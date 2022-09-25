Read full article on original website
WKRC
Have a hoot at Dollywood's Harvest Festival
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dollywood guests are sure to have a “hoot” during this year’s harvest festival. Jenn Webb shares details of what visitors can expect this year at Hoot Owl Hollow.
WKRC
Kim's Cart features fall decor deals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is the perfect time to change up your home decor. Local deals expert Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim’s Cart has more on where to get deals for your home.
WKRC
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
eaglecountryonline.com
Lockdown at Greensburg Junior High Following "Loud Bangs"
The lockdown was lifted after a sweep of the school by local police. (Greensburg, Ind.) – Protocols were put in place this morning at Greensburg Junior High School after two loud bangs were heard. Greensburg Police received a call about the sounds around 8:30 a.m. Once on the scene,...
ripleynews.com
Pumpkin breaks record at 1,709.5 lbs.
It was a record breaking year for the Versailles Pumpkin Show, sponsored by the Versailles Lions Club. In the adult division Brandon Fisk, Brookville, shattered the record by bringing a 1,709.5 pumpkin to the event. The record was recorded last year at 1,246 lbs. when Jacob Steven from Shelbyviille brought his pumpkin.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: McGraw is a hound dog who needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care is full of pets who need to find their forever homes, including McGraw. The shelter says he is a total hound dog who loves to talk to you, loves to be with you and is sad when you leave.
WLWT 5
5 scenic spots near Cincinnati to see peak fall foliage
CINCINNATI — Autumn has arrived, and that means fall foliage is right around the corner. If you're looking for a scene drive or spot to see the peak fall colors, here are the best places within driving distance of Cincinnati. 1. Hocking Hills State Park. Address: 19852 State Route...
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
oxfordobserver.org
Hueston Woods to celebrate Apple Butter Festival
Volunteers will demonstrate old-fashioned techniques for making apple butter at the Hueston Woods Apple Butter Festival from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 at Doty Homestead in Hueston Woods State Park. The Doty Homestead exhibits a broad display of pioneer and agricultural artifacts. Apple butter, apples, cider,...
WKRC
Volunteers join Hamilton mother's search party to find missing daughter
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Volunteers joined family members Sunday in a search for a local woman who's been missing for nine months. Kara Hyde, 23, disappeared from Hamilton in December. Hyde's mother organized the search at Crawford Woods Sunday morning. If you want to help, go to the "Find Kara...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man dies after car rolls overtop of him, officials say
FLORENCE, Ky. — A man died after his vehicle rolled overtop of him, according to the Hamilton County Coroner and Boone County Sheriff's Office. The coroner said 80-year-old Elmer Smith died Monday after sustaining injuries on Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Smith was parking his vehicle and...
Fox 19
Missing woman found safe, family says
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
WKRC
Crews battle house fire in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews battled a house fire in Boone County early Tuesday. It happened on Cedar Hill Lane in the Oakbrook subdivision around 5 a.m. Investigators said the flames started in the garage and everyone made it out safely. Twenty-two firefighters and four departments responded to the...
Law enforcement gather for procession to Richmond Officer Seara Burton’s funeral
RICHMOND — Local law enforcement gathered Monday morning to travel to Richmond, Indiana, where funeral services for Officer Seara Burton will take place. >> PHOTOS: Local law enforcement gather to process to Officer Seara Burton’s funeral. Members of law enforcement from police and fire agencies across the Miami...
WKRC
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
eaglecountryonline.com
U.S. 50 Full Reopens in Ripley Co. Following Early Morning Crash
The crash took place around 7:00. (Versailles, Ind.) – U.S. 50 has fully reopened in Ripley County following an early morning accident. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash near County Road 300 E around 7:00 a.m. Deputies say a semi-tractor trailer driven by a Georgia man...
WKRC
Bearcats ready for conference opener at Tulsa
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team prepares for its American Athletic Conference opener, and first true road game since the season-opening loss at Arkansas. UC travels to Tulsa for a Saturday night game. Although the Bearcats are 4-1 against the Golden Hurricane in AAC play, the loss...
wvxu.org
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
WKRC
Man shot in the back in Winton Terrace
WINTON TERRACE, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting in Winton Terrace left one man wounded. Cincinnati Police say he was shot in the back. It happened around one Sunday afternoon on Topridge Place near Emery Park. No word on his condition. Anyone with information about the shooting should call crime stoppers...
