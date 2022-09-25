Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
NBC Connecticut
Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford
Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night. Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole. Two adults and one infant were...
40-Year-Old Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle I-84 Crash In Plainville
A 40-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-84. The crash happened in Hartford County in the eastbound lanes near Exit 34 in Plainville at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX was traveling in the left center...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Hitting, Seriously Injuring Woman in Southington
Police have arrested a man that was involved in a hit-and-run crash resulting in serious injuries in Southington. Officials said 28-year-old Nicholas Gothberg, of Wolcott, turned himself in after learning of an arrest warrant against him in connection to an April pedestrian crash. A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after...
Motorcyclist Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash On School Street In Boylston: Police
A motorcyclist has died from a single-vehicle crash in central Massachusetts, authorities said. Police responded to the crash on School Street in Boylston just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Boylston Police said on Facebook. Upon arrival, officers found that a motorcycle had collided with another vehicle. Initial investigation...
Wolcott man charged with hitting pedestrian in Southington, driving away
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wolcott man is in custody Tuesday after police said that he hit a pedestrian in April and then drove away. Nicholas Gothberg, 28, hit the pedestrian on April 27 in the area of Bristol and George streets, according to the Southington Department of Police Services. The victim was found in […]
2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
Eyewitness News
Man seriously hurt in Plainville motorcycle crash
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A 40-year-old man from Ashford was seriously hurt in a crash in Plainville on Sunday night. According to sate police, the man was operating a motorcycle on Interstate 84 east in the center lane near exit 34 just before 10 p.m. when he swerved to the left.
2 hurt in 4-car crash on Seekonk highway
Massachusetts State Police say four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, collided around 5:30 a.m. not far from Exit 1.
1 of 2 killed in SUV-motorcycle crash was Glastonbury High senior
GLASTONBURY — Police on Monday identified one of the two people killed in an accident Sunday evening on Hebron Avenue as Gordon Southby, 18, of Glastonbury a senior at the local high school. Southby was the motorcyclist involved in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in the area of...
Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident
FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
Body cam video shows state trooper's use of Taser on man who later died
CANTERBURY, Conn. — State Police are investigating the death of a Tolland County man who died days after a trooper used a Taser on him in late August. Two State Police troopers responded to a domestic assault report at a home in Canterbury Wednesday, August 24th around 10 p.m. Police say the accused, 38-year-old Ryan Marzi of Hebron, allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the home and deliberately damaged their cell phone.
Trooper injured by wrong-way driver in Southbury
*Editor’s note: This post originally stated the suspect was from Waterbury. It has been corrected to Meriden.* SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper sustained minor injuries when a driver going the wrong way collided with their cruiser Saturday night on I-84 West in Southbury. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. A Mercedes-Benz […]
Motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford closes Leicester Street for two hours Sunday
OXFORD — Police are responding to a serious motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford late Sunday afternoon. Police have not confirmed any injuries. Route 56 on Leicester Street is closed for accident reconstruction. Oxford police said at around 4:10 p.m. that the road would be closed for about two hours.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook, investigators say
SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
Hartford police make arrest in August homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday in a homicide case stemming from August, police said. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Colonial Street in Hartford was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond. On Aug. 6, Hartford officers responded to 73 Colonial […]
Springfield police investigate fatal shootings
There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to police. Springfield homicide detectives are investigating after a woman and man were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home on Sunday night, according to officials. Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for Springfield police, tweeted Monday afternoon that officers were called...
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Two separate GoFundMe pages have now been set up for James Bowen and Dominique Loiselle to help with funeral costs.
Video shows Connecticut trooper’s use of stun gun on man who later died
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute, body-camera and dashboard-camera video released by the police shows. The man’s death four days later is under investigation. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, Connecticut, died unexpectedly in his sleep […]
