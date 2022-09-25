ATLANTA — For the second straight week, three new student-athletes claimed first career ASUN Conference men's soccer weekly honors, the league office announced on Tuesday. Davi Alves became the second FGCU student-athlete to capture the Player of the Week award this season following his three-point performance in the Eagles victory against Liberty. Jackson Kirn led a Bellarmine defensive line to a pair of shutouts and claimed his first career Defensive award. Christian Sekanina was named Goalkeeper of the Week for the first time in Jacksonville program history following his first career clean sheet victory.

