Pullman, WA

cougcenter.com

Washington State at USC game time announced

The Pac-12 conference announced on Monday that the Washington State game against USC Saturday, October 8th will kick off at 4:30 pm. The game will be televised on Fox and will be their third game this season televised on national TV. The Cougs will head to Los Angeles and look to get back on the winning side for this matchup. The Trojans have walked away with a victory the past three times the two teams have matched up.
PULLMAN, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)

Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse

A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
PALOUSE, WA
uiargonaut.com

The Silos get a modern makeover 

A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.  
MOSCOW, ID
