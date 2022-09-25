Read full article on original website
Stanford’s starting offensive tackles questionable to play against Oregon Ducks
Stanford could be without its two starting offensive tackles when it takes on No. 13 Oregon. Cardinal coach David Shaw said left tackle Walter Rouse, right tackle Myles Hinton and fullback Jay Symonds are all questionable for Saturday’s game (8 p.m., FS1). “We’ll see where they are in the...
Stanford running back E.J. Smith out for the season, Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins to start against Oregon Ducks
Stanford starting running back E.J. Smith will miss the rest of the season due to an unspecified injury and Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins will start for the Cardinal against No. 13 Oregon on Saturday. Smith had 30 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Stanford’s first two games....
WATCH: Steve Stephens IV talks challenges of Stanford's offense
Oregon junior starting safety Steve Stephens IV breaks down Oregon's upcoming matchup against the Stanford Cardinal this weekend, plus he breaks down Oregon's continuation of its development to get better each week. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail...
PODCAST: An early look ahead towards No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford
The Oregon Ducks will be hosting one of their toughest opponents to get a win over the last decade this coming Saturday when they play Stanford. The Cardinal have won six of the last ten, including last year's massive upset over No. 3 Oregon. How are the Ducks preparing for this year's tilt? What's the injury status for Oregon? Matchups to keep track of? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Jared Mack break it all down on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
Oregon State football: Running back shuttle, USC game ‘well officiated,’ Beavers at Stanford set for 8 p.m. kick
The Oregon State Beavers gave their fans a look at what a dominant running game can do for an offense last season. It’s not like the Beavers running game has fallen off a cliff in 2022. OSU is averaging 180.8 yards a game, good for fifth in the Pac-12 and 50th in the country.
scorebooklive.com
Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor
The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
Ellensburg forward Gavin Marrs announces commitment to Oregon State basketball
Ellensburg High School big man Gavin Marrs is headed to Corvallis. The 6-foot-11 forward announced his commitment to Oregon State University on Tuesday morning after an official visit to the school over the weekend. Marrs’, the No. 4 prospect in the state of Washington, according to 247Sports, ...
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith held his fifth weekly press conference of the 2022 season inside the Valley Football Center media room Monday afternoon, fielding questions regarding the Beavers’ loss to USC and upcoming game at Utah. BeaverBlitz was on hand to pose questions and take in...
Oregon Ducks’ Mase Funa named Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week
Mase Funa was named the Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week for his play in the Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 comeback win at Washington State. Funa sealed the Ducks’ win with a 27-yard interception return for touchdown with 1:01 left. It was the first career interception for the fourth-year junior, who also had four tackles in the game.
Oregon Ducks have chance to be opportunistic against turnover, sack-prone Stanford: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the Stanford Cardinal Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek:. No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) vs. Stanford (1-2, 0-2) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
13 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ comeback win over Washington State
The Oregon Ducks defeated Washington State 44-41 Saturday at Martin Stadium. Here are 13 takeaways from the game, as the No. 13 Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) prepare to host Stanford (1-2, 0-2) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m., FS1).
Oregon baseball 2022 recruiting class ranked fifth nationally
Oregon baseball continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail as Baseball America's final class of 2022 rankings have placed the Ducks class at No. 5 nationally. Mark Wasikowski will bring in 24 new players, composed of 16 true freshmen, four JUCO transfers, and four transfers in the transfer portal. The No. 5 ranking ties the class of 2010 for the highest in program history. The class of 2010 brought in talented freshmen like Ryon Healy, Kyle Garlick, Jimmy Sherfy, and current baseball director of player development Brett Thomas.
WATCH: Brian Lindgren, Jam Griffin, and Tyjon Lindsey Preview No. 12 Utah
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Tuesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
What they’re saying nationally, in Pullman after Oregon Ducks came back to beat Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks came back to beat the Washington State Cougars 44-41 at Martin Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) erased a 12-point deficit with 6:42 to go for their largest fourth-quarter comeback since 2006. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Pullman...
Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Washington State
The Oregon Ducks moved up in the college football polls after their comeback win over Washington State. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are No. 13 with 727 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 622 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 44-41 comeback win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 15 with 593 points and No. 18 with 468 points last week, respectively.
Pac-12 point spreads: Washington a slight favorite, while Oregon Ducks and other ranked teams have double-digit spreads
Oregon State remains undefeated this season, at least in one regard: The Beavers are perfect against the spread, having covered the 6.5 points in their last-minute loss to USC on Saturday night. They are one of two teams in the Pac-12 with a 4-0 mark against the spread.
kezi.com
Equipment falls and injures one person at Reser Stadium after OSU football game
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- An employee of a contracting firm is recovering after an equipment fell on him at Reser Stadium after the Oregon State University football game, university officials confirmed. This happened Saturday night after the OSU vs. USC game. Officials said the equipment fell on his lower body and he...
Eater
An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University
In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Oregon DuneFest
Dangle the opportunity to put the hammer down on more than a dozen square-miles of the largest coastal dune complexes in the world, add in partying with family and friends at sand camps, spice it up a bit with a variety of motorsports competition and nightly concerts, and it's easy to see why the five-day DuneFest has drawn thousands of avid sand-lovers and their families every year for the past 20 years to this portion of Oregon's southern coast.
klcc.org
City Club of Eugene: Renaming Lane County
In the 19th century, hardy people of European origin trekked across the Rockies and found Oregon. They came, they saw, and they conquered. They took land from the Indigenous people. By 1848, when enough immigrants had moved there and the Oregon Treaty had been signed with Britain, Oregon was declared a U.S. territory. Joseph Lane was named its first governor, and he immigrated from his home in Indiana, arriving in 1849. Two years later, an area from the Willamette Valley to the coast was designated a county and named for Lane. Oregon became a state in 1859, and Lane served it in various roles for many years.
247Sports
