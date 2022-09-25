ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomfret, CT

NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford

Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night. Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole. Two adults and one infant were...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man Accused of Hitting, Seriously Injuring Woman in Southington

Police have arrested a man that was involved in a hit-and-run crash resulting in serious injuries in Southington. Officials said 28-year-old Nicholas Gothberg, of Wolcott, turned himself in after learning of an arrest warrant against him in connection to an April pedestrian crash. A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man seriously hurt in Plainville motorcycle crash

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A 40-year-old man from Ashford was seriously hurt in a crash in Plainville on Sunday night. According to sate police, the man was operating a motorcycle on Interstate 84 east in the center lane near exit 34 just before 10 p.m. when he swerved to the left.
PLAINVILLE, CT
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident

FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FOX 61

Body cam video shows state trooper's use of Taser on man who later died

CANTERBURY, Conn. — State Police are investigating the death of a Tolland County man who died days after a trooper used a Taser on him in late August. Two State Police troopers responded to a domestic assault report at a home in Canterbury Wednesday, August 24th around 10 p.m. Police say the accused, 38-year-old Ryan Marzi of Hebron, allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the home and deliberately damaged their cell phone.
CANTERBURY, CT
WTNH

Trooper injured by wrong-way driver in Southbury

*Editor’s note: This post originally stated the suspect was from Waterbury. It has been corrected to Meriden.* SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper sustained minor injuries when a driver going the wrong way collided with their cruiser Saturday night on I-84 West in Southbury. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. A Mercedes-Benz […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford police make arrest in August homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday in a homicide case stemming from August, police said. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Colonial Street in Hartford was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond. On Aug. 6, Hartford officers responded to 73 Colonial […]
HARTFORD, CT
Boston

Springfield police investigate fatal shootings

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to police. Springfield homicide detectives are investigating after a woman and man were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home on Sunday night, according to officials. Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for Springfield police, tweeted Monday afternoon that officers were called...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Video shows Connecticut trooper’s use of stun gun on man who later died

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute, body-camera and dashboard-camera video released by the police shows. The man’s death four days later is under investigation. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, Connecticut, died unexpectedly in his sleep […]
HEBRON, CT

