NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 5-26, White Balls: 3-14
(Red Balls: five, twenty-six; White Balls: three, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
10-18-23-31-46, Lucky Ball: 3
(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 2, Day: 16, Year: 84
(Month: two; Day: sixteen; Year: eighty-four)
Pick 3
0-3-1
(zero, three, one)
Pick 5
05-18-32-33-35
(five, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Powerball
03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000
