Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Kim's Cart features fall decor deals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is the perfect time to change up your home decor. Local deals expert Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim’s Cart has more on where to get deals for your home.
wnewsj.com

Ole! Chipotle busy at Tuesday grand opening

Chipotle Mexican Grill in Wilmington officially opened for business Tuesday — across from WalMart at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue — with the expected large crowd. Antonino Gonzalez had waited at Chipotle since 8:30 a.m. to make sure he was the first customer.
cincinnatimagazine.com

Cincinnati Once Boasted America’s Largest And Busiest Horse Market

It is mostly forgotten these days, but Cincinnati at one time boasted the largest horse market in the United States, with buyers arriving from as far away as England to bid on the quality steeds offered for sale here. Here is a summary from Daniel J. Kenny’s 1879 “Cincinnati Illustrated”:
Fox 19

House fire evacuates NKY family

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pets from their home early Tuesday. No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Burlington shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers. The fire is out,...
wnewsj.com

New Chipotle set to open Tuesday

The new Chipotle Mexican Grill in Wilmington is shined up and ready to open on Tuesday, across from WalMart at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue. The building is 2,325 square feet, with 771 square feet of dining room with seating for 40 people, and patio seating outside for 22.
WKRC

Photos: Robber targets Northern Kentucky bank

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police hope surveillance video will lead them to a bank robber. Police say the man targeted the U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. The robber did not show a weapon. Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area and believe the robber...
WLWT 5

Overnight fire destroys garage of Burlington home

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A fire engulfed the garage of a family home in Burlington overnight. We are told everyone that lives in the Cedar Hill Lane home made it out okay, but significant damage to the garage and front of the home can be seen. Officials have not said...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
WLWT 5

Former Cincinnatians prepare for path of Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, it’s more than 900 miles from Cincinnati, but it’s hitting much closer to home in ways not measured by distance. “It's funny, I moved here at Christmas time,” said Mike Stacey, who grew up in Cincinnati,...
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC

Woman hit by car in Bridgetown

BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Bridgetown, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Lawrence Road near Marcella Drive just before 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s office said. Police do not know the condition of the victim.
