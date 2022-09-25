Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
WKRC
Kim's Cart features fall decor deals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is the perfect time to change up your home decor. Local deals expert Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim’s Cart has more on where to get deals for your home.
WKRC
Have a hoot at Dollywood's Harvest Festival
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dollywood guests are sure to have a “hoot” during this year’s harvest festival. Jenn Webb shares details of what visitors can expect this year at Hoot Owl Hollow.
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
In Yellow Springs: Pizza shop owners buy building; tenant Subway closes
Bentino’s Pizza is looking for a new tenant. After 16 years of renting a space in Yellow Springs, Carl and Kim Lea, the owners of Bentino’s Pizza, can now call 107½ Xenia Avenue their forever home. The husband and wife team said they purchased the property in...
wnewsj.com
Ole! Chipotle busy at Tuesday grand opening
Chipotle Mexican Grill in Wilmington officially opened for business Tuesday — across from WalMart at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue — with the expected large crowd. Antonino Gonzalez had waited at Chipotle since 8:30 a.m. to make sure he was the first customer.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Cincinnati Once Boasted America’s Largest And Busiest Horse Market
It is mostly forgotten these days, but Cincinnati at one time boasted the largest horse market in the United States, with buyers arriving from as far away as England to bid on the quality steeds offered for sale here. Here is a summary from Daniel J. Kenny’s 1879 “Cincinnati Illustrated”:
WKRC
Smog-eating roads: Pleasant Ridge pavement has additive that reduces pollution
PLEASANT RIDGE, (WKRC) - Cincinnati is using old technology in a new way to cut down on pollution. In Pleasant Ridge, there's an additive on the street pavement that's working to clean the air as you drive. Titanium dioxide (TiO2) coats the pavement between Cypress Way and Coleridge Avenue. "It...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox 19
House fire evacuates NKY family
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pets from their home early Tuesday. No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Burlington shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers. The fire is out,...
wnewsj.com
New Chipotle set to open Tuesday
The new Chipotle Mexican Grill in Wilmington is shined up and ready to open on Tuesday, across from WalMart at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue. The building is 2,325 square feet, with 771 square feet of dining room with seating for 40 people, and patio seating outside for 22.
WKRC
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
WKRC
Photos: Robber targets Northern Kentucky bank
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police hope surveillance video will lead them to a bank robber. Police say the man targeted the U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. The robber did not show a weapon. Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area and believe the robber...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Overnight fire destroys garage of Burlington home
BURLINGTON, Ky. — A fire engulfed the garage of a family home in Burlington overnight. We are told everyone that lives in the Cedar Hill Lane home made it out okay, but significant damage to the garage and front of the home can be seen. Officials have not said...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
WLWT 5
Former Cincinnatians prepare for path of Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, it’s more than 900 miles from Cincinnati, but it’s hitting much closer to home in ways not measured by distance. “It's funny, I moved here at Christmas time,” said Mike Stacey, who grew up in Cincinnati,...
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: McGraw is a hound dog who needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care is full of pets who need to find their forever homes, including McGraw. The shelter says he is a total hound dog who loves to talk to you, loves to be with you and is sad when you leave.
WKRC
Woman hit by car in Bridgetown
BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Bridgetown, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Lawrence Road near Marcella Drive just before 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s office said. Police do not know the condition of the victim.
WKRC
Former Springfield Township couple charged with murdering their child in 2016
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A former Springfield Township couple has been indicted for the death of their 8-year-old son six years ago and for their alleged mistreatment of their other children. John and Katherine Snyder face a total of 26 counts of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and child endangering. John...
Comments / 0