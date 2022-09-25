The Pac-12 conference announced on Monday that the Washington State game against USC Saturday, October 8th will kick off at 4:30 pm. The game will be televised on Fox and will be their third game this season televised on national TV. The Cougs will head to Los Angeles and look to get back on the winning side for this matchup. The Trojans have walked away with a victory the past three times the two teams have matched up.

