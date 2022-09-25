ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

WKRC

Kim's Cart features fall decor deals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is the perfect time to change up your home decor. Local deals expert Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim’s Cart has more on where to get deals for your home.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Lockdown at Greensburg Junior High Following "Loud Bangs"

The lockdown was lifted after a sweep of the school by local police. (Greensburg, Ind.) – Protocols were put in place this morning at Greensburg Junior High School after two loud bangs were heard. Greensburg Police received a call about the sounds around 8:30 a.m. Once on the scene,...
GREENSBURG, IN
Lawrenceburg, IN
Indiana Government
Lawrenceburg, IN
ripleynews.com

Pumpkin breaks record at 1,709.5 lbs.

It was a record breaking year for the Versailles Pumpkin Show, sponsored by the Versailles Lions Club. In the adult division Brandon Fisk, Brookville, shattered the record by bringing a 1,709.5 pumpkin to the event. The record was recorded last year at 1,246 lbs. when Jacob Steven from Shelbyviille brought his pumpkin.
VERSAILLES, IN
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

5 scenic spots near Cincinnati to see peak fall foliage

CINCINNATI — Autumn has arrived, and that means fall foliage is right around the corner. If you're looking for a scene drive or spot to see the peak fall colors, here are the best places within driving distance of Cincinnati. 1. Hocking Hills State Park. Address: 19852 State Route...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
oxfordobserver.org

Hueston Woods to celebrate Apple Butter Festival

Volunteers will demonstrate old-fashioned techniques for making apple butter at the Hueston Woods Apple Butter Festival from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 at Doty Homestead in Hueston Woods State Park. The Doty Homestead exhibits a broad display of pioneer and agricultural artifacts. Apple butter, apples, cider,...
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

Missing woman found safe, family says

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Crews battle house fire in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews battled a house fire in Boone County early Tuesday. It happened on Cedar Hill Lane in the Oakbrook subdivision around 5 a.m. Investigators said the flames started in the garage and everyone made it out safely. Twenty-two firefighters and four departments responded to the...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

U.S. 50 Full Reopens in Ripley Co. Following Early Morning Crash

The crash took place around 7:00. (Versailles, Ind.) – U.S. 50 has fully reopened in Ripley County following an early morning accident. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash near County Road 300 E around 7:00 a.m. Deputies say a semi-tractor trailer driven by a Georgia man...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Bearcats ready for conference opener at Tulsa

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team prepares for its American Athletic Conference opener, and first true road game since the season-opening loss at Arkansas. UC travels to Tulsa for a Saturday night game. Although the Bearcats are 4-1 against the Golden Hurricane in AAC play, the loss...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati

A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man shot in the back in Winton Terrace

WINTON TERRACE, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting in Winton Terrace left one man wounded. Cincinnati Police say he was shot in the back. It happened around one Sunday afternoon on Topridge Place near Emery Park. No word on his condition. Anyone with information about the shooting should call crime stoppers...
CINCINNATI, OH

