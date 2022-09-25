ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Chicago P.D.’: Marina Squerciati’s Said 1 Devastating Scene ‘Tested’ Her Acting Ability

By William DeLong
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati has delivered some emotional performances during her 10-year stint on the NBC show as officer Kim Burgess. She has a good heart and partners well with fellow officer Adam Ruzek. (When are these two getting together? It worked for Jay and Hailey!)

As with any police officer, life can be tough. The police put their lives on the line to protect us every day. For Kim, there was one trial she went through that was particularly hard for both the character and the actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVqvq_0i9Eou9L00
Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess | Lori Allen/NBC/Getty Images

Marina Squerciati found one scene ‘hard to act’

Squerciati is a mom. She and her husband welcomed their baby daughter in April 2017. Fast forward three years, and the Season 7 episode I Was Here has devastating consequences for Kim.

In an interview with One Chicago, the actor recalled why this episode was her most memorable.

“Dramatically, it would probably be the episode where I lost the baby. There are so many [scenes] to choose from in that episode. And it all tested me, in a way. They were all hard to figure out, hard to shoot, hard to act.”

RELATED: ‘Chicago P.D.’: Marina Squerciati Spills About the Season Finale: ‘A Nightmare of Epic Proportions’

In the episode, Kim is on desk duty at a 911 call center. A call comes in from a girl who is a victim of sex trafficking. Kim takes it upon herself to investigate the hotel where the call comes from. The man trafficking the girl brutalizes Kim and nearly kills her before she shoots him dead.

Adam carries her out and gets Kim to a hospital, but it’s too late. Kim’s self-sacrifice saves the life of the girl involved in the sex-trafficking ring at the cost of her own baby.

Viewers praised Marina Squerciati’s performance after Kim lost her baby

The actor has firsthand knowledge of being a mom. What would she feel if something happened to her little girl?

As Kim sits in the hospital bed, Adam comes to comfort her and says he’ll be there for her. There’s no acknowledgment. No tears. No emotions. Just numbness from the shock. One moment, Kim’s baby was fine. The next, the baby is gone. Viewers saw what happened, and they are just as shocked and grieving alongside Kim sitting in that hospital bed.

Brittany Frederick, writing for One Chicago Center , called Squerciati’s scene an:

“ … unbelievable performance—she could dig deep and pull out all of these intense and difficult emotions, but she also knew when it was best to literally not say anything at all, too. She demonstrated both wonderful range and incredible restraint, and always carried her character with dignity.”

Squerciati’s performance was a raw portrayal of a sadly common experience

It’s also very relevant to see that sometimes no words or emotions can possibly express losing someone so precious, innocent, and vulnerable as a baby you want to love so much. That child represents so much more than life.

The promise of a new child is about hopes, dreams, aspirations, giggles, first steps, first day of school, getting a driver’s license, and all of the other celebrations of life. And the actor pulled off that scene perfectly because each individual viewer gets to make up their minds as to what is going on inside her head.

Make sure to tune in to Season 10 of Chicago P.D. on NBC.

RELATED: ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 9: Marina Squerciati Explains How Mikayla ‘Changes the Metric’ for Burgess

Comments / 4

Related
FanSided

Chicago PD: What does Halstead’s exit mean for Upton?

Chicago PD is gearing up for big changes. The long-running police procedural has confirmed that one of its main characters, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), will be leaving after season 10. It’s a tough pill to swallow for fans who have followed the character’s story for a decade, but it’s going to be even tougher on his onscreen wife, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marina Squerciati
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

What happened to Anna Avalos on Chicago PD?

Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) was a crucial part of Chicago PD season 9. The character seemed like an untrustworthy source when she was first introduced, but it soon became clear that she and Voight (Jason Beghe) had a strong bond. The duo trusted each other, even if the people around...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sex Trafficking#Nbc#The Season Finale
StyleCaster

Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’

He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns

Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
TV SERIES
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

192K+
Followers
115K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy