimer’s. The half-life of many of these chemicals, like cortisol, lasts six to eight hours, which is pretty significant.
Mintz: Seeking unity as a new year arrives
A new year is upon us, as Rosh Hashana will be ushered in on Sunday evening. In addition to the celebratory atmosphere of the holiday, as we dip apples in honey, hear the Shofar, the sound blasted from a ram’s horn, and experience soulful prayers at the synagogue, this year, 5783, is also a Hakhel year.
Executive Chef Simon Purvis has wandered the globe for Four Seasons
Chef wanted: suitcase and visa required. Since graduating from culinary school, Simon Purvis has spent his life moving from one country to another, one kitchen to another. With the tools of his trade — certainly the proverbial knife set, but more importantly a rich history of experience — the Four Seasons Vail executive chef has entered any number of new spaces, looked around and gotten straight to work. At the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, he is the executive chef for the entire hotel, which includes Flame Restaurant and Remedy Bar.
Habitat for Humanity celebrates affordable housing strides
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley celebrated the substantial strides made in affordable housing policy this year by inviting local government representatives to a “Difference Makers” build day in Gypsum this past Wednesday. State Rep. Dylan Roberts, Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, and a number of other community leaders...
Robert Moore’s innovative impressionism comes to Vail Village
Robert Moore’s colorful and textural style makes his landscapes immediately recognizable. Yet, behind the scenes of his energetic paintings lies a story just as fascinating. Artist’s Reception: September 23, 7-9 p.m. Visit the gallery during the artist’s reception to meet Robert and see his newest work. Plein...
WineInk: Aspen regular Kosta launches new wine company
When you have been one of those fortunate people who have had a meteoric rise, the difficulty often is coming up with a second act. It is a problem we all should be so lucky to have. Dan Kosta, a much beloved Sonoma-based winemaker who comes to Aspen often to...
Calling all cameras: Show us your fall photos
It’s that time of year when the fall colors are beginning to pop, and the Vail Daily asks its readers to pull out their cameras and share their best shots in our Fall Colors Photo Gallery. All approved submissions will be featured in our digital gallery throughout the month,...
