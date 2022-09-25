Read full article on original website
Washington State at USC game time announced
The Pac-12 conference announced on Monday that the Washington State game against USC Saturday, October 8th will kick off at 4:30 pm. The game will be televised on Fox and will be their third game this season televised on national TV. The Cougs will head to Los Angeles and look to get back on the winning side for this matchup. The Trojans have walked away with a victory the past three times the two teams have matched up.
What they’re saying nationally, in Pullman after Oregon Ducks came back to beat Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks came back to beat the Washington State Cougars 44-41 at Martin Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) erased a 12-point deficit with 6:42 to go for their largest fourth-quarter comeback since 2006. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Pullman...
1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
28 Year Old WSU Student Arrested On Several Charges After Allegedly Punching A Driver In Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident
A 28 year old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The alleged victim...
Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse
A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
21-year-old pleads guilty to raping minor in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Wash. — Twenty-one-year-old Dillon Blake pleaded guilty to the rape of a 16-year-old victim in Nez Perce County District Court last week. The Lewiston Police Department says the victim was taken to North Lewiston on the night of April 20, 2022, by Blake. Police say Blake raped the...
Lewiston Fire Units Extinguish Vehicle, Brush Fire on Down River Road Monday Afternoon
LEWISTON - On Monday, September 26, 2022 at approximately 4:18 p.m., Lewiston Fire units were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Down River Road in north Lewiston, just east of the Idaho/Washington State line. According to a release from the Lewiston Fire Department, first arriving crews found a truck that...
The Silos get a modern makeover
A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
