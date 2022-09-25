ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer's Kirn recognized as ASUN Defensive Player of the Week

ATLANTA — For the second straight week, three new student-athletes claimed first career ASUN Conference men's soccer weekly honors, the league office announced on Tuesday. Davi Alves became the second FGCU student-athlete to capture the Player of the Week award this season following his three-point performance in the Eagles victory against Liberty. Jackson Kirn led a Bellarmine defensive line to a pair of shutouts and claimed his first career Defensive award. Christian Sekanina was named Goalkeeper of the Week for the first time in Jacksonville program history following his first career clean sheet victory.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Reid and Barnett earn MSFL Player of the Week awards for sprint football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After week two of the Midwest Sprint Football League season, Bellarmine brought home more weekly awards. Bellarmine's Brenden Reid earned the Offensive Player of the Week honor, while Corbin Barnett was named Special Teams Player of the Week. Devan Hendricks won Defensive Player of the Week and Ben Valle was named Special Teams Player of the Week after week one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Harris leads Knights at J.T. Poston Invitational

SAPPHIRE, N.C.—Bellarmine junior Ballard Harris matched the low round of his collegiate career with a second round 68 as he paced the Knights at the J.T. Poston Invitational, held Monday and Tuesday at the par-71 Country Club of Sapphire Valley. Harris, who opened with a 79, fought back with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine back in action on Monday at the JT Poston Invitational

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—On the heels of a runner-up finish last week at the Grover Page Classic in Jackson, Tennessee, the Bellarmine men's golf team is back in action Monday and Tuesday at the J.T. Poston Invitational, hosted by Western Carolina at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley. Jensen Klondike again...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
bellarmine.edu

Women's soccer draws with Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Death. Taxes. And a Bellarmine University women's soccer tie. On Sunday afternoon, Bellarmine recorded its fourth consecutive draw and seventh of the season as the Knights played to a scoreless stalemate with Eastern Kentucky in ASUN action in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Bellarmine (0-3-7, 0-0-3 ASUN)...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Knights return to action at F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—In its 2022-23 season debut, the Bellarmine women's golf team notched its highest finish as a Division 1 program when the Knights brought home the runner-up trophy at the Roseann Schwartz Invitational on Sept. 13. On Monday, they get their next chance to add to the team accomplishments...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
bellarmine.edu

Women's tennis earns pair of doubles victories in hidden duals at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Bellarmine women's tennis team opened its fall schedule this weekend with a double-header at the University of Missouri. In the first hidden dual, sophomore Ekaterina Tikhonko and freshman Vendula Kryslova bested Missouri's Laura Masic and Koral Koldobski in no. 2 doubles. In the second match, freshmen Hanley Riner and Shu Grosso also took down Masic and Koldobski in no. 3 doubles. Despite those being Bellarmine's only wins of the day, Head Coach Brian Slack was proud of the team's effort:
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy